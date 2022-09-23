Grab your friends and history enthusiasts! Due to popular demand, the Kansas Oil Museum will have two Ghost Town Tours across Butler County on Saturday, September 24th. Each Ghost Town Tour includes transportation on a luxury bus, a light lunch prepared by Chef Natasha from The Kitchen, and engaging commentary by Ken Spurgeon and Suzanne Walenta. These tours are of towns that were once thriving communities but today aren't on the map. What happened to them? What was the town story and impact on the county? What's left of the town? What structures remain?

BUTLER COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO