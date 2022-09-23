Read full article on original website
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs drop 3-1 match to Falcons
FRESNO, Calif. – Scoring its quickest goal of the season, the Fresno State soccer team was unable to hold a slim lead at the half on Sunday against Air Force at Bulldog Soccer Stadium. The Falcons scored three second-half goals to flip the game. How It Happened. Before either...
gobulldogs.com
Bulldogs open season with Nick Watney Invitational
Format: Stroke play/54 holes/5-count-4 (36/Monday) Dates: Sept. 26-27 (Mon.-Tues.) Golf Course: Kings River Golf & Country Club (Par: 71, Yardage: 6,623) Location: Kingsburg, Calif. Live Scoring: GolfStat.com. Fresno State Lineup. Individuals: Jake Aberle, Andrew Lee, Ryan Mendez. Participants. Cal Baptist, Cal State Fullerton, CSUN, Fresno State, Gonzaga, Grand Canyon, Long...
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs in Colorado for Red Sky Classic
Format: Stroke play/54 holes/5-count-4 (18/Monday, 18/Tuesday, 18/Wednesday) Dates: Sept. 26-28 (Mon.-Wed.) Golf Course: Red Sky Golf Club – Fazio Course (Par: 72, Yardage: 6,367) Location: Wolcott, Colo. Live Scoring: GolfStat.com. Fresno State Lineup. Participants. Central Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, East Tennessee State, Eastern Michigan, Evansville, Fresno State, Idaho, Kennesaw State,...
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs stumble in five sets to Spartans
FRESNO, Calif. - Heading to five sets for the second straight match, the Fresno State volleyball team dropped a hard-fought five-set battle to San Jose State on Saturday at the Save Mart Center. Fresno State (6-8, 0-2 MW) jumped out to a 2-0 set lead, but San Jose State (8-4,...
KOLO TV Reno
Monster Jam returns to Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Starting today, Monster Jam is back at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center. The crew is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Monster Jam features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Nevada motorsports fans will witness rivalries, stunts, and battles for the Event...
KOLO TV Reno
Truckee runner sets record on Mt. Whitney
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee’s Helen Mino Faukner now holds the Fastest Known Time on multiple mountain runs in California, including Mt. Whitney, the tallest mountain in the continental United States. “It feels really good,” said Mino Faukner. “Everyone was so nice on the way up and super encouraging.”...
RGJ takes home 6 first-place wins at Nevada Press Association contest
The Reno Gazette Journal took six first-place wins in the annual Nevada Press Association journalism contest, announced at the annual ceremony Saturday night in Las Vegas. In the category of politics/government enterprise reporting, James DeHaven, Jason Hidalgo and Ed Komenda won for a series of stories on Blockchains cryptocurrency tycoon Jeff Berns and his...
Nevada Appeal
Carson City disc golf course ready for 1st tournament
With more people looking for outdoor recreation, Carson City offers just that at the Carson Ridge Disc Golf and Interpretive Trails Park. The park opened three years ago, but through hard work and improvements, it’s ready to be featured as a premier disc golf course in Nevada. “This is...
What TV channel is Air Force vs. Nevada football game tonight? Free live stream, odds, time, how to watch Falcons vs Wolfpack online (9/23/2022)
A dangerous Nevada Wolfpack team will try and knock off the high-flying Air Force Academy Falcons in a Week 4 college football showdown kicking off on Friday, September 23 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on FS1. • You can watch the Nevada vs. Air...
Fox News
More chilly rain forecasted in northern Nevada
More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F and could approach 100 degrees F in...
2news.com
Local woman awaiting life-saving lung transplant will be recognized during Reno Aces Game
Diagnosed with a rare lung disease in 2009, Reno local Dina Jennings is awaiting a life-saving lung transplant. She is one of the more than 600 Nevadans and 100,000 people in the U.S. on the national transplant waiting list. Jennings will be honored at the Reno Aces’ Home Run for...
KCRA.com
South Lake Tahoe residents believe same bear is breaking into home multiple times
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Residents who live in South Lake Tahoe are used to seeing bears out and about, but one bear is giving a few of them a headache. Paul Bunyard and his family have lived on Bigler Avenue for decades. “My dad and grandfather built the...
KOLO TV Reno
Street Vibrations return to Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Street Vibrations returns to Northern Nevada Thursday. The free event is happening at The Sands Regency in Reno, as well as in Virginia City and Carson City. There’ll be several different events, including slow bike races, tattoo and beard competitions, and poker runs. Music will also...
Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: Tahoe Joe's not as we remembered
There was a time when Tahoe Joe's, a small regional chain, was worthy enough to rank on our annual best restaurants list. In addition to that, they had a happy hour that packed in people with $3 beer or house wine and $3 hamburgers. It didn't seem possible to make money at these price points.
KOLO TV Reno
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Geiger Grade
VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A motorcyclist is dead after crashing on Geiger Grade. It happened on State Route 341 on Saturday afternoon just before 4:30 P.M. Nevada State Police say the motorcyclist lost control and hit a guardrail, and was pronounced dead shortly after. SR-341 was closed in both...
KOLO TV Reno
Judge: $88K in sanctions for Nevada GOP primary challenge
RENO, Nev. (AP) - A judge ordered a candidate who lost the Nevada governor primary election to pay $88,000 in sanctions for a lawsuit challenging the results. Reno attorney Joey Gilbert came in second to GOP governor nominee Joe Lombardo by 26,000 votes in the June primary and argued that he actually won by over 50,000 votes because the June primary results were “mathematically impossible.”
2news.com
Former Nevada Deputy Attorney General indicted on murder charge
A Hawaii grand jury on Friday indicted a former deputy Nevada attorney general on charges of second-degree murder in connection with the 50-year-old cold case of a Honolulu woman killed in 1972. Former Nevada Deputy Attorney General, Tudor Chirila Junior, had his first appearance in a Reno courtroom on Wednesday,...
Joey Gilbert sanctioned for 'frivolous' lawsuit over Republican primary loss to Joe Lombardo
A judge ordered sanctions Wednesday against Reno attorney Joey Gilbert for his “frivolous” lawsuit claiming he beat Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the Republican primary for Nevada governor. Gilbert must pay reasonable attorney fees to Lombardo. The sheriff's legal team has until Oct. 11 to submit a request for fees to the court;...
yourcentralvalley.com
PANEL: Should Bonta pursue Smittcamp allegations?
Will California’s top cop, state attorney general Rob Bonta pursue a probe of Fresno county district attorney Lisa Smittcamp? Bonta’s office has remained silent since the Fresno county Democratic party demanded Bonta investigate Smittcamp, accusing her of “weaponizing” the Public Integrity Unit by prosecuting elected democrats and turn a blind eye to elected republicans.
KOLO TV Reno
Illegal fireworks started Stead brush fire
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Fire Department said a 1-acre North Valleys brush fire Saturday was started by illegal fireworks. It happened about 3:45 p.m. in the area of Indigo Court and Peppermint Drive between Silver Lake Road and U.S. 395 in the Stead area. The fire department quickly extinguished...
