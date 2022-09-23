ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Hutchinson brewery no longer on the brink of closing

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, Sept. 21, KSN introduced you to Sandhills Brewing, a brewery located in Hutchinson that was on the brink of closing. On Saturday, Sept. 21, they announced that with help of the community, that is no longer true: It is official, we have reached and surpassed the 30% food sales requirement. This […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSNT News

Which Kansas-made innovation is the coolest?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Four Kansas companies are in the running for the Coolest Innovation Made in Kansas. The winner will be announced next month. The Kansas Chamber said the contest began with 40 products. Seventeen moved on to the first round of judging by completing a questionnaire. The final four are: Apex Stages made […]
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Lamyah Shaffer

A mom is asking for the community’s help with finding her 13-year-old daughter. There is concern for her mental health. Lamyah Shaffer was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20., near Central and Ridge in Wichita, her mother, Whitney Davis shares. Lamyah suffers with mental health issues,...
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Sedgwick, KS
Education
City
Cheney, KS
City
Sedgwick, KS
City
Conway, KS
Local
Kansas Education
Hutch Post

Harvey and McPherson counties to get new magistrate judge

TOPEKA — The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet by videoconference at noon Thursday, September 29, to set the schedule for filling a new district magistrate judge position. The new district magistrate judge position was among several certified by Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
thesunflower.com

33 Emporia faculty terminated, WSU faculty responds at town hall

Emporia State has terminated 33 faculty members since Thursday, following the Kansas Board of Regent’s unanimous approval of ESU’s “Framework for Workforce Management” plan. The plan draws upon a KBOR policy that allows the termination of tenured faculty at state universities in Kansas. KBOR established this...
EMPORIA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas AG candidates clash at Wichita debate

In a side room at a local steakhouse in Wichita, in front of the Wichita Metro Crime Commission, two men, Chris Mann and Kris Kobach made their case to be Kansas's next attorney general. Mann, a former police officer and prosecutor told the crowd “Public safety is my life’s work....
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#The Times Sentinel#Conway Springs Star#Sedgwick Sumner#Tsnews
Hutch Post

FB: Kedzior finds daylight in defensive battle

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — No. 2 Hutchinson found itself in a defensive battle Saturday night against the Red Ravens, who came into the game receiving votes for the Top 15 poll. The game featured eight turnovers, four by each team. Hutchinson's four fumbles marked the second straight game the Dragons...
HUTCHINSON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
derbyathletics.com

Derby Falls in Second Round

A dismal performance by the Panthers this afternoon as they never seemed to be in the game. Garden City outworked Derby throughout the entire game forcing the Panthers to have to chase any chance at scoring. The best chance for Derby came late in the second frame but it was touched just enough by the Garden City keeper to push it off the crossbar.
DERBY, KS
KSN News

One hurt in south Wichita duplex fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person was hurt in a duplex fire late Friday morning in south Wichita. It happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of East Clark, near Mt. Vernon and Southeast Blvd. When crews arrived, they found fire coming from a duplex. A man in his 30s was treated for […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita sees increased gas prices despite statewide decline

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’re all being affected by high gas prices this year, and it’s making daily life more expensive. But, heading outside the city limits of Wichita, you might find a decline in prices. “We drive the smaller cars right now because it cost too much...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Ordinance on marijuana, fentanyl strips approved by Wichita City Council

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For the second time, the Wichita City Council has voted 5-2 for an ordinance to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana and fentanyl test strips. Council Members Becky Tuttle and Bryan Frye were the two no-votes Tuesday morning. The city says the move would eliminate between 750 and 850 prosecutions […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Teen driver hospitalized after crashing into school bus picking up student

HESSTON, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities say a teenager was hospitalized Friday after rear-ending a school bus that was stopped to pick up a child. The accident happened at around 7 a.m. in the 5600 block of Hesston Road, which is just south of town. The Harvey County Sheriff's Office said the bus had its stop arm extended and lights on as the student entered the bus.
HESSTON, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy