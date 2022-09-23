Read full article on original website
Hutchinson brewery no longer on the brink of closing
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, Sept. 21, KSN introduced you to Sandhills Brewing, a brewery located in Hutchinson that was on the brink of closing. On Saturday, Sept. 21, they announced that with help of the community, that is no longer true: It is official, we have reached and surpassed the 30% food sales requirement. This […]
Which Kansas-made innovation is the coolest?
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Four Kansas companies are in the running for the Coolest Innovation Made in Kansas. The winner will be announced next month. The Kansas Chamber said the contest began with 40 products. Seventeen moved on to the first round of judging by completing a questionnaire. The final four are: Apex Stages made […]
3 in the community: Valley Center
KSN News traveled to Valley Center to learn more about what the community has to offer.
MISSING IN KANSAS: Lamyah Shaffer
A mom is asking for the community’s help with finding her 13-year-old daughter. There is concern for her mental health. Lamyah Shaffer was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20., near Central and Ridge in Wichita, her mother, Whitney Davis shares. Lamyah suffers with mental health issues,...
Harvey and McPherson counties to get new magistrate judge
TOPEKA — The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet by videoconference at noon Thursday, September 29, to set the schedule for filling a new district magistrate judge position. The new district magistrate judge position was among several certified by Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and...
33 Emporia faculty terminated, WSU faculty responds at town hall
Emporia State has terminated 33 faculty members since Thursday, following the Kansas Board of Regent’s unanimous approval of ESU’s “Framework for Workforce Management” plan. The plan draws upon a KBOR policy that allows the termination of tenured faculty at state universities in Kansas. KBOR established this...
Kansas AG candidates clash at Wichita debate
In a side room at a local steakhouse in Wichita, in front of the Wichita Metro Crime Commission, two men, Chris Mann and Kris Kobach made their case to be Kansas's next attorney general. Mann, a former police officer and prosecutor told the crowd “Public safety is my life’s work....
Mill Valley, Hutchinson make moves in new KSHSAA classifications
The new Kansas State High School Activities Association Classifications are likely good news for Great Bend teams. Class 5A powerhouse Mill Valley is moving to Class 6A, and Hutchinson will offset that move by dropping down to Class 5A. With a listed enrollment of 924, Great Bend High School remains...
FB: Kedzior finds daylight in defensive battle
COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — No. 2 Hutchinson found itself in a defensive battle Saturday night against the Red Ravens, who came into the game receiving votes for the Top 15 poll. The game featured eight turnovers, four by each team. Hutchinson's four fumbles marked the second straight game the Dragons...
PHOTOS: Kansas castle for sale at $3.5M
The Campbell Castle in Wichita, Kansas, is up for sale at $3.5 million, featuring 17 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms and 14,000 square feet.
Reno County Commission to discuss liquor by the drink Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County commissioners are not wasting any time bringing the issue of liquor by the drink to the table. The matter is on the agenda for Tuesday's regular meeting. It comes less than a week after the county commission and staff learned of a business that...
Kansas farmers say that planting crops isn’t the only struggle in this drought
Parts of Kansas saw rain on Thursday, but farmers say it won't be enough to help out in the long run.
Kansas AG Candidates Criticize Wichita’s Recent Marijuana Decriminalization — Here’s Why
Starting today, the state’s largest city will no longer prosecute cannabis cases. Neither man running for AG are supportive of the idea. The Wichita City Council recently green-lighted marijuana possession within the city limits, making the largest city in Kansas the least restrictive on cannabis possession statewide. The decriminalization...
Derby Falls in Second Round
A dismal performance by the Panthers this afternoon as they never seemed to be in the game. Garden City outworked Derby throughout the entire game forcing the Panthers to have to chase any chance at scoring. The best chance for Derby came late in the second frame but it was touched just enough by the Garden City keeper to push it off the crossbar.
Mural at historic Wichita building set to be demolished, but artist wants to save it
Steve Murillo says the mural at Eaton Place can be removed and stored until a new home can be found.
One hurt in south Wichita duplex fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person was hurt in a duplex fire late Friday morning in south Wichita. It happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of East Clark, near Mt. Vernon and Southeast Blvd. When crews arrived, they found fire coming from a duplex. A man in his 30s was treated for […]
Wichita sees increased gas prices despite statewide decline
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’re all being affected by high gas prices this year, and it’s making daily life more expensive. But, heading outside the city limits of Wichita, you might find a decline in prices. “We drive the smaller cars right now because it cost too much...
Ordinance on marijuana, fentanyl strips approved by Wichita City Council
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For the second time, the Wichita City Council has voted 5-2 for an ordinance to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana and fentanyl test strips. Council Members Becky Tuttle and Bryan Frye were the two no-votes Tuesday morning. The city says the move would eliminate between 750 and 850 prosecutions […]
Teen driver hospitalized after crashing into school bus picking up student
HESSTON, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities say a teenager was hospitalized Friday after rear-ending a school bus that was stopped to pick up a child. The accident happened at around 7 a.m. in the 5600 block of Hesston Road, which is just south of town. The Harvey County Sheriff's Office said the bus had its stop arm extended and lights on as the student entered the bus.
As Thunderbirds get ready for Wichita airshow, we take you through our archives to show the team's incredible history
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's a sound just about anyone in the Air Capital will recognize – the piercing roar of the Thunderbirds' F-16 fighter jets ripping through the skies. Taking a look through the KAKE News archives, Thunderbird pilots have all felt the same way about being on this elite team.
