MLB
Garcia's monster homer turns heads as A's look to the future
OAKLAND -- Having already set a franchise record with 12 first basemen used this season, it’s clear the A’s have yet to find a long-term solution at the position. That’s what makes this final stretch of games so critical for rookie Dermis Garcia. Over the past month,...
MLB
Guardians rally, shrink magic number to 3
ARLINGTON -- The Guardians are closing in on the American League Central title. With a come-from-behind 6-3 win over the Rangers on Friday at Globe Life Field -- paired with a White Sox loss to the Tigers -- Cleveland trimmed its magic number to three. And it was all thanks...
MLB
Rays dealt blow with losses of Lowe, Baz for season
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays will be without one of their top hitters for the rest of this year and one of their top young arms until 2024. Slugging second baseman Brandon Lowe will be shut down for the rest of the season, manager Kevin Cash announced Saturday, as his lower back discomfort has not subsided following multiple injections. Right-hander Shane Baz, who entered this season as Tampa Bay’s top prospect, will soon undergo Tommy John surgery and be out all next season.
MLB
Rookie Detmers embracing challenge of late September ball
MINNEAPOLIS -- It's been a solid rookie season for lefty Reid Detmers, who threw a no-hitter against the Rays on May 10 and an immaculate inning against the Rangers on July 31, but he's learning how to pitch late in September for the first time in his career. Detmers struggled...
MLB
Ahead of Draft, few saw Pujols' potential
In the 1999 MLB Draft Josh Hamilton went first to the Rays, Josh Beckett went second to the Marlins, and 399 other players were selected before the Cardinals finally took a chance on Albert Pujols, with the 18th pick of the 13th round. "It's a chip on my shoulder that...
MLB
Rarer than a blue moon: deGrom roughed up by A's
OAKLAND -- Blue moons are a rare natural phenomenon. Two or three years can go by without seeing two full moons in the same calendar month, inspiring the idiomatic expression "once in a blue moon." Even rarer than a blue moon may be a rough start from Mets ace Jacob...
MLB
Rays' bats quiet; magic number dips to 6
ST. PETERSBURG -- The last two nights, the Rays' lineup seemingly had an answer for everything the Blue Jays threw their way. They scored early and often on Thursday. They rallied late on Friday. They erased deficits and padded leads, and they put up at least 10 runs in back-to-back games for just the third time in the last four seasons.
MLB
A's ride free spirits in field, at plate to laugher
OAKLAND -- Entering a daunting homestand against two playoff-caliber opponents earlier this week, Tony Kemp said the biggest key for this young A’s squad was to have fun and play loose. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more jubilant performance than the one Oakland turned in Saturday afternoon.
MLB
LA bats perk up behind Kershaw for win No. 105
LOS ANGELES -- Outside of a couple of late rallies, it hasn’t been a week the Dodgers have come to expect. Los Angeles dropped two against Arizona, but it could’ve easily been worse if the bats didn’t come to life late in two games. That shaky performance carried over into a disappointing shutout loss to the Cardinals on Friday night.
MLB
Kelly stymies Giants, closes in on 'pretty big milestone'
PHOENIX -- Numbers aren't usually important to Merrill Kelly. The D-backs right-hander prefers to focus on whether he gave his team a chance to win on a given night. But reaching the 200-innings mark? That's a different story. That's something Kelly has been chasing since he signed with the D-backs prior to the 2019 season after four years pitching in Korea.
MLB
'Haters' take note: Manoah red-hot at right time
ST. PETERSBURG -- Singling out Alek Manoah's best performance this season often feels like debating a great band’s best song, but Saturday night at Tropicana Field left no doubt. Manoah officially has his trademark moment of 2022. Manoah delivered his masterpiece, shutting out the Rays over seven innings on...
MLB
Padres slay Coors Field demons to climb in WC race
DENVER -- Fitting, perhaps, that the Padres’ final road trip of the 2022 regular season offered this test. Here, of all places. A three-game series against the last-place Rockies at Coors Field -- and all of the baggage that comes along with a Padres trip to Colorado. Those trips...
MLB
Wright's 20th 'W' puts his name among Braves greats
PHILADELPHIA -- It seemed fitting for Kyle Wright to secure his first 20-win season upon the same mound where he made his first career start. As the Braves right-hander etched this milestone win in a 6-3 victory over the Phillies on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, he showed how far he has come.
MLB
Cubs' farm system building 'championship environment'
This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian’s Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Earlier this week, a group of Cubs players took to the infield on a diamond outside Cleveland, where they hoisted a championship trophy and celebrated. That will bring World Series memories flooding back for fans of the North Siders, but this particular party involved the High-A South Bend Cubs’ recent feat.
MLB
Giants' streak ends, but here are 3 things you shouldn't miss
PHOENIX -- Alex Cobb had been one of the Giants’ most consistent pitchers since the All-Star break. However, the right-hander’s impressive second-half run came to a bit of a halt on Saturday night. Cobb allowed five earned runs over five innings as San Francisco took a 5-2 loss...
MLB
Springer (2 HRs) hitting new gear for WC leaders
ST. PETERSBURG -- When summer ends, George Springer season begins. Springer launched two home runs in Sunday’s 7-1 win over the Rays, the second of which still hasn’t landed, carrying the Blue Jays back to a two-game lead in the American League Wild Card race. Coming off two losses to open the series, Toronto took back control of its own fate down the stretch.
MLB
Rizzo part of big day for playoff-hungry Yanks
NEW YORK -- More than 47,000 fans came to Yankee Stadium Saturday hoping to witness Aaron Judge make history. Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game, but Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres and Oswaldo Cabrera all went deep in a 7-5 win over the Red Sox, as the Yankees received contributions from some players who could be keys to their success come October.
MLB
Twins out of division race after surprising freefall
MINNEAPOLIS -- On Sept. 4, the Twins held a share of first place in the American League Central. Friday night, they fell out of the division race altogether. It’s been a stunning fall from the top for the club that held at least a share of first place in the division for all but one day from April 24 to Aug. 8, with the Twins maintaining through the struggles of the late summer that once their key players came back healthy and they played to their potential, they’d be ready for a real push to the playoffs.
MLB
Nearly immaculate Ortiz eyeing spot in Bucs' rotation
PITTSBURGH -- A year ago, Luis Ortiz was pitching for Single-A Bradenton. A month ago, he was pitching for Double-A Altoona. Two weeks ago, he was pitching for Triple-A Indianapolis. With another tantalizing outing, Ortiz’s stock just continues and continues to rise. Ortiz turned in his latest electrifying start...
MLB
Renfroe breaks out as Crew gains ground in WC race
CINCINNATI -- With only 10 games remaining in the regular season and the team still out of a National League Wild Card spot, all the Brewers can do is take care of business on their end and hope the others ahead of them stumble. Milwaukee moved to 1 1/2 games...
