ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Elton John rocks the White House amid his farewell tour

By Luke Barr
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HZZfo_0i77sU4l00
Elton John performs on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. John is calling the show "A Night When Hope and History Rhyme," a reference to a poem by Irishman Seamus Heaney that President Joe Biden often quotes. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Susan Walsh/AP

British pop legend Elton John rocked the White House on Friday night, playing for President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in a South Lawn performance the White House said would "celebrate the unifying and healing power of music."

Biden has said his songs hold deep meaning for him and John, CNN reported, asked the White House if he could perform.

The event, dubbed "A Night When Hope and History Rhyme," is part of a collaboration with A&E Networks and The History Channel, which are paying for the event, according to the White House. The title of the event is a quote from Irish poet Seamus Heaney that Biden frequently uses in speeches and remarks, including when he accepted the Democratic nomination in 2020.

The event, before Cabinet secretaries and 2,000 invited guests, is to honor John's life and work, according to the White House, as well as to commemorate "the everyday history-makers in the audience, including teachers, nurses, frontline workers, mental health advocates, students, LGBTQ+ advocates and more."

The president, in brief remarks to kick things off, said he and the first lady invited John to come and perform at the White House when he was stopping in DC on his farewell concert tour. He spoke about how with his music, John helped so many find their voices and he changes so many lives.

"On behalf of the American people, thank you - and I sincerely mean this - for moving the soul of the nation," the president said.

John came out and seemed to be impressed by the surroundings.

"I have played in some places before that have been beautiful, but this is probably the icing on the cake," John said as he sat down at his piano.

John has a concert scheduled Saturday night at nearby Nationals Park, part of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour." The 300-plus world tour dates are a farewell to his fans all over the world, according to the "Crocodile Rock" singer, part of a nearly 50-year career in music.

It's not the first time the singer has been at the White House. In 1998, President Bill Clinton invited him to play at a state dinner for then-U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair, along with Stevie Wonder.

Biden has said that John's music has comforted his family at its most painful moments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cHAbb_0i77sU4l00
President Joe Biden presents Elton John with the National Humanities Medal after a concert on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Susan Walsh/AP

In his 2017 memoir, "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose," Biden recounted visiting his son Beau in the hospital one night shortly before Beau died of brain cancer. John had been at the White House earlier that day, Biden wrote.

When he reached Beau's bedside that night, Biden said, he sang "Crocodile Rock" to Beau -- just as he had to Beau and his other son, Hunter, many years before, after Biden's wife and daughter were killed in a car accident.

"The words came back like it was yesterday, but after the first few lines I started to get emotional and wasn't sure if I could go on," Biden wrote. "Beau didn't open his eyes, but I could see through my own tears that he was smiling. So I gathered myself and kept at it, for as much of the song as I could remember."

In addition to his music, John has also been lauded for his work as an AIDS activist, having testified numerous times on Capitol Hill in support of AIDS funding. To date, according to its website, the Elton John AIDS foundation has raised over $600 million since its inception in 1992.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jXLrq_0i77sU4l00
David Furnish, husband of Elton John, left, Elton John, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pose for a photo after Biden presented Elton John with a National Humanities Medal after a concert on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Susan Walsh/AP

John also has another presidential fan -- former President Donald Trump -- who reportedly wanted the Grammy Award winner to play at his inauguration, but John declined.

Trump frequently plays John's music at his rallies and infamously reacted to the news of the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as "Tiny Dancer" blared in the background.

Trump even dubbed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "Little Rocket Man" in what appears to be a reference to John's song, "Rocket Man." The singer also performed at Trump's wedding in 2005 to his current wife, Melania.

ABC News' Karen Travers contributed to this report.

Comments / 561

oooooooo101
5d ago

They can celebrate the Dow falling below 29700. As working peoples 401ks are beat down. Most people that thought they’d retire from 2021 thru 2025 are gonna have to make new plans. I watched dozers take out a $35000 new foundation yesterday. The home owners decided it just was going to be to expensive to complete. Democrat/Marxist are making their own dreams come true.

Reply(83)
158
July4
5d ago

Why not we have a president in Biden right out of the Wizard of Oz brainless, heartless and ball less as he stumbles down the Yellow Brick Rd

Reply(19)
120
Trumps Sharpie
5d ago

Democrats are the Cult of Hate, Violence, Lies, Murder, Selfies and failures with EVERYTHING!! No administration has EVER put Americans security at risk like the current installed Government.

Reply(31)
98
Related
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Stuns In Sheer Dress As Her & Barack’s Official White House Portraits Are Unveiled

Michelle Obama made her return to the White House looking absolutely stunning in a red and pink sheer ombre dress as she attended the unveiling of her and former president Barack’s official portraits on Sept. 7. The 58-year-old former first lady, looked stunning when wore the custom ombre dress by Christy Rilling Atelier with a cinched-in waist and pleated skirt.
POTUS
The List

Donald Trump Reportedly Gets Bad News About His Invite To The Queen's Funeral

The formalities surrounding Queen Elizabeth II's funeral began on September 12, when the hearse carrying her coffin began its descent down south for the proceedings, per The Evening Standard. Scheduled to take place on September 19, the official funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey. According to Harper's Bazaar, before it begins, the queen will rest in Westminster Hall, where people can come and pay their respects to her before she is moved to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the committal service. The service will be televised, meaning the public can attend the service through their screens. But who is invited to be there in-person?
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Seamus Heaney
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Ne White House#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Crocodile Rock#The White House#British#Cnn#A E Networks#Irish#Democratic#Cabinet#American
The List

Donald Trump Remains Close With Melania Trump Lookalike Margo Martin

Melania and Donald Trump's marriage continues to be a source of intrigue for critics of the famous couple and fans alike. As biographer Mary Jordan memorably told The Guardian, "I don't know any couple that spends as much time apart. They are often in the same building, but nowhere near each other." Jordan continued: "She likes to be isolated. She is a loner. He is a loner."
POTUS
HollywoodLife

Hillary Clinton Shocked After Andy Cohen Reveals He Had Affair With Her Secret Service Agent

Hillary Clinton kept it short and sweet when she told Andy Cohen that he was dishing out “too much information”. The former First Lady stopped by Watch What Happens Live on Thursday (September 8) and during her discussion of all things pop culture — including her new Apple TV series Gutsy — she hilariously called out the loose-lipped Bravo boss as he spilled the tea on a romance of his that allegedly occurred during her time in the White House.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Benzinga

Did Trump Really Claim He Was Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II In Private?

The claim that former President Donald Trump was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in private has been assessed as false, according to a report from the Associated Press. What Happened: Soon after the death of the British Monarch on Sept. 8 claims arose, disseminated on social media, that Trump was knighted by the Queen.
POTUS
The List

New Report Reveals What Donald Trump Kept Mixed In With Top-Secret Documents

Every day seems to bring new — and intriguing — details about the FBI raid on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. A now-viral photo from the Department of Justice (DOJ) shows a startling number of classified documents, many with cover sheets marked "TOP SECRET." Some had the additional marking "SCI," indicating the papers include highly sensitive intelligence information. The DOJ's filing to the federal court also points out that the documents had no markings to indicate that they had been declassified, per Bloomberg News.
POTUS
Newsweek

Walter Reed Responds to Donald Trump Health Speculation

Walter Reed Hospital in D.C. has said it cannot confirm or deny reports that Donald Trump visited the facility on Sunday amid speculation surrounding the former president. Questions have been raised about why Trump's plane landed at Dulles Airport in Virginia, an airport frequently used by those heading to Washington, in an unannounced visit on Sunday.
WASHINGTON, DC
Popculture

Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Which 'View' Co-Host She Hasn't Spoken to After Fallout

Rosie O'Donnell is no fan of Elisebeth Hasselbeck. The former The View co-hosts and friends turned foes haven't spoken since their infamous 2007 split-screen fight on the daytime talk show that led to O'Donnell quitting. The comedian joined The View in Sept. 2006 but left in May 2007 days after her and Hasselbeck's on-air squabble, which started over the war in Iraq but quickly spilled into personal beef between them. Hasselbeck stayed on until 2013. O'Donnell returned in 2014 for a brief stint. At the time, Hasselbeck was on Fox News and phoned in to Fox & Friends and to blast the network's decision to bring O'Donnell back.
TV & VIDEOS
ABC News

ABC News

845K+
Followers
180K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy