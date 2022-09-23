Read full article on original website
Update: Newton Fire/EMS fighting hot spots after apartment fire
NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — As of 7:09 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, the City of Newton says Newton Fire/EMS is still fighting hot spots at an apartment complex that caught fire earlier in the day. According to the city, the fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. at Fox Meadows Apartments, 720 W. 12th St. It […]
Hutchinson brewery no longer on the brink of closing
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, Sept. 21, KSN introduced you to Sandhills Brewing, a brewery located in Hutchinson that was on the brink of closing. On Saturday, Sept. 21, they announced that with help of the community, that is no longer true: It is official, we have reached and surpassed the 30% food sales requirement. This […]
One hurt in south Wichita duplex fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person was hurt in a duplex fire late Friday morning in south Wichita. It happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of East Clark, near Mt. Vernon and Southeast Blvd. When crews arrived, they found fire coming from a duplex. A man in his 30s was treated for […]
PHOTOS: Kansas castle for sale at $3.5M
The Campbell Castle in Wichita, Kansas, is up for sale at $3.5 million, featuring 17 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms and 14,000 square feet.
Mural at historic Wichita building set to be demolished, but artist wants to save it
Steve Murillo says the mural at Eaton Place can be removed and stored until a new home can be found.
Reno County Commission to discuss liquor by the drink Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County commissioners are not wasting any time bringing the issue of liquor by the drink to the table. The matter is on the agenda for Tuesday's regular meeting. It comes less than a week after the county commission and staff learned of a business that...
Chase with motorcycle ends in crash, one hurt
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A police chase late Saturday involving a motorcycle ends in a crash at Sedgwick County Park. Wichita Police tell us a driver reported several motorcycles surrounding and kicking his vehicle near 17th and Tyler just before 1100 p.m. When officers arrived, they found several motorcycles and...
Motorcycle chase leads to crash at Sedgwick County Park
It started around 11 p.m. Saturday near 17th and Tyler. A driver called 911 to report several motorcyclists kicking and surrounding his car. When Police arrived and located the motorcyclists, the chase began.
Special Use request on BZA agenda Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Board of Zoning Appeals will take up a case for a Special Use request to allow single-unit living for the residence at 500 Green Garden Drive at their meeting Tuesday. The hearing had been tabled from the September 20 meeting and had to be...
Animal shelters across Kansas participating in “Empty the Shelters”
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Animal shelters across the state of Kansas are participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” from Saturday, Oct. 1, through Saturday, Oct. 8. “Empty the Shelters” is the nation’s largest funded adoption event, having helped 117,716 pets find loving homes since 2016. The event promotes a national call for […]
Off-duty Kansas police detective arrested after car, bus crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a non-injury accident have made an arrest of an off duty police office. Just after 11:45p.m. Friday, police responded to report of an accident at Douglas and Waco in Wichita involving a blue 2010 Mazda 3 and a city of Wichita Q Line bus, according to Officer Chad Ditch.
Kansas farmers say that planting crops isn’t the only struggle in this drought
Parts of Kansas saw rain on Thursday, but farmers say it won't be enough to help out in the long run.
Wichita Police detective arrested for DUI
Off duty Wichita Police Detective MaryAnna Hoyt showed signs of impairment. For transparency purposes, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate and booked her for DUI.
Teen driver hospitalized after crashing into school bus picking up student
HESSTON, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities say a teenager was hospitalized Friday after rear-ending a school bus that was stopped to pick up a child. The accident happened at around 7 a.m. in the 5600 block of Hesston Road, which is just south of town. The Harvey County Sheriff's Office said the bus had its stop arm extended and lights on as the student entered the bus.
Donkey shot and killed in Haysville, owner looking for answers
A beloved pet donkey was shot and killed while in a pasture in Haysville. Now, the owner is looking for answers.
Fast speeder, drug suspects in Goddard
GODDARD – Police officers in Goddard had several notable incidents last week.On Sunday evening, an officer used radar to cite the out-of-state driver of an SUV for going 95 miles per hour in a 60 m.p.h. zone while passing through Goddard.Two separate incidents of shoplifting at Orscheln’s led to drug charges against captured suspects.A vehicle stolen from the Season’s Addition in Goddard was recovered in southeast Wichita. The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside. Wichita Police Depar...
Bringing home to Hutchinson: how dorm students try to keep a piece of their hometown with them
Every fall, around 6,000 people arrive at Hutchinson Community College for new opportunities and a new school year. Move-in day comes, and students are excited. After the newness wears off, the homesickness sets in, and people miss home. Students can still find ways for their Hutch home to feel like...
Top stat performers, box scores from Week 4 of Wichita-area high school football
Find box scores from last Friday’s high school football action and see the list of top performers from the Wichita area from Week 4.
Butler County Ghost Towns Tours & Light Lunch
Grab your friends and history enthusiasts! Due to popular demand, the Kansas Oil Museum will have two Ghost Town Tours across Butler County on Saturday, September 24th. Each Ghost Town Tour includes transportation on a luxury bus, a light lunch prepared by Chef Natasha from The Kitchen, and engaging commentary by Ken Spurgeon and Suzanne Walenta. These tours are of towns that were once thriving communities but today aren't on the map. What happened to them? What was the town story and impact on the county? What's left of the town? What structures remain?
MISSING IN KANSAS: Lamyah Shaffer
A mom is asking for the community’s help with finding her 13-year-old daughter. There is concern for her mental health. Lamyah Shaffer was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20., near Central and Ridge in Wichita, her mother, Whitney Davis shares. Lamyah suffers with mental health issues,...
