Fresno, CA

gobulldogs.com

'Dogs drop 3-1 match to Falcons

FRESNO, Calif. – Scoring its quickest goal of the season, the Fresno State soccer team was unable to hold a slim lead at the half on Sunday against Air Force at Bulldog Soccer Stadium. The Falcons scored three second-half goals to flip the game. How It Happened. Before either...
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

Bulldogs open season with Nick Watney Invitational

Format: Stroke play/54 holes/5-count-4 (36/Monday) Dates: Sept. 26-27 (Mon.-Tues.) Golf Course: Kings River Golf & Country Club (Par: 71, Yardage: 6,623) Location: Kingsburg, Calif. Live Scoring: GolfStat.com. Fresno State Lineup. Individuals: Jake Aberle, Andrew Lee, Ryan Mendez. Participants. Cal Baptist, Cal State Fullerton, CSUN, Fresno State, Gonzaga, Grand Canyon, Long...
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

'Dogs in Colorado for Red Sky Classic

Format: Stroke play/54 holes/5-count-4 (18/Monday, 18/Tuesday, 18/Wednesday) Dates: Sept. 26-28 (Mon.-Wed.) Golf Course: Red Sky Golf Club – Fazio Course (Par: 72, Yardage: 6,367) Location: Wolcott, Colo. Live Scoring: GolfStat.com. Fresno State Lineup. Participants. Central Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, East Tennessee State, Eastern Michigan, Evansville, Fresno State, Idaho, Kennesaw State,...
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

'Dogs stumble in five sets to Spartans

FRESNO, Calif. - Heading to five sets for the second straight match, the Fresno State volleyball team dropped a hard-fought five-set battle to San Jose State on Saturday at the Save Mart Center. Fresno State (6-8, 0-2 MW) jumped out to a 2-0 set lead, but San Jose State (8-4,...
FRESNO, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Monster Jam returns to Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Starting today, Monster Jam is back at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center. The crew is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Monster Jam features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Nevada motorsports fans will witness rivalries, stunts, and battles for the Event...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Truckee runner sets record on Mt. Whitney

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee’s Helen Mino Faukner now holds the Fastest Known Time on multiple mountain runs in California, including Mt. Whitney, the tallest mountain in the continental United States. “It feels really good,” said Mino Faukner. “Everyone was so nice on the way up and super encouraging.”...
TRUCKEE, CA
Nevada Appeal

Carson City disc golf course ready for 1st tournament

With more people looking for outdoor recreation, Carson City offers just that at the Carson Ridge Disc Golf and Interpretive Trails Park. The park opened three years ago, but through hard work and improvements, it’s ready to be featured as a premier disc golf course in Nevada. “This is...
CARSON CITY, NV
Fox News

More chilly rain forecasted in northern Nevada

More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F and could approach 100 degrees F in...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Street Vibrations return to Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Street Vibrations returns to Northern Nevada Thursday. The free event is happening at The Sands Regency in Reno, as well as in Virginia City and Carson City. There’ll be several different events, including slow bike races, tattoo and beard competitions, and poker runs. Music will also...
RENO, NV
Bakersfield Californian

PETE TITTL: Tahoe Joe's not as we remembered

There was a time when Tahoe Joe's, a small regional chain, was worthy enough to rank on our annual best restaurants list. In addition to that, they had a happy hour that packed in people with $3 beer or house wine and $3 hamburgers. It didn't seem possible to make money at these price points.
FRESNO, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Geiger Grade

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A motorcyclist is dead after crashing on Geiger Grade. It happened on State Route 341 on Saturday afternoon just before 4:30 P.M. Nevada State Police say the motorcyclist lost control and hit a guardrail, and was pronounced dead shortly after. SR-341 was closed in both...
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Judge: $88K in sanctions for Nevada GOP primary challenge

RENO, Nev. (AP) - A judge ordered a candidate who lost the Nevada governor primary election to pay $88,000 in sanctions for a lawsuit challenging the results. Reno attorney Joey Gilbert came in second to GOP governor nominee Joe Lombardo by 26,000 votes in the June primary and argued that he actually won by over 50,000 votes because the June primary results were “mathematically impossible.”
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Former Nevada Deputy Attorney General indicted on murder charge

A Hawaii grand jury on Friday indicted a former deputy Nevada attorney general on charges of second-degree murder in connection with the 50-year-old cold case of a Honolulu woman killed in 1972. Former Nevada Deputy Attorney General, Tudor Chirila Junior, had his first appearance in a Reno courtroom on Wednesday,...
RENO, NV
yourcentralvalley.com

PANEL: Should Bonta pursue Smittcamp allegations?

Will California’s top cop, state attorney general Rob Bonta pursue a probe of Fresno county district attorney Lisa Smittcamp? Bonta’s office has remained silent since the Fresno county Democratic party demanded Bonta investigate Smittcamp, accusing her of “weaponizing” the Public Integrity Unit by prosecuting elected democrats and turn a blind eye to elected republicans.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Illegal fireworks started Stead brush fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Fire Department said a 1-acre North Valleys brush fire Saturday was started by illegal fireworks. It happened about 3:45 p.m. in the area of Indigo Court and Peppermint Drive between Silver Lake Road and U.S. 395 in the Stead area. The fire department quickly extinguished...
RENO, NV

