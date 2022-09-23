Two people were killed in a double stabbing early Sunday morning. According to the Hayward Police Department, the victims were a father and son who suffered from stab wounds. The incident happened around 4:25 a.m. near the 100 block of Lund Avenue. Officers received a 911 call and responded to the scene. The victims were found and medical personnel was called to the scene.
An investigation has been launched for a shooting that occurred on Sunday morning. The incident left one dead. Around 3:48 a.m. on Sunday, Fairfield Dispatch received a report of a fight in the 100 block of Eisenhower Drive. Shortly after, another person called to report a shooting outside his residence.
