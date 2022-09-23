ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway Springs, KS

KSN News

Update: Newton Fire/EMS fighting hot spots after apartment fire

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — As of 7:09 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, the City of Newton says Newton Fire/EMS is still fighting hot spots at an apartment complex that caught fire earlier in the day. According to the city, the fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. at Fox Meadows Apartments, 720 W. 12th St. It […]
NEWTON, KS
KSN News

Hutchinson brewery no longer on the brink of closing

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, Sept. 21, KSN introduced you to Sandhills Brewing, a brewery located in Hutchinson that was on the brink of closing. On Saturday, Sept. 21, they announced that with help of the community, that is no longer true: It is official, we have reached and surpassed the 30% food sales requirement. This […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

One hurt in south Wichita duplex fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person was hurt in a duplex fire late Friday morning in south Wichita. It happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of East Clark, near Mt. Vernon and Southeast Blvd. When crews arrived, they found fire coming from a duplex. A man in his 30s was treated for […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Chase with motorcycle ends in crash, one hurt

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A police chase late Saturday involving a motorcycle ends in a crash at Sedgwick County Park. Wichita Police tell us a driver reported several motorcycles surrounding and kicking his vehicle near 17th and Tyler just before 1100 p.m. When officers arrived, they found several motorcycles and...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Special Use request on BZA agenda Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Board of Zoning Appeals will take up a case for a Special Use request to allow single-unit living for the residence at 500 Green Garden Drive at their meeting Tuesday. The hearing had been tabled from the September 20 meeting and had to be...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Animal shelters across Kansas participating in “Empty the Shelters”

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Animal shelters across the state of Kansas are participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” from Saturday, Oct. 1, through Saturday, Oct. 8. “Empty the Shelters” is the nation’s largest funded adoption event, having helped 117,716 pets find loving homes since 2016. The event promotes a national call for […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Teen driver hospitalized after crashing into school bus picking up student

HESSTON, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities say a teenager was hospitalized Friday after rear-ending a school bus that was stopped to pick up a child. The accident happened at around 7 a.m. in the 5600 block of Hesston Road, which is just south of town. The Harvey County Sheriff's Office said the bus had its stop arm extended and lights on as the student entered the bus.
HESSTON, KS
tsnews.com

Fast speeder, drug suspects in Goddard

GODDARD – Police officers in Goddard had several notable incidents last week.On Sunday evening, an officer used radar to cite the out-of-state driver of an SUV for going 95 miles per hour in a 60 m.p.h. zone while passing through Goddard.Two separate incidents of shoplifting at Orscheln’s led to drug charges against captured suspects.A vehicle stolen from the Season’s Addition in Goddard was recovered in southeast Wichita. The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside. Wichita Police Depar...
GODDARD, KS
eldoks.com

Butler County Ghost Towns Tours & Light Lunch

Grab your friends and history enthusiasts! Due to popular demand, the Kansas Oil Museum will have two Ghost Town Tours across Butler County on Saturday, September 24th. Each Ghost Town Tour includes transportation on a luxury bus, a light lunch prepared by Chef Natasha from The Kitchen, and engaging commentary by Ken Spurgeon and Suzanne Walenta. These tours are of towns that were once thriving communities but today aren't on the map. What happened to them? What was the town story and impact on the county? What's left of the town? What structures remain?
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Lamyah Shaffer

A mom is asking for the community’s help with finding her 13-year-old daughter. There is concern for her mental health. Lamyah Shaffer was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20., near Central and Ridge in Wichita, her mother, Whitney Davis shares. Lamyah suffers with mental health issues,...
WICHITA, KS

