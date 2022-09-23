Read full article on original website
Military Helicopter Crashes in Southwest Pakistan, 6 Soldiers Killed
Islamabad — Pakistan’s military said Monday that one of its helicopters crashed in a turbulent southwestern district, killing all six soldiers on board. The helicopter went down during a “flying mission” in Khost, a remote town in the province of Baluchistan late on Sunday and two major-ranked officers were among the dead, an army statement said. It shared no further details, nor did it give any reason for the crash or type of aircraft.
Armed Bandits Kill 15 at Mosque in Northwest Nigeria – Residents Say
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — A gang of armed men killed at least 15 people at a mosque in northwest Nigeria's Zamfara state, residents said Saturday. The attack in the Bukkuyum local government area took place during Friday prayers at the Jumu'at central mosque in Ruwan Jema town, three residents told Reuters.
Sudan Faces Humanitarian Crisis as Needs Escalate, Funding Wanes
Geneva — Sudan is facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis because of poor harvests, skyrocketing prices, political instability and lack of financial support, U.N. agencies warn. Nearly one-third of Sudan's roughly 45 million people do not have enough to eat. And the World Food Program, or WFP, warns the number...
Somalis Flee to IDP Camps, Neighboring Countries as Drought Worsens
Nairobi — The United Nations refugee agency is appealing for greater donor support to help the millions in the Horn of Africa who have fled their homes to escape record drought, conflict and hunger. Okash Adan Abdullahi, 34, fled the town of Sakow in the Middle Juba region of...
Gunman Kills 15 in Russian School Shooting
Moscow — A gunman in Izhevsk, the capital of Russia's Republic of Udmurtia, has killed at least 15 people, including 11 children, the fourth school shooting in the region in the past 15 months. Russia's Investigative Committee said on Monday that the gunman has been identified as Artem Kazantsev,...
11 Killed by Cattle Rustlers in North Kenya
Nairobi, Kenya — At least 11 people, including eight police and a local chief, have been killed in drought-stricken northern Kenya by cattle rustlers whom they had been chasing, police said Sunday. The theft of livestock or quarrels over grazing and water sources are common between cattle herding communities...
Somalia Will Eliminate Terrorism, President Tells UN General Assembly
Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud vowed this week that his government will eradicate the threat of al-Shabab and other terrorist groups in his country. "We are now confident that with enhanced public support, our government will eliminate terrorism from Somalia," Mohamud said in his address Sept. 22, 2022, to the U.N. General Assembly in New York.
Spearheaded by Women, Iranians Continue Protesting Islamic Republic
Protests have taken place throughout Iran for more than a week following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Taken in custody by the country’s morality police for failing to properly wear a hijab, protesters now fill the streets burning headscarves in the face of authorities. As VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports, Washington is expressing support for the demonstrators.
Presidential Poll Postponed in Separatist Somali Region
Mogadishu, Somalia — A presidential poll in the separatist Somali region of Somaliland has been postponed for "technical and financial reasons," the electoral commission said Saturday. Muse Bihi Abdi was elected president of the self-proclaimed republic on the Horn of Africa on a five-year mandate in 2017 and the...
South Sudan Hopes Planned Port in Djibouti Will Increase Market Access, Profits
JUBA, SOUTH SUDAN — Officials in South Sudan confirmed this month they have bought land on the coast of Djibouti to build a port. South Sudan says the port will be key for exporting the country’s crude oil, which currently goes through Sudan, as well as for importing goods, most of which come through the Kenyan port of Mombasa.
Deadly Diseases Rise as War Limits Vaccinations in Ethiopia
Deadly diseases like measles, tetanus and whooping cough are on the rise in Ethiopia’s Tigray area. Vaccination rates have fallen sharply there during the almost two-year-long civil war. The percentage of children receiving usual vaccinations has fallen below 10 percent this year, data from the Tigray Health Bureau shows....
Air Traffic Controllers Suspend Strike in West and Central Africa
Dakar — A 48-hour strike by air traffic controllers in West and Central Africa has been suspended, their union said Saturday. The strike, which started Friday, has disrupted flights across the region and left hundreds of passengers stranded at airports Saturday. The Union of Air Traffic Controllers’ Unions (USYCAA),...
Regional Fights Take Stage at UN Where Ukraine Has Dominated
United Nations — Two of the world's most persistent conflicts punctuated debate at the United Nations on Friday, as the annual gathering of world leaders deviated from the dominating issue of the war in Ukraine. Addressing hostilities thousands of miles apart and sharing little more than their decades of...
UN Warns of Growing Criminal Threat from Mekong Region Casinos, SEZs
Bangkok — The unchecked growth of freewheeling business enclaves and casinos in and around Laos is opening new money laundering and drug trafficking options for crime networks using the country to push spiraling volumes of narcotics across Asia, the United Nations warns. As China and Thailand tighten their borders...
Turkey vows to defend interests against Greece amid tensions
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey on Monday summoned the Greek ambassador to protest the alleged deployment of dozens of U.S.-made armored vehicles to Greek islands which Ankara says should remain demilitarized in line with international treaties. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned, meanwhile, that Turkey wouldn’t hold back on defending its rights and interests against Greece. Turkish media on Sunday published aerial images that they said showed the deployment of armored vehicles by Greece to the Aegean islands of Samos and Lesbos, heightening tensions between the two NATO countries that have a history of rivalry. Turkish officials say the deployment is in violation of the islands’ nonmilitary status according to international law. Turkish officials summoned Greek Ambassador Christodoulos Lazaris to the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Monday, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. It said Turkey also filed a protest with Washington, but didn’t provide details.
