ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Comments / 1

Related
davisvanguard.org

Facing Sentencing from Drunk Driving Crime Spree, Accused Must Pay for Alcohol Monitoring Despite Economic Status

WOODLAND, CA – Jorge Miguel Martinez was sentenced last week in Yolo County Superior Court after being charged with a wide range of violations from 2021 that included five felonies and two misdemeanors, including four counts of driving under the influence. assault, vandalism, evading police and false imprisonment. Martinez’s...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Woodland bar fights result in arrests, seizure of ghost gun

WOODLAND - Three people were arrested in connection with several bar fights over the weekend in Woodland, police say. One incident led police to an illegal ghost gun. According to the Woodland Police Department, early Saturday morning, officers were called to the area of Main Street and Grand Avenue for a report of a confrontation at the Thirsty Goat bar. One of the men involved in the fight allegedly pulled out a gun. When officers arrived at the scene, the man with the gun had already left.
WOODLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davis, CA
County
Yolo County, CA
Davis, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Yolo County, CA
Government
ksro.com

Multi-State Drug Traffickers From Santa Rosa Arrested

Three men from Santa Rosa are facing federal charges on suspicion of shipping illegal drugs across state lines. One of them is an aspiring rapper, accused of alluding to the illegal activity in a music video posted on YouTube. Prosecutors say, in a span of two years, they sent meth and counterfeit fentanyl-laced Oxycodone to 15 states. At one point, they allegedly tried to ship narcotics from a UPS store in Sebastopol. All three suspects were arrested and arraigned on the charges earlier this month.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for assault with deadly weapon

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for assault with deadly weapon, violation of probation, and fleeing police on several occasions, according to the Petaluma Police Department. On Thursday at around 12:28 p.m., Smart Code Compliance officers reported to PPD of a male who attempted to assault them when they tried to remove him […]
PETALUMA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Private College#Vandalism#Uc#Home Supportive Services
KSBW.com

Hells Angels pay tribute to leader of outlaw motorcycle gang Sonny Barger

There was a constant roar of engines as members of an outlaw motorcycle gang made their way into Stockton's 99 Speedway. Thousands turned out on two wheels Saturday for the six-hour funeral service for Ralph “Sonny” Barger, 83, as law enforcement kept a close eye on the event due to concerns about violence.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Police investigating series of residential robberies Friday night

STOCKTON — A 79-year-old man was taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries following one of two residential burglaries reported Friday night in Stockton.In the first, just before 9 p.m., two people in their 20s and a juvenile entered their residence in the 8000 block of Grenoble Way when four men forced their way in behind them, according to Stockton Police.The victims were uninjured, but the suspects took their property and fled.In the second reported residential robbery, at 10 p.m. a 79-year-old man was inside his residence in the 1600 block of East Hazelton Avenue when police say three men entered and struck the man with an object.They also took the victim's property and fled.Both incidents remain under investigation.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Woman arrested after alleged kidnapping attempt at a Fairfield elementary school

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted kidnapping after an incident at a Fairfield elementary school earlier this week. According to a news release from Fairfield police, the alleged attempted kidnapping happened Tuesday at the E. Ruth Sheldon Academy of Innovative Learning. Police say a woman tried to lure a 12-year-old girl away from the campus by telling the girl her mother sent her to pick her up.
FAIRFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
CBS Sacramento

San Joaquin County sheriff urges people to stay away from 99 Speedway Saturday during Sonny Barger memorial service

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - The San Joaquin County Sheriff is warning Stockton residents about possible violence as thousands of Hells Angels members prepare to say goodbye to one of their leaders.A memorial for founding member of the club's Oakland chapter, Sonny Barger, is scheduled to start Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Stockton 99 Speedway. Barger died back in June after a short battle with cancer. He was 83. At a press conference Friday, San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow criticized the plan but said additional resources would be on-hand to protect the public. "I'm bringing in substantial resources to protect the...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento man gets 15 years for intent to distribute methamphetamine

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man who had a lab for packaging methamphetamine was sentenced to 15 years in prison, the U.S. Department of Justice said.  According to the DOJ, 34-year-old Vern Saeteurn would purchase around 22 pounds of meth several times a week. The DOJ said authorities found about 24 pounds at his […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Law enforcement on standby during Hells Angels funeral

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL), The sheriff of San Joaquin County says law enforcement prepared for the Hells Angels funeral service for weeks. Hells Angels Oakland chapter founder Sonny Barger died in June due to cancer; he was being remembered Saturday. Sheriff Patrick Withrow says they had contingency plans in place if things were to […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fight inside bar in downtown Sacramento ends with shooting death

SACRAMENTO -- A man who was shot in the area of 28th and J streets in Sacramento just before 1 a.m. Sunday died on the scene.Officers responded to the midtown area regarding multiple reports of a shooting. They arrive to find the victim near the intersection suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to a police department news release.Police say the incident started as a fight between two men in Barwest and then spilled out into the street. One person got a gun from a vehicle and shot and killed one of the men involved in the fight. Witnesses at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ksro.com

Suspected Meth Dealer Arrested in Santa Rosa

A man from Santa Rosa is behind bars on suspicion of selling meth. Police arrested 32-year-old Ruperto Franco-Lopez near his home on Tuesday, following a drug trafficking investigation that started in early August. Investigators think he was selling large amounts of meth in Santa Rosa and nearby cities. Five pounds of meth, packaging material and scales were found inside his home Tuesday afternoon.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Berkeley Police searching for missing mother and son

Police in Berkeley are asking for the publics' help finding a missing mother and young son. Officials say 42-year-old Julia Dumitrescu and her 5-year-old son Azreal Dumitrescu were last seen on September 22. If you see them or know where they are, you are asked to call the Berkeley Police...
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy