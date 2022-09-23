ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeland, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Morning Sun

Clare wins on homecoming, Breckenridge falls at Morrice

Clare claimed a homecoming victory Friday night via a balanced attack as it rolled over rival Harrison by a final of 49-10 at the Brookwood Athletic Complex. The Pioneers (3-2, 3-1 JPC) took a 35-0 lead by the half and never looked back at the Hornets (2-3, 1-3). For the...
CLARE, MI
Morning Sun

Polk has a night, leads unbeaten Oilers to homecoming victory

How about four touchdowns in a big football Homecoming win?. And, to top it off by being named Homecoming King!!. Meet E’carves “Scooter” Polk. The fleet senior wide receiver had the night of a lifetime Friday in leading undefeated Mt. Pleasant High to a 46-18 win over Bay City Western at Community Memorial Stadium.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
MLive.com

No. 4 Standish-Sterling goes 36 yards to glory in gritty win over No. 3 Millington

STANDISH, MI – It was just a 36-yard drive. But it felt like it took all night and covered the whole field – and had the weight of an entire season in the balance. In a game that delivered everything as promised, No. 4-ranked Standish-Sterling provided the biggest heroes, the grittiest drive and the dramatic finish for a thrilling 28-24 victory over No. 3-ranked Millington in the Tri-Valley Conference 10 mega-matchup of the year.
MILLINGTON, MI
frankenmuthathletics.com

Varsity Girls 1st and Boys 2nd at Home Cross Country Invitational

The Frankenmuth boys and girls cross country teams earned eagle trophies at Thursday’s home Eagle Cross Country Invitational. Ten high school teams, 14 middle school teams came to compete on the hills of Frankenmuth on our home course that weaves through Memorial Park including a 2-mile open race that had runners ranging from kindergarten to adults. The girls team captured the championship trophy earning 27 points to second place Sandusky’s 66 points. The boys team earned 2nd place just behind a strong Clio team who had 30 points to our 35 points. Both the boys and girls junior varsity teams ran very strong also. Our course is not a personal record course, but it is certainly a challenging one. We like holding our invitational at this point in the season as we are moving into what we call the championship part of the season. Racing on our hills gives the teams a great workout as they prepare for our remaining meets.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Freeland, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
Frankenmuth, MI
Sports
City
Freeland, MI
Frankenmuth, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Freeland, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Education
Freeland, MI
Education
Frankenmuth, MI
Education
City
Frankenmuth, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Falcons#Junior Varsity#The Eagles#American Football#Highschoolsports#Frankenmuth Eagles#The Freeland Falcons 20#Hagen
Banana 101.5

What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?

Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Police: Juvenile in Custody After Bringing Gun to Mt. Pleasant High School Football Game

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department says a 17-year-old is in custody after he brought a gun to a Mt. Pleasant High School football game Friday night. Officers from the Mt. Pleasant Police Department Youth Services Unit were contacted by a Mt. Pleasant Public Schools administrator around 7:19 p.m. Friday about a juvenile spectator at the football game possibly having a gun in their possession.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
MLive.com

Michigan's Best Local Eats: Gatsby's in Bay City

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Gatsby’s in Bay City. The ginger salmon salad with spring mix, shredded carrot, mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, fried noodles and pickled red onions sits on a counter at Gatsby's Seafood and Steakhouse on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Get Photo.
BAY CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
nbc25news.com

Injury crash on I-75 in Genesee County

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation is reporting a crash with injuries on southbound I-75 at the Corunna Road exit. We are working to learn new information and will update this story when we confirm new details.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township purchased by Midland Mall owners

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Fashion Square Mall will join a family of shopping centers owned by a New York investment group, including the Midland Mall, officials said. Great Neck, New York-based Kohan Retail Investment Group purchased the indoor shopping center for $10.8 million in an August online auction. Because the sale was pending additional paperwork, the buyer’s identity was not revealed at the time.
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Body Found in Bay City Identified

The Bay City Department of Public Safety has identified the body of a man found in a vehicle Monday as 47-year-old Rolando Luis Lopez of Saginaw. They said an autopsy performed Wednesday found no signs of trauma to indicate an obvious cause of death. They’re still awaiting toxicology test results.
BAY CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy