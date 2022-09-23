ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sftimes.com

Father, son dead in early morning stabbing in Hayward

Two people were killed in a double stabbing early Sunday morning. According to the Hayward Police Department, the victims were a father and son who suffered from stab wounds. The incident happened around 4:25 a.m. near the 100 block of Lund Avenue. Officers received a 911 call and responded to the scene. The victims were found and medical personnel was called to the scene.
HAYWARD, CA
sftimes.com

One killed in Fairfield shooting

An investigation has been launched for a shooting that occurred on Sunday morning. The incident left one dead. Around 3:48 a.m. on Sunday, Fairfield Dispatch received a report of a fight in the 100 block of Eisenhower Drive. Shortly after, another person called to report a shooting outside his residence.
FAIRFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy