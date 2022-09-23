Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Morning Sun
Clare wins on homecoming, Breckenridge falls at Morrice
Clare claimed a homecoming victory Friday night via a balanced attack as it rolled over rival Harrison by a final of 49-10 at the Brookwood Athletic Complex. The Pioneers (3-2, 3-1 JPC) took a 35-0 lead by the half and never looked back at the Hornets (2-3, 1-3). For the...
Morning Sun
Polk has a night, leads unbeaten Oilers to homecoming victory
How about four touchdowns in a big football Homecoming win?. And, to top it off by being named Homecoming King!!. Meet E’carves “Scooter” Polk. The fleet senior wide receiver had the night of a lifetime Friday in leading undefeated Mt. Pleasant High to a 46-18 win over Bay City Western at Community Memorial Stadium.
MLive.com
No. 4 Standish-Sterling goes 36 yards to glory in gritty win over No. 3 Millington
STANDISH, MI – It was just a 36-yard drive. But it felt like it took all night and covered the whole field – and had the weight of an entire season in the balance. In a game that delivered everything as promised, No. 4-ranked Standish-Sterling provided the biggest heroes, the grittiest drive and the dramatic finish for a thrilling 28-24 victory over No. 3-ranked Millington in the Tri-Valley Conference 10 mega-matchup of the year.
frankenmuthathletics.com
Varsity Girls 1st and Boys 2nd at Home Cross Country Invitational
The Frankenmuth boys and girls cross country teams earned eagle trophies at Thursday’s home Eagle Cross Country Invitational. Ten high school teams, 14 middle school teams came to compete on the hills of Frankenmuth on our home course that weaves through Memorial Park including a 2-mile open race that had runners ranging from kindergarten to adults. The girls team captured the championship trophy earning 27 points to second place Sandusky’s 66 points. The boys team earned 2nd place just behind a strong Clio team who had 30 points to our 35 points. Both the boys and girls junior varsity teams ran very strong also. Our course is not a personal record course, but it is certainly a challenging one. We like holding our invitational at this point in the season as we are moving into what we call the championship part of the season. Racing on our hills gives the teams a great workout as they prepare for our remaining meets.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Five Most Interesting Things Mel Tucker Said After MSU's Loss To Minnesota
The Spartans have lost back-to-back games for the first time since 2020...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: Have you experienced the ‘Davison Effect’ during your drive?
Outside of the traffic report we don’t hear or use the freeway names, do we? What’s up with that? It’s not like your friend who got into a fender bender on 696 retells the story as, “so I crashed on the Reuther…” No. He says 696 as we all do.
Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities
On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom. According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th. What Did People In Michigan Hear?. Henry said: a couple...
Saginaw Public School District clarifies when school changes will roll out
SAGINAW, MI— With the construction of the new Saginaw United High School on the horizon, there was some confusion as to when the two high schools, Saginaw High and Arthur Hill, would merge. To clear the air, MLive/The Saginaw News spoke with Superintendent Ramont Roberts about when to expect...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
Up North Voice
McDonald’s restaurants in Roscommon, Mio, Oscoda, Rose City, Tawas, and others get new owner
REGION – 10 McDonald’s restaurants across Northern Michigan now have a new owner. Longtime McDonald’s Owner/Operator Cynthia Villaire and her family have purchased two restaurants in Petoskey, as well as locations in Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Indian River, Mio, Oscoda, Roscommon, Rose City, and Tawas City. “It’s very exciting....
Police: Juvenile in Custody After Bringing Gun to Mt. Pleasant High School Football Game
The Mt. Pleasant Police Department says a 17-year-old is in custody after he brought a gun to a Mt. Pleasant High School football game Friday night. Officers from the Mt. Pleasant Police Department Youth Services Unit were contacted by a Mt. Pleasant Public Schools administrator around 7:19 p.m. Friday about a juvenile spectator at the football game possibly having a gun in their possession.
MLive.com
Michigan's Best Local Eats: Gatsby's in Bay City
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Gatsby’s in Bay City. The ginger salmon salad with spring mix, shredded carrot, mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, fried noodles and pickled red onions sits on a counter at Gatsby's Seafood and Steakhouse on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Get Photo.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Battle Alley Brewing Co. brings BBQ, brews to Holly
HOLLY, MI - Not all is doom and gloom in Holly these days after a fire ripped through the downtown area in June. Battle Alley Brewing Company, located at 806 N. Saginaw St., opened on May 16, roughly a half-mile away from where the large fire took place. Longtime friends...
Flint woman ejected from vehicle, killed in rollover crash
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – A 24-year-old Flint woman died after police said she rolled her vehicle multiple times and was later ejected from it. The woman killed in the Saturday, Sept. 24 crash was not immediately identified, according to a Flint Township Police news release. Police responded to a...
nbc25news.com
Injury crash on I-75 in Genesee County
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation is reporting a crash with injuries on southbound I-75 at the Corunna Road exit. We are working to learn new information and will update this story when we confirm new details.
Flint firefighters battle fully-engulfed blaze across from shuttered elementary school
FLINT, MI — Black smoke rose above the skyline shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, on the city’s east side. Neighbors watched on as Flint firefighters responded to a call for a house fire in the 2100 block of Missouri Avenue. Upon their arrival minutes later, the...
Police situation unfolding at train stopped on railroad tracks in Birmingham: reports
Witnesses say a large police presence was seen in Oakland County on Saturday, congregating around a train stopped on the tracks northeast of downtown Birmingham.
Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township purchased by Midland Mall owners
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Fashion Square Mall will join a family of shopping centers owned by a New York investment group, including the Midland Mall, officials said. Great Neck, New York-based Kohan Retail Investment Group purchased the indoor shopping center for $10.8 million in an August online auction. Because the sale was pending additional paperwork, the buyer’s identity was not revealed at the time.
Mix 106.3 FM switching to rock, alternative station The Core
SAGINAW, MI— When you hop in your vehicle or tell your smart speaker you want to listen to some rockin’ tunes, a new option has been made available for listeners throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region and beyond. The Core (106.3 FM), formerly known as Mix, will be...
wsgw.com
Body Found in Bay City Identified
The Bay City Department of Public Safety has identified the body of a man found in a vehicle Monday as 47-year-old Rolando Luis Lopez of Saginaw. They said an autopsy performed Wednesday found no signs of trauma to indicate an obvious cause of death. They’re still awaiting toxicology test results.
Comments / 0