Two people were killed in a double stabbing early Sunday morning. According to the Hayward Police Department, the victims were a father and son who suffered from stab wounds. The incident happened around 4:25 a.m. near the 100 block of Lund Avenue. Officers received a 911 call and responded to the scene. The victims were found and medical personnel was called to the scene.

HAYWARD, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO