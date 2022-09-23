Read full article on original website
CA students could be guaranteed admission to UCs though new pilot program
A new pilot program is expected to save University of California spots for 3.0-and-higher GPA students who missed required college prep courses starting next school year, as long as they complete the courses at community college.
Stanford Daily
Undergraduate student dies in car accident
Tinotenda Nyandoro, an undergraduate student, died in a car crash in his home country of Zimbabwe on September 12, according to an email from Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole yesterday. “Losing someone who came so far to join our community while demonstrating a deep commitment to helping others...
elestoque.org
BREAKING: MVHS students and staff evacuated following second bomb threat
For the second time in three days, MVHS administration issued an emergency evacuation on Sept. 23, following another email threatening the safety of the campus. An announcement was broadcast at 10:41 a.m. during tutorial, urging all students to shelter-in-place in their fifth period class. Students without fifth period were instructed to wait at the Student Union until 11:15 a.m., when they were allowed to evacuate.
mediafeed.org
Just how much will UC Berkeley cost you?
The University of California at Berkeley (known as UC Berkeley) is located in sunny California, and is known for its high standards for academic excellence. UC Berkeley tuition for the 2021-22 school year for in-state students was $14,226, and $43,980 for out-of-state students. Compare this to the national average of...
NBC Bay Area
Suspect Arrested in Domestic Violence, Weapons Case in San Jose
Police in San Jose on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with a domestic violence and weapons case. On Tuesday at 3:20 p.m., officers with the San Jose Police Department responded to a domestic violence call in the 1000 block of Mallet Drive. Police said the victim reported her husband,...
'At risk': Missing Bay Area mom and son, 5, sought by police
Berkeley police are seeking to make contact with a mother and her 5-year-old son, who were last heard from on Thursday.
Oakland woman who took down Latin American flags blasted for ‘racism’ by superintendent
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – In a lengthy statement, the acting superintendent of the Oakland Unified School District condemned the woman who removed the flags of four Latin American countries from a school for racism. At the same time, she confirmed that the Oakland Police Department is investigating the Saturday incident. “Combating racism and healing as […]
Fourteen people died on San Jose streets — in one month
Santa Clara County might see another record breaking year in homeless deaths, with 14 people dying on the streets in September alone. As of Friday, 167 unhoused people have died in Santa Clara County this year—roughly 73% of them died in San Jose, according to county’s data. The number is following an alarming trend the region has seen in the last decade.
padailypost.com
Woman violently attacked; man arrested
San Mateo County deputies this morning (Sept. 24) arrested 35-year-old man after the woman he had been dating said he attempted to rape and strangle her in the North Fair Oaks neighborhood. Catalino Ortiz-Perez of Redwood City was booked into jail for attempted murder, attempted rape and domestic violence. At...
Newsom approves name change for San Francisco law school founded by racist
A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic governor and former San Francisco mayor signed into law on […]
KCRA.com
'Not even an angry bump of shoulders' at Hells Angels founder funeral despite safety concerns
STOCKTON, Calif. — Thousands turned out at a celebration of life ceremony for Modesto native and founder of the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels, Ralph “Sonny” Barger. Barger died from cancer at the age of 83 back in June, but a large-scale service in his honor...
San Jose man charged in 1983 cold case after DNA testing
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A San Jose man has been charged in the 1983 rape and murder of a 21-year-old woman after a DNA test. Christopher Holland, 67, was arraigned last week, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office. He is accused of raping and murdering Tara Marowski in late March 1983. […]
Author makes case for most compelling Zodiac Killer suspect in decades
Zodiac Killer suspects are a dime a dozen, but a writer may have stumbled onto one of the more substantive cases in decades.
yr.media
The Lowdown: Latino Heritage Month Brings Out Karens
This Karen out of East Oakland is being investigated for going onto school grounds and taking down these country flags. Trying to track her down is a noble effort, though we’re not sure how she’d be found short of putting her on the back of a milk carton!
Man arrested in connection with attempted murder, rape
SAN MATEO CO., Calif. (BCN) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday morning arrested a man in connection with attempted murder and attempted rape. Catalino Ortiz-Perez, 35, of Redwood City, was also arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, according to deputies. On Saturday at 1:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 400 block of […]
San Jose man arrested for domestic violence, gun violations
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose man was arrested on Tuesday after police responded to a domestic violence call at his home. The San Jose Police Department said officers found a large stash of guns at the residence of Gary Redeker, 41. Police were called to the 1000 block of Malott Drive at […]
KTVU FOX 2
Former Alameda County deputies get plea deals for beating San Francisco man
SAN FRANCISCO - Two former Alameda County sheriff's deputies charged in the 2015 brutal beating of a robbery suspect accepted plea deals from San Francisco prosecutors last year. The ex-deputies, 14-year veteran training officer Luis Santamaria and 3-year veteran Paul Wieber, who was undergoing field training, quietly struck the agreements...
San Francisco firefighter faces disciplinary action for wearing 'Let's Go Brandon' t-shirt
SAN FRANCISCO -- A firefighter with the San Francisco Fire Department is facing disciplinary action after being seen on department business wearing a t-shirt with the conservative slogan "Let's Go Brandon" printed on the back.The phrase has become a not-so-secret conservative code representing something far more vulgar: "F—- Joe Biden." The slogan is all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials and signal they're in sync with the party's base. Twitter user @docinsf on Saturday morning posted the photos of the three firefighters seen at Noe and 18th Streets in San Francisco. While two of the firefighters...
Missing at-risk woman reported in San Jose
UPDATE: The woman has been found, police announced on Twitter at 9:12 p.m. SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An at-risk woman is reported missing, the San Jose Police Department announced Saturday evening on Twitter. Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 87-year-old Suchun Sun. Sun is described to be 5-foot-1 and 120 pounds. She […]
Suspect who fired multiple rounds into Boys and Girls Club building arrested
HOOVER PARK, Calif. (KRON) — Redwood City Police have announced the arrest of a suspect who fired multiple rounds that struck the Boys and Girls Club building in Hoover Park last month, the department announced. The incident occurred on Aug. 19 when a suspect fired multiple rounds from a handgun in the park. The intended […]
