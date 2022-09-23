Read full article on original website
Facing Sentencing from Drunk Driving Crime Spree, Accused Must Pay for Alcohol Monitoring Despite Economic Status
WOODLAND, CA – Jorge Miguel Martinez was sentenced last week in Yolo County Superior Court after being charged with a wide range of violations from 2021 that included five felonies and two misdemeanors, including four counts of driving under the influence. assault, vandalism, evading police and false imprisonment. Martinez’s...
Woodland bar fights result in arrests, seizure of ghost gun
WOODLAND - Three people were arrested in connection with several bar fights over the weekend in Woodland, police say. One incident led police to an illegal ghost gun. According to the Woodland Police Department, early Saturday morning, officers were called to the area of Main Street and Grand Avenue for a report of a confrontation at the Thirsty Goat bar. One of the men involved in the fight allegedly pulled out a gun. When officers arrived at the scene, the man with the gun had already left.
Rock Assault or Lawnmower Accident? Judge Holds Man on All Counts in Alleged Rock Throwing Incident
WOODLAND, CA – Judge David Reed here in Yolo County Superior Court this past week found there to be enough evidence against Simeon Granados for felony assault and other related charges, and an alleged rock throwing incident. According to the court calendar, the first count was a felony “assault...
Student who was hit by fire extinguisher speaks out after the assault
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Monterey Trail High School student, who was beaten with a fire extinguisher by a classmate, has had a tough road to recovery. A video of the incident was caught on video in August and was immediately posted to social media. It’s a moment that Kawame Curry Junior can barely […]
Multi-State Drug Traffickers From Santa Rosa Arrested
Three men from Santa Rosa are facing federal charges on suspicion of shipping illegal drugs across state lines. One of them is an aspiring rapper, accused of alluding to the illegal activity in a music video posted on YouTube. Prosecutors say, in a span of two years, they sent meth and counterfeit fentanyl-laced Oxycodone to 15 states. At one point, they allegedly tried to ship narcotics from a UPS store in Sebastopol. All three suspects were arrested and arraigned on the charges earlier this month.
Man arrested for assault with deadly weapon
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for assault with deadly weapon, violation of probation, and fleeing police on several occasions, according to the Petaluma Police Department. On Thursday at around 12:28 p.m., Smart Code Compliance officers reported to PPD of a male who attempted to assault them when they tried to remove him […]
Judge finds evidence to hold Mercy Canyon deadly shooting suspect to answer charges
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A judge found there was enough evidence to hold 20-year-old Alejandro Armstrong to answer on all charges in connection with the murder of a man at a Redding homeless encampment last year, the Shasta County District Attorney said. Armstrong is charged in connection with the murder...
Defense Argues Recommended Sentence Would Deeply Burden the Family Unit – Judge Imposes It Anyway
WOODLAND, CA – “I think a significant time in custody is going to pose a deeper burden on the family unit than I think is necessary when we are trying to rehabilitate someone,” said Deputy Public Defender James Bradford this week during a sentencing hearing in a domestic violence case here in Yolo County Superior Court.
Hells Angels pay tribute to leader of outlaw motorcycle gang Sonny Barger
There was a constant roar of engines as members of an outlaw motorcycle gang made their way into Stockton's 99 Speedway. Thousands turned out on two wheels Saturday for the six-hour funeral service for Ralph “Sonny” Barger, 83, as law enforcement kept a close eye on the event due to concerns about violence.
Stockton Police investigating series of residential robberies Friday night
STOCKTON — A 79-year-old man was taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries following one of two residential burglaries reported Friday night in Stockton.In the first, just before 9 p.m., two people in their 20s and a juvenile entered their residence in the 8000 block of Grenoble Way when four men forced their way in behind them, according to Stockton Police.The victims were uninjured, but the suspects took their property and fled.In the second reported residential robbery, at 10 p.m. a 79-year-old man was inside his residence in the 1600 block of East Hazelton Avenue when police say three men entered and struck the man with an object.They also took the victim's property and fled.Both incidents remain under investigation.
Over $52K in cash recovered after checks were stolen from Napa residents’ mail, police say
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Over $52,000 in cash was recovered after an investigation looking into a case of stolen checks and identity theft, the Napa Police Department announced this week in a Facebook post. Napa police reported an “influx” of stolen checks dating back to June — several cases of checks being stolen when victims […]
Woman arrested after alleged kidnapping attempt at a Fairfield elementary school
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted kidnapping after an incident at a Fairfield elementary school earlier this week. According to a news release from Fairfield police, the alleged attempted kidnapping happened Tuesday at the E. Ruth Sheldon Academy of Innovative Learning. Police say a woman tried to lure a 12-year-old girl away from the campus by telling the girl her mother sent her to pick her up.
San Joaquin County sheriff urges people to stay away from 99 Speedway Saturday during Sonny Barger memorial service
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - The San Joaquin County Sheriff is warning Stockton residents about possible violence as thousands of Hells Angels members prepare to say goodbye to one of their leaders.A memorial for founding member of the club's Oakland chapter, Sonny Barger, is scheduled to start Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Stockton 99 Speedway. Barger died back in June after a short battle with cancer. He was 83. At a press conference Friday, San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow criticized the plan but said additional resources would be on-hand to protect the public. "I'm bringing in substantial resources to protect the...
Sacramento man gets 15 years for intent to distribute methamphetamine
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man who had a lab for packaging methamphetamine was sentenced to 15 years in prison, the U.S. Department of Justice said. According to the DOJ, 34-year-old Vern Saeteurn would purchase around 22 pounds of meth several times a week. The DOJ said authorities found about 24 pounds at his […]
Law enforcement on standby during Hells Angels funeral
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL), The sheriff of San Joaquin County says law enforcement prepared for the Hells Angels funeral service for weeks. Hells Angels Oakland chapter founder Sonny Barger died in June due to cancer; he was being remembered Saturday. Sheriff Patrick Withrow says they had contingency plans in place if things were to […]
Woman tries to lure 12-year-old boy into vehicle in Berkeley: police
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman tried to lure a 12-year-old boy into her car earlier this week, the Berkeley Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The alleged incident happened on Tuesday in the area of Sacramento Street and Addison Street. Around 5:30 p.m., the boy was riding his scooter on the sidewalk of […]
Fight inside bar in downtown Sacramento ends with shooting death
SACRAMENTO -- A man who was shot in the area of 28th and J streets in Sacramento just before 1 a.m. Sunday died on the scene.Officers responded to the midtown area regarding multiple reports of a shooting. They arrive to find the victim near the intersection suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to a police department news release.Police say the incident started as a fight between two men in Barwest and then spilled out into the street. One person got a gun from a vehicle and shot and killed one of the men involved in the fight. Witnesses at...
Suspected Meth Dealer Arrested in Santa Rosa
A man from Santa Rosa is behind bars on suspicion of selling meth. Police arrested 32-year-old Ruperto Franco-Lopez near his home on Tuesday, following a drug trafficking investigation that started in early August. Investigators think he was selling large amounts of meth in Santa Rosa and nearby cities. Five pounds of meth, packaging material and scales were found inside his home Tuesday afternoon.
The Search for Lake County’s Goldie Morse: Major Crimes Unit Investigate Cobb Property
The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office:. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the whereabouts of Goldie Morse, 38 years of age and a resident of Middletown. Goldie Morse has been reported as a missing person. Goldie Morse was last seen on August 13, 2022 in Cobb.
Berkeley Police searching for missing mother and son
Police in Berkeley are asking for the publics' help finding a missing mother and young son. Officials say 42-year-old Julia Dumitrescu and her 5-year-old son Azreal Dumitrescu were last seen on September 22. If you see them or know where they are, you are asked to call the Berkeley Police...
