Police investigate fatal shooting on Mazda Terrace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead after a shooting along Mazda Terrace in the city.

New York State Police and Rochester police officers were called to the area around 9:00 p.m. Thursday for a report of gunshots heard. Officers found a man dead on the scene.

Investigators say the victim was approximately 40years old.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 911. There is no information on possible suspects.

