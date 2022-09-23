Read full article on original website
thesportspage.blog
Chambersburg roundup: Camryn Kiser hits the record books
Kiser posts excellent time: Camryn Kiser had a day for Chambersburg in the prestigious Carlisle Invitational on Saturday. Kiser posted a time of 17:57.0 in the event, which was good for second place. It was also the second-fastest time any Trojan female runner has had in a 5K race (Abby Yourkavitch hit 17:54 in 2017), and she was also the second girl to break 18:00.
Stout defense, Kyle Williams help Harrisburg hand Cumberland Valley first loss
Saturday’s Mid-Penn Commonwealth matchup between a 4-0 Cumberland Valley team and Harrisburg Cougars squad gaining steam looked on paper to have the makings of a classic matchup. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. And after a tepid start where neither team scored in...
thesportspage.blog
Trojans can’t solve Herd’s line play in 18-7 loss
CHAMBERSBURG — The first possession for Chambersburg started on its own 12 and began with a false start penalty, a rush for zero yards and a second false start penalty. That was kind of the way the offense went the entire game for the Trojans, who were handcuffed 18-7 by Carlisle in a Mid Penn Commonwealth football game Friday night at Trojan Stadium.
thesportspage.blog
G-A roundup: Claire Paci wins title at Carlisle; volleyball wins tourney
Paci earns title: Greencastle-Antrim junior Claire Paci was in postseason form Saturday and captured the title at the prestigious Carlisle Invitational. Paci ran a fine time of 17:54.3 — which was a personal best — to defeat Chambersburg rival Camryn Kiser (17:57.0). BOYS CROSS COUNTRY. Blue Devils place...
The 82′ Nittany Lion Football team honored at halftime of Penn State-Central Michigan game: video
Coach James Franklin and the Penn State football team faced off against Central Michigan today at noon, seeking their fourth win of the season. The Nittany Lions would go onto win 33-14 over the Chippewas and will return next week to Beaver Stadium to face the Northwestern Wildcats for a 3:30 p.m. kick-off.
thesportspage.blog
Football: Audio Only Carlisle at Chambersburg 6:30 p.m. Friday September 23
The Chambersburg Trojans host Carlisle Friday September 23. Pregame show at 6:30 Game time 7:00 p.m. Garry Kline and Ed Gotwals bring you the play-by-play on Mid Penn Broadcasting. Click here or photo to listen. Live video (subscription required) with Mid Penn Broadcasting play-by-play is on NFHS Network.
York, September 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in York. The Spring Grove Area High School soccer team will have a game with Central York High School on September 24, 2022, 07:00:00. The Spring Grove Area High School soccer team will have a game with Central York High School on September 24, 2022, 10:00:00.
‘Unholy Schoolhouse’ brings campus nightmares to life at former Bishop McDevitt school
Booming church bells and heavy dust greet those entering the torn-down halls of the old Bishop McDevitt building, currently home to haunted attractions for the fall season. The building, owned by The Bridge Eco Villiage, will be fully renovated in the coming years to become home, work, educational and entertainment community spaces. But first, Rotten Concept of Reading took hold of the building to create two haunted attractions to entertain the Harrisburg community.
Restoration project takes a stand for historic wooden grandstand at central Pa. ball field
The grandstand at the New Bloomfield Borough baseball field was closed June 29 due to safety concerns. The closure concerned many residents who have decades of fond memories of the grandstand. In response, New Bloomfield residents Becky Smiley and James Woods have started the Bloomfield Grandstand Restoration Project. “One of...
AdWeek
Gabrielle Mediak Named AM Anchor at WPMT in Harrisburg
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Gabriel Mediak has joined Harrisburg, Pa. Fox affiliate WPMT as a morning anchor. She announced her debut on social media, telling viewers...
3 Great Burger Places in Pennsylvania
What is your go-to when it comes to comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Pennsylvania that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so make sure to add them to your list if you've never been to any of them.
WGAL
Multivehicle crash kills Carlisle woman
Two people have died, including a Cumberland County woman, after a multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrians in New Jersey. The Cape May County prosecutor's office identified 18-year-old Lindsay Weakland of Carlisle as the victim. They say 37-year-old Gerald White of Pittsburgh crashed into a car. Before hitting two pedestrians. The passenger...
Eagle Scout project goes ‘gaga’ at community park in central Pa.
James Rinehart Jr. recently completed his Eagle Scout project after planning and constructing a gaga ball pit in Carroll Twp. Community Park, Shermans Dale, Perry County. The 17-year-old Shermans Dale resident explained his project during an August meeting of the Carroll Township supervisors. “There was a bare area in Carroll...
John Jones III inaugurated as Dickinson College President
Former Federal U.S. Judge John E. Jones III was inaugurated as the 30th president of Dickinson College Saturday morning, Sept. 24, 2022, on the lawn in front of Old West on campus. A 1977 graduate of the college Jones has been interim president since last summer at the private, liberal...
New owners taking over the Acme BBQ location
Williamsport, Pa.— The owners of Lucky Bear BBQ, a catering business based out of Montoursville, announced on Facebook that they'd be taking over the location that formerly housed Acme BBQ in Williamsport to open a dine-in and take-out restaurant. "Lucky Bear BBQ will continue to offer catering at events but will be also be reopening Acme BBQ Company for dine in/take out," the post reads. The site of the former...
Cash 5 jackpot-winning Lottery ticket sold at Mechanicsburg Turkey Hill
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A $250,000 jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket for Thursday night's drawing was sold at a Mechanicsburg convenience store, the Lottery said Friday. The ticket, which matched all five balls drawn (2-9-20-36-39), was sold at a Turkey Hill store on the 6700 block...
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of central Pa. into Sunday evening
The National Weather Service (NWS) has placed south-central Pennsylvania under a severe thunderstorm watch through 7 p.m. Sunday evening. The watch impacts Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties, as well as most of Maryland and several counties in northern Virginia. Potential hazards include scattered tornadoes, isolated...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Things To Do In York PA
Some places you visit will equal your expectations. Then again, some places you visit surprise and delight you in ways you hadn’t expected. Such was the case with York, Pennsylvania, a south-central town about two hours’ drive from Philadelphia. Known as “The White Rose City,” after the symbol...
abc27.com
‘Woofstock’ held at Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dogs were the main theme of an event that was held on Sunday at Riverfront Park In Harrisburg. The annual Woofstock celebration is one of the largest events for dogs and their humans on the east coast. The day is filled with food, music, contests,...
abc27.com
Four shot during late-night Harrisburg party
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Four adults were shot at an after-hours party early Sunday morning in Harrisburg, according to Harrisburg Communications Director Matt Maisel and Harrisburg Police. The shooting happened around the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street around 3 a.m. When police arrived, officers found multiple shell casings and...
