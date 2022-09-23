Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Michigan at Iowa
Michigan football marches on after a bit of a reality check last week against Maryland. The Wolverines got it done, but they were unable to thoroughly dominate as they had against Hawai’i, Colorado State and UConn. Still, 4-0 is 4-0. Iowa was this close to 4-0 in its own...
saturdaytradition.com
2 B1G defenses final remaining units in the nation without a rushing TD allowed entering Week 5
Through the first four weeks of the 2022 college football season, the top defenses are starting to be defined, as Iowa and Minnesota are among those teams. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported that Iowa and Minnesota are the only defenses in the FBS that have not allowed a rushing touchdown through Week 4.
Baylor Bears Back to Playing Green in Impressive Road Win
Bears let loose of stress and pressure on both sides of the ball in win over Iowa State.
Watch: Dave Aranda channels Key and Peele with Baylor coach butt-slap line
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda was fired up during the Bear’s Week 4 game against the Iowa State Cyclones. The No. 17 Baylor Bears were on the road for Week 4, as they took on the undefeated Iowa State Cyclones. During the game, the Cyclones were hit with numerous penalties, which saw head coach Matt Campbell scream at referees, especially on one controversial call.
cyclonefanatic.com
WATCH: Matt Campbell comments on Baylor, early calls
Sept. 24, 2022: Matt Campbell stands in the endzone with his team following the loss to Baylor at home. // Photo Courtesy of Jacqueline Cordova, CycloneFanatic. Jacqueline graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications. She has been fortunate enough to have interned for Cyclone Fanatic for 2 and a half years before being promoted to stay on. She currently wears a lot of hats at Cyclone Fanatic: Social Media Director, Iowa State Wrestling beat reporter, and staff photographer. Jacqueline loves reading and watching trash reality TV shows when she's not watching sports. One of her favorite accomplishments is having interned for the Minnesota Vikings and during Super Bowl LII.
Country Superstar Gets Booed At Iowa Show [WATCH]
We all have a strong love for this artist, but there are some things you should not say in Iowa. The first chilly fall Friday of the year didn't stop fans from swarming Boone for the Iowa leg of the Farm Tour. It was the lucky 13th year for Luke Bryan's Farm Tour and it did not disappoint.
Central Iowa offers plenty for fall fishermen
BONDURANT, Iowa — The fall season is officially here as of last week and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is highlighting great local areas for fishermen to cast out a line. Fall brings changes to the weather which switches up fishing methods to make it easier on the average person wanting to enjoy the […]
WacoTrib.com
Pignetti's Waco to open Monday downtown
Clinton Harwell is bringing his act to Waco beginning Monday, with his Pignetti’s Waco restaurant opening in the former Phoenix Ballroom downtown, where he will serve Italian food, steaks and fine wines in a classic atmosphere. Diners with window seats can watch, or hear, Union Pacific railroad cars rumble...
Corydon Times-Republican
After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse
An Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing his nursing degree from a diploma mill, state officials say. (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch) A central Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing a fraudulent nursing degree from an alleged...
It’s a bobcat! Not a cougar, not a danger, not even a big deal
WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — A set of photos of a bobcat taken in West Des Moines has neighbors talking and police talking wildlife biology. The photos and video, captured by West Des Moines resident Rachel Port along a bike trail, and originally posted to her personal Facebook page, were shared by the West Des […]
iheart.com
Line of lights reported in the Ankeny night sky PHOTOS
(Ankeny, IA) -- People on social media were talking about a long string of lights visible in the sky for a few minutes Sunday night in the Ankeny area. A few people posted photos of the line of lights as it moved northward across the sky. Turns out to have...
iowapublicradio.org
Mysteries large and small: the origins of gold in the universe and Iowa’s little-known 'quiet title' law
How is gold made? How did gold get on earth? And, why is gold rarer than so many other metals? These all seem like questions we should have answered long ago. But it took a young scientist from Iowa to settle the long-standing questions about the origin of gold and other heavy elements in the universe. Theoretical astrophysicist Brian Metzger joins River to River to share how he helped solve one of the mysteries of the universe.
Breitbach’s Awarded Top Dining Spot By Iowa Restaurant Assoc.
It's always fun to see Breitbach's Country Dining recognized for its outstanding contributions to the culinary scene, community, Dubuque County, and the State of Iowa. The fabled Breitbach family restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association's top honor this fall. Iowa's Oldest Restaurant will be honored during the Iowa Restaurant Association's 27th annual Celebrating Excellence ceremony in November in Des Moines.
Former American Idol Contestant Opens Restaurant in Iowa [WATCH]
Every year we're bombarded with the stories of contestants trying to make their dreams of a singing career come true on the TV show American Idol. Some dreams come true, while other contestants are sent back home to start another dream. Apparently, that dream will even take you to Iowa. A former American Idol contestant isn't making sweet music anymore. Now he's making amazing food.
Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access
Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is in the process of finalizing the route of its proposed pipeline, which would carry carbon dioxide captured from Iowa ethanol plants for underground sequestration […] The post Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Luke Bryan fans in Boone started lining up hours before concert
BOONE, Iowa — The 2022 Farm Tour is surrounded by a lot of excitement. Fans started lining up at 10 a.m. Cars waiting at the main entrance snaked around 217th road. The majority of people KCCI spoke with have been to a Luke Bryan concert before. They said he puts on a great show.
Iowa-Bound Luke Bryan Making Massive Local Pork Donation
As part of the efforts to bust some of the misconceptions around the pork industry, the National Pork Board has teamed up with a country superstar. During his 13th Farm Tour, Luke Bryan, National Pork Board, and Smithfield Foods partnered to give back to the community while promoting the pork industry.
KETV.com
Known Bloods street gang member arrested in Iowa
A federal fugitive is in Webster County Jail after being wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation based out of Omaha, Nebraska. Cameron D. Carodine is known as a Bloods criminal street gang member. Law enforcement located Carodine at a residence in Fort Dodge, but when police went...
KCCI.com
Des Moines Public Schools explains response to weapon pulled during fight
DES MOINES, Iowa — Parents of Lincoln High School students told KCCI they were upset they heard of a dangerous situation from their kids before they heard from school officials. Des Moines Public Schools said the first message to parents via mobile app, Snap! Connect, was sent at about...
who13.com
Italian meatballs on the menu
Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank shares how they mix up an Italian Grandmother’s special recipe for meatballs. It is a new menu item. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines. For more information on all the menu items, visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
