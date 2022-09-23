ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Chambersburg roundup: Camryn Kiser hits the record books

Kiser posts excellent time: Camryn Kiser had a day for Chambersburg in the prestigious Carlisle Invitational on Saturday. Kiser posted a time of 17:57.0 in the event, which was good for second place. It was also the second-fastest time any Trojan female runner has had in a 5K race (Abby Yourkavitch hit 17:54 in 2017), and she was also the second girl to break 18:00.
Trojans can’t solve Herd’s line play in 18-7 loss

CHAMBERSBURG — The first possession for Chambersburg started on its own 12 and began with a false start penalty, a rush for zero yards and a second false start penalty. That was kind of the way the offense went the entire game for the Trojans, who were handcuffed 18-7 by Carlisle in a Mid Penn Commonwealth football game Friday night at Trojan Stadium.
G-A roundup: Claire Paci wins title at Carlisle; volleyball wins tourney

Paci earns title: Greencastle-Antrim junior Claire Paci was in postseason form Saturday and captured the title at the prestigious Carlisle Invitational. Paci ran a fine time of 17:54.3 — which was a personal best — to defeat Chambersburg rival Camryn Kiser (17:57.0). BOYS CROSS COUNTRY. Blue Devils place...
York, September 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in York. The Spring Grove Area High School soccer team will have a game with Central York High School on September 24, 2022, 07:00:00. The Spring Grove Area High School soccer team will have a game with Central York High School on September 24, 2022, 10:00:00.
‘Unholy Schoolhouse’ brings campus nightmares to life at former Bishop McDevitt school

Booming church bells and heavy dust greet those entering the torn-down halls of the old Bishop McDevitt building, currently home to haunted attractions for the fall season. The building, owned by The Bridge Eco Villiage, will be fully renovated in the coming years to become home, work, educational and entertainment community spaces. But first, Rotten Concept of Reading took hold of the building to create two haunted attractions to entertain the Harrisburg community.
Paige Davis
Gabrielle Mediak Named AM Anchor at WPMT in Harrisburg

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Gabriel Mediak has joined Harrisburg, Pa. Fox affiliate WPMT as a morning anchor. She announced her debut on social media, telling viewers...
3 Great Burger Places in Pennsylvania

What is your go-to when it comes to comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Pennsylvania that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so make sure to add them to your list if you've never been to any of them.
Multivehicle crash kills Carlisle woman

Two people have died, including a Cumberland County woman, after a multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrians in New Jersey. The Cape May County prosecutor's office identified 18-year-old Lindsay Weakland of Carlisle as the victim. They say 37-year-old Gerald White of Pittsburgh crashed into a car. Before hitting two pedestrians. The passenger...
New owners taking over the Acme BBQ location

Williamsport, Pa.— The owners of Lucky Bear BBQ, a catering business based out of Montoursville, announced on Facebook that they'd be taking over the location that formerly housed Acme BBQ in Williamsport to open a dine-in and take-out restaurant. "Lucky Bear BBQ will continue to offer catering at events but will be also be reopening Acme BBQ Company for dine in/take out," the post reads. The site of the former...
The 7 Best Things To Do In York PA

Some places you visit will equal your expectations. Then again, some places you visit surprise and delight you in ways you hadn’t expected. Such was the case with York, Pennsylvania, a south-central town about two hours’ drive from Philadelphia. Known as “The White Rose City,” after the symbol...
‘Woofstock’ held at Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dogs were the main theme of an event that was held on Sunday at Riverfront Park In Harrisburg. The annual Woofstock celebration is one of the largest events for dogs and their humans on the east coast. The day is filled with food, music, contests,...
Four shot during late-night Harrisburg party

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Four adults were shot at an after-hours party early Sunday morning in Harrisburg, according to Harrisburg Communications Director Matt Maisel and Harrisburg Police. The shooting happened around the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street around 3 a.m. When police arrived, officers found multiple shell casings and...
