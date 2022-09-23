ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

troytrojans.com

Troy Stumbles at Home Against Arkansas State

TROY, Ala. – Despite a late goal from Nia Wilson, Troy women's soccer stumbled to its second straight loss, 2-1, in Sun Belt play on Sunday afternoon at the Troy Soccer Complex against Arkansas State. The Trojans (2-5-2, 0-2-1 SBC) start conference play without a win through three matches...
troytrojans.com

Troy Embarks to Gadsden for GMAC Invitational on Monday

TROY, Ala. – The Troy University men's golf team will partake in its second tournament of the season tomorrow when they travel north to Gadsden, Alabama, to play in the GMAC Invitational hosted by UAB. The tournament will span just two days and will take place at the Robert...
troytrojans.com

Women’s Soccer Eyes Redemption with Matchup Against Arkansas State

TROY, Ala. – Troy hopes to avenge its 5-0 loss on Thursday against South Alabama with a date on Sunday at the Troy Soccer Complex against Arkansas State at 1 p.m. The women's soccer program (2-4-2, 0-1-1 SBC) aims to continue its unbeaten streak at home after opening the season 1-0-1. Meanwhile, the Red Wolves (3-4-2, 1-1-0 SBC) hope to capture their first win on the road after suffering losses to Arkansas and Texas State.
ourmshome.com

Jackson County’s Madame Football

Go to a Pascagoula High football game and sit near Stacy Bodden Inlow, and you realize that she’s really into the game. Talk to Stacy at a meeting or a restaurant, and you’ll quickly find out that this native daughter of Jackson County absolutely knows her football. See,...
WALA-TV FOX10

Perspectives: What’s next for Ladd-Peebles Stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ladd-Peebles Stadium has been a fixture on the Mobile sports scene since the late1940s. FOX10′s Eric Reynolds sat down with stadium General Manager CJ Drinkard to learn what’s the future holds for the sports and entertainment complex. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get...
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you like to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants where you can enjoy absolutely delicious pizza. No matter what your preferences are when it comes to pizza, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
Alabama Now

Head-on collision kills Alabama man, troopers say

A head-on collisions Friday killed an Alabama man, state troopers reported. Jerry L. Thornton, 74, of Hayneville, Alabama, was fatally injured when the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving collided head-on with the 2005 Ford F-150 pickup driven by William E. Bryant Jr., 69, of Pine Apple, Alabama. The two-vehicle...
Ocala Gazette

Uncertainty remains on Ian’s track

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday advised people from Tampa to Pensacola to keep their eyes on what could be a dangerous hurricane later this week. But while staging efforts were underway to prepare for the storm’s aftermath, DeSantis and emergency officials said it remained too soon for issuing evacuation orders because of uncertainty about the track of Tropical Storm Ian, which was expected to rapidly reach hurricane status Sunday.
Atlanta Magazine

Where the Wild Things Are: A Trip Down Alabama’s Mobile-Tensaw River Delta

Alabama’s Mobile-Tensaw River Delta is one of the richest repositories of life on the planet. A writer tours this vibrant but vulnerable ecosystem with the human who knows it best. Plus: More great escapes into the wild South. There’s something wrong with the motor. Jimbo Meador looks up plaintively...
WKRG News 5

Man stabbed at Mobile gas station Friday night

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing that took place at a gas station on Sept. 23. Officers said they were called to the Pride Gas Station on St. Stephens Road after receiving reports of a person being cut. When they arrived they found a 31-year-old […]
WKRG News 5

Fight at Bay Minette bar turns into shooting

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Bay Minette Police Department said their officers are investigating a shooting that happened at a business early Sunday morning. According to officers, a woman came into the Bay Minette Police Department to report a shooting. The woman said she and another woman got into a fight with […]
WALA-TV FOX10

LOCATED: Suspect vehicle in D’Iberville parking lot murder found burned in Prichard, Ala.

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Police in Alabama have finally found the vehicle suspected to be a part of the Wednesday morning murder of a man in a D’Iberville parking lot. After two days of searching for the vehicle, a dark blue Nissan Altima, law enforcement agencies located it in Prichard, Alabama. Police say when they found the car Thursday morning, they almost didn’t recognize it because it had been set on fire.
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating homicide at M&M Food Mart

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 24. Officials said around 8 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to M&M Food Mart after receiving reports that one person had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man who had […]
outdooralabama.com

Young Gets Dream Job with Alabama State Parks

Matt Young may not have been dreaming about his current situation when he started his first parks job as a lifeguard in his native southern California. However, Young insists his role as Southwest District Superintendent with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ State Parks Division is his dream job.
