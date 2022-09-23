ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBC Bay Area

Suspect Arrested in Domestic Violence, Weapons Case in San Jose

Police in San Jose on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with a domestic violence and weapons case. On Tuesday at 3:20 p.m., officers with the San Jose Police Department responded to a domestic violence call in the 1000 block of Mallet Drive. Police said the victim reported her husband,...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Shooting Near San Jose Airport Injures Man

Officers in San Jose were at the scene of a shooting that left one victim injured Saturday morning. San Jose Police Department received a call at 10:33 a.m. about the shooting in the area of Ruff Drive and Guadalupe River Trail, near the Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport.
SAN JOSE, CA
padailypost.com

Woman violently attacked; man arrested

San Mateo County deputies this morning (Sept. 24) arrested 35-year-old man after the woman he had been dating said he attempted to rape and strangle her in the North Fair Oaks neighborhood. Catalino Ortiz-Perez of Redwood City was booked into jail for attempted murder, attempted rape and domestic violence. At...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Police: Father, son die after early morning stabbing in Hayward

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people are dead after a double stabbing early Sunday morning, the Hayward Police Department announced in a press release. The victims were a father and son who both suffered from stab wounds. The stabbing, which police are calling a homicide, happened around 4:25 a.m. near the 100 block of Lund […]
HAYWARD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Thieves target San Francisco Marina District garage three times in one night

SAN FRANCISCO -- A pair of thieves appear to hit one residential garage three times in a matter of hours last week in San Francisco's Marina District. Home surveillance video shows two men walking along Divisadero Street just before 3 a.m. on September 20. After noticing a slightly open side door, they turn around and make their way in. They wander into a garage. One man in a red hat grabs power tools, while the other takes a tripod light. All of it was captured on multiple cameras. While the men seem to notice the cameras, it doesn't deter them.About an hour...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KSBW.com

One person injured following shooting at house in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. — An early morning shooting in Hollister has left one person injured. According to Hollister police, there was a shooting at 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning on the 100 block of Peartree Lane. Investigators say a home was shot at several times and one person inside the house...
HOLLISTER, CA
CBS San Francisco

Redwood City man arrested in connection with attempted murder, attempted rape

SAN MATEO COUNTY – The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office on Saturday morning arrested a man in connection with attempted murder and attempted rape.Catalino Ortiz-Perez, 35, of Redwood City, was also arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, according to deputies.On Saturday at 1:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 400 block of 4th Avenue in unincorporated San Mateo County on a report of a physical altercation.Deputies located Ortiz-Perez in the area, and a female victim with visible injuries to her neck was located inside a residence.Both Ortiz-Perez and the victim admitted they were in a relationship, and investigators learned Ortiz-Perez attempted to rape the victim, according to the sheriff's office.During the incident, the suspect struck the victim several times in the head with his hands, used a belt to hit her and then got on top of the victim and strangled her by placing his hands around her neck, deputies said.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose man charged in 1983 cold case after DNA testing

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A San Jose man has been charged in the 1983 rape and murder of a 21-year-old woman after a DNA test. Christopher Holland, 67, was arraigned last week, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office. He is accused of raping and murdering Tara Marowski in late March 1983. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

ATM robberies on the rise, Oakland PD warns

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is warning the public of an uptick of robberies at ATMs over the past month. In several instances, the victim completed their transaction and was walking away from the ATM when they were confronted, according to a Facebook post from OPD. Armed individuals then rob the victims […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Missing at-risk woman reported in San Jose

UPDATE: The woman has been found, police announced on Twitter at 9:12 p.m. SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An at-risk woman is reported missing, the San Jose Police Department announced Saturday evening on Twitter. Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 87-year-old Suchun Sun. Sun is described to be 5-foot-1 and 120 pounds. She […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

53-year-old Asian woman attacked in Chinatown, man arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly shoving an Asian woman unprompted in San Francisco’s Chinatown on Tuesday, the San Francisco Police Department said in a press release. The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Alejandro Garcia, who was arrested on Wednesday. Police said the victim, a 53-year-old Asian woman, was standing in […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz deputies asking for public help finding stabbing suspects

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying the men behind a stabbing in Watsonville. According to deputies, two men stabbed a person on Airport Boulevard near Pajaro Lane on Tuesday, around 6:30 p.m. According to deputies, the victim sustained non-life-threatening...
WATSONVILLE, CA

