ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weld County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
1310kfka.com

Deputies need help finding one of Larimer County’s ‘Most Wanted’

Larimer County deputies are on the hunt for a man who they said is on their “Most Wanted” list. Gary Brown, 51, is wanted for failing to comply on a weapons charge. He was already prohibited from possessing a gun. Brown, who also goes by the names Richard Howard, Maurice Owens, and Mark Brown was last known to live on the 600 block of Justice Drive in Fort Collins.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
coloradosun.com

Clear Creek County Undersheriff Bruce Snelling dies

Clear Creek County Undersheriff Bruce Snelling died at his home in Golden on Saturday evening. The county sheriff’s office announced Snelling’s death in a news release on Sunday. The office didn’t share more details. Snelling had served as undersheriff since 2015. “I know that Bruce loved his...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

80-year-old Weld County resident dies after West Nile infection

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — An 80-year-old Weld County resident, who had been hospitalized, died from neuroinvasive West Nile Virus, according to the county health department. The Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment said the man's death is the first confirmed West Nile death during the 2022 mosquito season in the county.
WELD COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Weld County, CO
State
Colorado State
Weld County, CO
Government
Weld County, CO
Health
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
The Denver Gazette

Motorcyclist dies after afternoon crash in Denver

A motorcyclist involved in a crash on Saturday afternoon has died, according to the Denver Police Department. The department announced it was investigating “a serious injury crash” between a motorcyclist and another motorist near East 46th Avenue and North Fairplay Way shortly before 1 p.m. Roughly four hours...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

24-year-old dies in crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 24-year-old man from Lakewood is dead after a crash on U.S. Highway 285 on Saturday morning. Around 2:03 a.m. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) received a call about a crash on U.S. Highway 285 at mile marker 239. When troopers arrived on scene they found...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Nile
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora police shoot, kill car-theft suspect Saturday afternoon; 2 unrelated shootings follow

AURORA | Police are investigating three shootings Saturday and early Sunday, one involving an Aurora police officer that left a car-theft suspect dead. The first shooting occurred Saturday afternoon when Aurora police shot and killed a car-theft suspect after the fleeing man threatened officers with a gun as officers chased him on foot across busy Denver intersection.
AURORA, CO
KRDO

Southern Colorado business owner receives stiffest prison sentence of any insurrectionist from state

WASHINGTON D.C (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs business owner is now headed to prison after he admitted to interfering with capitol police during the January 6 insurrection. Through researching the U.S. Attorney's office database, KRDO found there have been at least 16 people from, or have had a recent Colorado residence, that have been charged for their alleged involvement in the capitol riot nearly two years ago.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Prop 123 seeks funding fix to ease Colorado’s affordable housing crisis

The cost of housing has skyrocketed in Colorado since the beginning of the pandemic, making Colorado unaffordable for many residents; Proposition 123 aims to solve that problem statewide. “The real challenge here is we need more supply of housing,” said Mike Johnston, campaign backer and former member of the Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Double shooting in Aurora leaves one dead, another injured

One person died and another was injured in an overnight shooting in Aurora.The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot of 2295 South Chambers Road, at the intersection of Chambers and East Iliff Avenue. Aurora Police say their officers arrived to find two men, each with multiple gunshot wounds; a 44-year-old and a 52-year-old.Investigators did not immediately identify either man but said after they were both taken to the hospital, the 44-year-old died of his injuries, police said. The other man remains in the hospital with serious injuries. At least three nearby cars and one building were damaged by gunfire as well.The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the deceased man once he's been identified and next-of-kin has been notified.
AURORA, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley police recover stolen vehicles, shut down ‘chop shop’

Greeley police have shut down an auto theft operation after finding what they’re calling a “chop shop.” Detectives from the Colorado State Patrol’s Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement North Team recovered two stolen Hyundais at separate locations in Greeley and said they shut down a “chop shop” on the 3500 block of 29th Street. Police said the “chop shop” contained five stolen motorcycles. Last year, Colorado was ranked first in the nation for stolen vehicles and continues to hold the infamous title this year.
GREELEY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy