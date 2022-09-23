Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Suspect Arrested in Domestic Violence, Weapons Case in San Jose
Police in San Jose on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with a domestic violence and weapons case. On Tuesday at 3:20 p.m., officers with the San Jose Police Department responded to a domestic violence call in the 1000 block of Mallet Drive. Police said the victim reported her husband,...
NBC Bay Area
Shooting Near San Jose Airport Injures Man
Officers in San Jose were at the scene of a shooting that left one victim injured Saturday morning. San Jose Police Department received a call at 10:33 a.m. about the shooting in the area of Ruff Drive and Guadalupe River Trail, near the Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport.
Father and son found stabbed to death, Hayward police say
Police say a 911 call was made about an altercation inside a home on Lund Ave. around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
padailypost.com
Woman violently attacked; man arrested
San Mateo County deputies this morning (Sept. 24) arrested 35-year-old man after the woman he had been dating said he attempted to rape and strangle her in the North Fair Oaks neighborhood. Catalino Ortiz-Perez of Redwood City was booked into jail for attempted murder, attempted rape and domestic violence. At...
Police: Father, son die after early morning stabbing in Hayward
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people are dead after a double stabbing early Sunday morning, the Hayward Police Department announced in a press release. The victims were a father and son who both suffered from stab wounds. The stabbing, which police are calling a homicide, happened around 4:25 a.m. near the 100 block of Lund […]
Police discover stolen catalytic converter in traffic stop
Two people were arrested on suspicion of stealing catalytic converters in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department.
Thieves target San Francisco Marina District garage three times in one night
SAN FRANCISCO -- A pair of thieves appear to hit one residential garage three times in a matter of hours last week in San Francisco's Marina District. Home surveillance video shows two men walking along Divisadero Street just before 3 a.m. on September 20. After noticing a slightly open side door, they turn around and make their way in. They wander into a garage. One man in a red hat grabs power tools, while the other takes a tripod light. All of it was captured on multiple cameras. While the men seem to notice the cameras, it doesn't deter them.About an hour...
KSBW.com
One person injured following shooting at house in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. — An early morning shooting in Hollister has left one person injured. According to Hollister police, there was a shooting at 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning on the 100 block of Peartree Lane. Investigators say a home was shot at several times and one person inside the house...
Redwood City man arrested in connection with attempted murder, attempted rape
SAN MATEO COUNTY – The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office on Saturday morning arrested a man in connection with attempted murder and attempted rape.Catalino Ortiz-Perez, 35, of Redwood City, was also arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, according to deputies.On Saturday at 1:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 400 block of 4th Avenue in unincorporated San Mateo County on a report of a physical altercation.Deputies located Ortiz-Perez in the area, and a female victim with visible injuries to her neck was located inside a residence.Both Ortiz-Perez and the victim admitted they were in a relationship, and investigators learned Ortiz-Perez attempted to rape the victim, according to the sheriff's office.During the incident, the suspect struck the victim several times in the head with his hands, used a belt to hit her and then got on top of the victim and strangled her by placing his hands around her neck, deputies said.
San Jose man charged in 1983 cold case after DNA testing
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A San Jose man has been charged in the 1983 rape and murder of a 21-year-old woman after a DNA test. Christopher Holland, 67, was arraigned last week, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office. He is accused of raping and murdering Tara Marowski in late March 1983. […]
NBC Bay Area
Hillsborough Police Believe Rash of Home Burglaries Could Be Linked to Sophisticated Gangs
Police in Hillsborough are investigating several leads related to a rash of residential burglaries this month and earlier this year that they believe are part of sophisticated, organized crime rings. Investigators believe that a string of residential burglaries in Hillsborough in March were carried out by so-called South American Tourist...
Suspect who fired multiple rounds into Boys and Girls Club building arrested
HOOVER PARK, Calif. (KRON) — Redwood City Police have announced the arrest of a suspect who fired multiple rounds that struck the Boys and Girls Club building in Hoover Park last month, the department announced. The incident occurred on Aug. 19 when a suspect fired multiple rounds from a handgun in the park. The intended […]
KCRA.com
'Not even an angry bump of shoulders' at Hells Angels founder funeral despite safety concerns
STOCKTON, Calif. — Thousands turned out at a celebration of life ceremony for Modesto native and founder of the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels, Ralph “Sonny” Barger. Barger died from cancer at the age of 83 back in June, but a large-scale service in his honor...
ATM robberies on the rise, Oakland PD warns
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is warning the public of an uptick of robberies at ATMs over the past month. In several instances, the victim completed their transaction and was walking away from the ATM when they were confronted, according to a Facebook post from OPD. Armed individuals then rob the victims […]
Missing at-risk woman reported in San Jose
UPDATE: The woman has been found, police announced on Twitter at 9:12 p.m. SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An at-risk woman is reported missing, the San Jose Police Department announced Saturday evening on Twitter. Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 87-year-old Suchun Sun. Sun is described to be 5-foot-1 and 120 pounds. She […]
53-year-old Asian woman attacked in Chinatown, man arrested
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly shoving an Asian woman unprompted in San Francisco’s Chinatown on Tuesday, the San Francisco Police Department said in a press release. The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Alejandro Garcia, who was arrested on Wednesday. Police said the victim, a 53-year-old Asian woman, was standing in […]
KTVU FOX 2
18-year-old San Jose man charged with DUI; injured child, displaced 9 in hit-and run crash
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A child is recovering from minor injuries, and at least two families are displaced. This, following a hit-and-run crash into an apartment building in the Seven Trees neighborhood in San Jose. The damage that could be seen from inside the impact area in one of the...
San Jose police use decoy in crosswalk after student’s death
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department used a decoy in neighborhood crosswalk to catch bad drivers in the act. A woman who works as a Public Information Officer for SJPD posed as an average citizen trying to cross Senter Road near San Gregorio Way. By law, drivers are required to stop […]
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Woman Speaks Out, Warns Others After Man Allegedly Grabs Victims
A woman is speaking out and is warning others about one man's alleged scary behavior towards women in San Francisco's Marina District. It's been five days but Sara recounted Friday what happened to her in the Marina District with detail. “Someone came up behind me and I didn’t even know...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz deputies asking for public help finding stabbing suspects
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying the men behind a stabbing in Watsonville. According to deputies, two men stabbed a person on Airport Boulevard near Pajaro Lane on Tuesday, around 6:30 p.m. According to deputies, the victim sustained non-life-threatening...
