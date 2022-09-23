Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
PHOTOS: Kansas castle for sale at $3.5M
The Campbell Castle in Wichita, Kansas, is up for sale at $3.5 million, featuring 17 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms and 14,000 square feet.
Donkey shot and killed in Haysville, owner looking for answers
A beloved pet donkey was shot and killed while in a pasture in Haysville. Now, the owner is looking for answers.
Kansas farmers say that planting crops isn’t the only struggle in this drought
Parts of Kansas saw rain on Thursday, but farmers say it won't be enough to help out in the long run.
Animal shelters across Kansas participating in “Empty the Shelters”
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Animal shelters across the state of Kansas are participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” from Saturday, Oct. 1, through Saturday, Oct. 8. “Empty the Shelters” is the nation’s largest funded adoption event, having helped 117,716 pets find loving homes since 2016. The event promotes a national call for […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wichitabyeb.com
Let’s Review Red Lobster’s Ultimate Endless Shimp
Founded in 1968, Red Lobster is an American casual dining seafood restaurant chain who started in Lakeland, Fl and is now headquartered in Orlando. With roughly 750 locations all over the world, two can be found here in Wichita, KS. For this particular review, we stopped by 555 S. West...
Harvey and McPherson counties to get new magistrate judge
TOPEKA — The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet by videoconference at noon Thursday, September 29, to set the schedule for filling a new district magistrate judge position. The new district magistrate judge position was among several certified by Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and...
tsnews.com
City of Conway Springs changes golf cart permitting
CONWAY SPRINGS – The Conway Springs Police Department is changing its process for permits for golf cart and UTVs (utility terrain vehicles).All current permits will expire on Dec. 31. Permits for 2023 will be available starting on Dec. 1. The changes are being made to make the process more inline with city ordinance.Vehicles must have valid insurance to be permitted. On the roadway, golf carts and UTVs must follow all the same laws and rules for other vehicles. This includes having headlights a...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
City of Gold Royalty Crowned
The Miss El Dorado Pageant was held Thursday night. The 2022 Court of Royalty was crowned and over $3,000 in cash scholarships were awarded. Emmie Johnston took home the top title as Miss El Dorado Teen 2022. She was also awarded as the top Talent Winner with her acro-dance to “Warrior.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
KAKE TV
Tens of thousands pack McConnell tarmac for first day of air show
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) – It was all-things aviation Saturday as tens of thousands of people packed the tarmac at McConnell Air Force Base. "We're out here watching the planes go, and it's been a blast so far," said. John & Caleb Burdg. "It was awesome. As usual," said Heidi...
Mural at historic Wichita building set to be demolished, but artist wants to save it
Steve Murillo says the mural at Eaton Place can be removed and stored until a new home can be found.
wichitabyeb.com
One of my favorite restaurants, Taqueria La Chona, is getting a second location!
One of my favorite restaurants in Wichita is getting a second location! On my most recent visit to Taqueria La Chona, I was told they are planning to expand to southwest Wichita later this year. The Mexican restaurant, located at 3415 E Harry St. has been on our rotation since...
Which Kansas-made innovation is the coolest?
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Four Kansas companies are in the running for the Coolest Innovation Made in Kansas. The winner will be announced next month. The Kansas Chamber said the contest began with 40 products. Seventeen moved on to the first round of judging by completing a questionnaire. The final four are: Apex Stages made […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wichitabyeb.com
El Agave Mexican Restaurant Revisited
I met some friends over lunch and put the decision on where to go in their hands. They chose El Agave Mexican Restaurant. For this particular review, we made our way to northwest Wichita and stopped by their Maize Road location. ===========. 3560 N Maize Rd #110, Wichita, KS 67205.
eldoks.com
Butler County Ghost Towns Tours & Light Lunch
Grab your friends and history enthusiasts! Due to popular demand, the Kansas Oil Museum will have two Ghost Town Tours across Butler County on Saturday, September 24th. Each Ghost Town Tour includes transportation on a luxury bus, a light lunch prepared by Chef Natasha from The Kitchen, and engaging commentary by Ken Spurgeon and Suzanne Walenta. These tours are of towns that were once thriving communities but today aren't on the map. What happened to them? What was the town story and impact on the county? What's left of the town? What structures remain?
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Lamyah Shaffer
A mom is asking for the community’s help with finding her 13-year-old daughter. There is concern for her mental health. Lamyah Shaffer was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20., near Central and Ridge in Wichita, her mother, Whitney Davis shares. Lamyah suffers with mental health issues,...
kaynewscow.com
Sheriff radio logs Sept. 22-24
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 1:05 a.m. a deputy arrested a subject during a traffic stop. No other information was logged. At 7:07 a.m. PCPD confirmed warrants on Cheria Lyn Clinkingbeard. She was arrested. At 7:04 a.m. a deputy arrested Brent Trepton...
War medals awarded 77 years later to soldier’s former wife
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, September 24, 99-year-old Pat Hathaway received her late husband, Charles Jennings war medals after he died 77 years ago. “Surprised because it’s such a long time ago,” said Pat Hathaway who was formerly married to Charles Jennings. Hathaway’s daughter Ann Boll surprised her with these medals. Charles Jennings was […]
KWCH.com
Multiple traffic citations issued at busy intersection in east Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department on Thursday released the number of citations issued at the intersection of K-96 and Rock Road. Traffic Section and Patrol North officers issued 38 citations for failing to stop at a red light. Officers issued seven citations for texting while driving. Three citations were issued for seatbelt violations, and two were notices to appear for driving on a suspended license.
KWCH.com
FF 12 Fact Check: Ad calls out Derek Schmidt’s record on school funding
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In the race for Kansas governor, there is a specific focus placed on issues of education and schools. Ads for both parties hit on the issue, trying to support their specific candidate to the detriment of the other. For 12 News FactFinder, Shawn Loging is taking a look into claims made by a video supporting Democratic Governor Laura Kelly paid for by the Kansas Democratic Party. This follows 12 Factfinder’s previous look into claims made against Kelly in an ad supporting the Republican gubernatorial candidate, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.
Off-duty WPD detective arrested after city bus crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A detective with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested following a crash involving a city bus Friday night. According to a news release sent out by WPD, just before midnight, officers were dispatched to a non-injury accident at W Douglas Ave and S Waco St involving a City of Wichita […]
Comments / 0