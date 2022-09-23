Read full article on original website
troytrojans.com
Troy Stumbles at Home Against Arkansas State
TROY, Ala. – Despite a late goal from Nia Wilson, Troy women's soccer stumbled to its second straight loss, 2-1, in Sun Belt play on Sunday afternoon at the Troy Soccer Complex against Arkansas State. The Trojans (2-5-2, 0-2-1 SBC) start conference play without a win through three matches...
troytrojans.com
Martial Shatters SBC Tackles Record, Troy Bests Marshall in Defensive Battle
TROY, Ala. – The Troy football team, led by senior linebacker Carlton Martial, put on a defensive show Saturday night at The Vet in a 16-7 victory over Sun Belt Conference foe Marshall. Martial also broke the Sun Belt record for tackles in a career with 460 in the victory.
troytrojans.com
Troy Embarks to Gadsden for GMAC Invitational on Monday
TROY, Ala. – The Troy University men's golf team will partake in its second tournament of the season tomorrow when they travel north to Gadsden, Alabama, to play in the GMAC Invitational hosted by UAB. The tournament will span just two days and will take place at the Robert...
troytrojans.com
Women’s Soccer Eyes Redemption with Matchup Against Arkansas State
TROY, Ala. – Troy hopes to avenge its 5-0 loss on Thursday against South Alabama with a date on Sunday at the Troy Soccer Complex against Arkansas State at 1 p.m. The women's soccer program (2-4-2, 0-1-1 SBC) aims to continue its unbeaten streak at home after opening the season 1-0-1. Meanwhile, the Red Wolves (3-4-2, 1-1-0 SBC) hope to capture their first win on the road after suffering losses to Arkansas and Texas State.
ourmshome.com
Jackson County’s Madame Football
Go to a Pascagoula High football game and sit near Stacy Bodden Inlow, and you realize that she’s really into the game. Talk to Stacy at a meeting or a restaurant, and you’ll quickly find out that this native daughter of Jackson County absolutely knows her football. See,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Perspectives: What’s next for Ladd-Peebles Stadium
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ladd-Peebles Stadium has been a fixture on the Mobile sports scene since the late1940s. FOX10′s Eric Reynolds sat down with stadium General Manager CJ Drinkard to learn what’s the future holds for the sports and entertainment complex. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get...
WALA-TV FOX10
‘No, I’m not worried at all’: Mobilians remain confident as Ian tracks into the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - All eyes are on Ian as it continues to grow out in the Caribbean. Our team of meteorologists is continuing to track its final destination. In the meantime, anticipation continues to grow amongst locals. Still, a little over 1,100 miles away from our part of the...
3 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you like to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants where you can enjoy absolutely delicious pizza. No matter what your preferences are when it comes to pizza, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
Head-on collision kills Alabama man, troopers say
A head-on collisions Friday killed an Alabama man, state troopers reported. Jerry L. Thornton, 74, of Hayneville, Alabama, was fatally injured when the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving collided head-on with the 2005 Ford F-150 pickup driven by William E. Bryant Jr., 69, of Pine Apple, Alabama. The two-vehicle...
Uncertainty remains on Ian’s track
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday advised people from Tampa to Pensacola to keep their eyes on what could be a dangerous hurricane later this week. But while staging efforts were underway to prepare for the storm’s aftermath, DeSantis and emergency officials said it remained too soon for issuing evacuation orders because of uncertainty about the track of Tropical Storm Ian, which was expected to rapidly reach hurricane status Sunday.
Atlanta Magazine
Where the Wild Things Are: A Trip Down Alabama’s Mobile-Tensaw River Delta
Alabama’s Mobile-Tensaw River Delta is one of the richest repositories of life on the planet. A writer tours this vibrant but vulnerable ecosystem with the human who knows it best. Plus: More great escapes into the wild South. There’s something wrong with the motor. Jimbo Meador looks up plaintively...
Man stabbed at Mobile gas station Friday night
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing that took place at a gas station on Sept. 23. Officers said they were called to the Pride Gas Station on St. Stephens Road after receiving reports of a person being cut. When they arrived they found a 31-year-old […]
Fight at Bay Minette bar turns into shooting
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Bay Minette Police Department said their officers are investigating a shooting that happened at a business early Sunday morning. According to officers, a woman came into the Bay Minette Police Department to report a shooting. The woman said she and another woman got into a fight with […]
WALA-TV FOX10
LOCATED: Suspect vehicle in D’Iberville parking lot murder found burned in Prichard, Ala.
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Police in Alabama have finally found the vehicle suspected to be a part of the Wednesday morning murder of a man in a D’Iberville parking lot. After two days of searching for the vehicle, a dark blue Nissan Altima, law enforcement agencies located it in Prichard, Alabama. Police say when they found the car Thursday morning, they almost didn’t recognize it because it had been set on fire.
Attorneys allege Alabama inmate tortured by Department of Corrections
The disturbing images of Kastellio Vaughan sparked outrage, sorrow, and allegations of abuse and neglect inside Alabama‘s Elmore Correctional Facility.
Mobile Police investigating homicide at M&M Food Mart
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 24. Officials said around 8 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to M&M Food Mart after receiving reports that one person had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man who had […]
americanmilitarynews.com
Military seals stolen from Alabama veterans cemetery returned to burial ground
Four seals representing four branches of the U.S. military that were stolen from an Alabama veterans cemetery were returned to the burial ground, the state Department of Veterans Affairs said Wednesday. The seals for the U.S. Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps. and Air Force were snatched last month from the...
Gulf Coast Airport Planning to Start Air Service In Time For Spring Break 2023.
Orange Beach, Alabama. The gulf coast could see more people arriving by air thanks to a government grant award.Kaiser vacations. The Alabama gulf coast has long been known as a drive-in destination. But plans are underway to change that, and commercial air services could begin as soon as spring break in 2023.
Alabama man killed after being ejected from his truck in accident
An Alabama was killed Saturday after he was ejected from his truck after an accident caused the vehicle to roll over, state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 3:10 a.m. Saturday and claimed the life of a Slocomb man. Brenton M. Stanley, 21, was fatally injured when the...
outdooralabama.com
Young Gets Dream Job with Alabama State Parks
Matt Young may not have been dreaming about his current situation when he started his first parks job as a lifeguard in his native southern California. However, Young insists his role as Southwest District Superintendent with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ State Parks Division is his dream job.
