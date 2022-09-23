The Frankenmuth boys and girls cross country teams earned eagle trophies at Thursday’s home Eagle Cross Country Invitational. Ten high school teams, 14 middle school teams came to compete on the hills of Frankenmuth on our home course that weaves through Memorial Park including a 2-mile open race that had runners ranging from kindergarten to adults. The girls team captured the championship trophy earning 27 points to second place Sandusky’s 66 points. The boys team earned 2nd place just behind a strong Clio team who had 30 points to our 35 points. Both the boys and girls junior varsity teams ran very strong also. Our course is not a personal record course, but it is certainly a challenging one. We like holding our invitational at this point in the season as we are moving into what we call the championship part of the season. Racing on our hills gives the teams a great workout as they prepare for our remaining meets.

FRANKENMUTH, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO