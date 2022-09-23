Read full article on original website
Deputies need help finding one of Larimer County’s ‘Most Wanted’
Larimer County deputies are on the hunt for a man who they said is on their “Most Wanted” list. Gary Brown, 51, is wanted for failing to comply on a weapons charge. He was already prohibited from possessing a gun. Brown, who also goes by the names Richard Howard, Maurice Owens, and Mark Brown was last known to live on the 600 block of Justice Drive in Fort Collins.
Clear Creek County Undersheriff Bruce Snelling dies
Clear Creek County Undersheriff Bruce Snelling died at his home in Golden on Saturday evening. The county sheriff’s office announced Snelling’s death in a news release on Sunday. The office didn’t share more details. Snelling had served as undersheriff since 2015. “I know that Bruce loved his...
80-year-old Weld County resident dies after West Nile infection
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — An 80-year-old Weld County resident, who had been hospitalized, died from neuroinvasive West Nile Virus, according to the county health department. The Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment said the man's death is the first confirmed West Nile death during the 2022 mosquito season in the county.
Step-Mother Dies Suddenly And Father Convicted In Disappearance Of Colorado 6-Year-Old
6-year-old Aarone Thompson lived in the 16500 block of East Kepner Place in Aurora Colorado, with her father, Aaron Thompson, and his girlfriend, Shely Mary Lowe (also known as Shelley Marie Lowe).
Aurora hit-and-run on Colfax leaves 1 dead, suspect in custody
A hit and run that happened early Sunday morning has left one man dead and the person police believe to be responsible in custody.
Motorcyclist dies after afternoon crash in Denver
A motorcyclist involved in a crash on Saturday afternoon has died, according to the Denver Police Department. The department announced it was investigating “a serious injury crash” between a motorcyclist and another motorist near East 46th Avenue and North Fairplay Way shortly before 1 p.m. Roughly four hours...
24-year-old dies in crash in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 24-year-old man from Lakewood is dead after a crash on U.S. Highway 285 on Saturday morning. Around 2:03 a.m. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) received a call about a crash on U.S. Highway 285 at mile marker 239. When troopers arrived on scene they found...
What’s the Deepest Lake in Colorado and How Deep Is It Really?
Colorado is known for having a plethora of amazing lakes to fish, paddle, and swim in, but we're ready to learn more. If you've ever wondered which of Colorado's many lakes is the deepest, look no further because your answer is about to be revealed. How Many Lakes Are in...
What is ‘Swatting’ + Why It Can Get You Into Big Trouble Under Colorado Law
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. In Colorado, swatting could get you into some serious trouble. Swatting Instances In Colorado. Earlier this...
Aurora police shoot, kill car-theft suspect Saturday afternoon; 2 unrelated shootings follow
AURORA | Police are investigating three shootings Saturday and early Sunday, one involving an Aurora police officer that left a car-theft suspect dead. The first shooting occurred Saturday afternoon when Aurora police shot and killed a car-theft suspect after the fleeing man threatened officers with a gun as officers chased him on foot across busy Denver intersection.
Southern Colorado business owner receives stiffest prison sentence of any insurrectionist from state
WASHINGTON D.C (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs business owner is now headed to prison after he admitted to interfering with capitol police during the January 6 insurrection. Through researching the U.S. Attorney's office database, KRDO found there have been at least 16 people from, or have had a recent Colorado residence, that have been charged for their alleged involvement in the capitol riot nearly two years ago.
Greeley woman indicted for involvement in second auto theft ring
Amanda Jo Johnson, identified in July by Weld County authorities for her alleged role in an auto theft ring, was named earlier this week as a player in a second auto theft operation. Johnson, 39, faces 53 felony charges in the first case. She and Jose Luis Pizarro are accused...
Prop 123 seeks funding fix to ease Colorado’s affordable housing crisis
The cost of housing has skyrocketed in Colorado since the beginning of the pandemic, making Colorado unaffordable for many residents; Proposition 123 aims to solve that problem statewide. “The real challenge here is we need more supply of housing,” said Mike Johnston, campaign backer and former member of the Colorado...
Double shooting in Aurora leaves one dead, another injured
One person died and another was injured in an overnight shooting in Aurora.The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot of 2295 South Chambers Road, at the intersection of Chambers and East Iliff Avenue. Aurora Police say their officers arrived to find two men, each with multiple gunshot wounds; a 44-year-old and a 52-year-old.Investigators did not immediately identify either man but said after they were both taken to the hospital, the 44-year-old died of his injuries, police said. The other man remains in the hospital with serious injuries. At least three nearby cars and one building were damaged by gunfire as well.The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the deceased man once he's been identified and next-of-kin has been notified.
Loveland Resident Shares Scary Video of Cars Running Stop Sign
Colorado doesn't have the best reputation when it comes to driving. Earlier this year, a WalletHub study ranked our state as the seventh-worst place for road travel; and recently, Forbes Advisor noted that Centennial State residents have a road rage problem. An example of these bad habits came to light...
Greeley police recover stolen vehicles, shut down ‘chop shop’
Greeley police have shut down an auto theft operation after finding what they’re calling a “chop shop.” Detectives from the Colorado State Patrol’s Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement North Team recovered two stolen Hyundais at separate locations in Greeley and said they shut down a “chop shop” on the 3500 block of 29th Street. Police said the “chop shop” contained five stolen motorcycles. Last year, Colorado was ranked first in the nation for stolen vehicles and continues to hold the infamous title this year.
Suspect in deadly Iliff and Chambers shooting still at large, 1 still hospitalized
A suspect is still at large Sunday morning after two men were found in a parking lot with gunshot wounds around 2:12 a.m., one of which has since died.
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Montbello neighborhood
The Denver Police Department was investigating a crash between a motorcyclist and a motorist on East 46th Avenue and North Fairplay Way just before 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Denver man convicted in AK-47 killing of woman walking dog
(Denver, CO) In June of 2020, Michael Close opened fire on a couple walking their dog near the Ballpark neighborhood in Denver, killing Isabella Thallas and seriously injuring her boyfriend, Darian Simon, cofounder of Denver fashion brand Be A Good Person.
Crews respond to vehicle stuck in Fort Collins building, 1 hospitalized
Emergency crews were called to an interesting scene in Fort Collins on Friday morning after a vehicle was reportedly stuck inside a building.
