wichitabyeb.com
Introducing El-Eat 8 of the Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ tournament bracket
Our social media venture to find Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ is halfway done. The tournament bracket featured 32 restaurants, food trucks and pop-ups around town with three goals in mind:. Introduce you all to the incredible number of options many of you may have never heard of. Use this...
Donkey shot and killed in Haysville, owner looking for answers
A beloved pet donkey was shot and killed while in a pasture in Haysville. Now, the owner is looking for answers.
KAKE TV
Tens of thousands pack McConnell tarmac for first day of air show
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) – It was all-things aviation Saturday as tens of thousands of people packed the tarmac at McConnell Air Force Base. "We're out here watching the planes go, and it's been a blast so far," said. John & Caleb Burdg. "It was awesome. As usual," said Heidi...
hutchcollegian.com
Bringing home to Hutchinson: how dorm students try to keep a piece of their hometown with them
Every fall, around 6,000 people arrive at Hutchinson Community College for new opportunities and a new school year. Move-in day comes, and students are excited. After the newness wears off, the homesickness sets in, and people miss home. Students can still find ways for their Hutch home to feel like...
PHOTOS: Kansas castle for sale at $3.5M
The Campbell Castle in Wichita, Kansas, is up for sale at $3.5 million, featuring 17 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms and 14,000 square feet.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at El Sonorense
I was driving home as dinner was ready. On my way, I passed by a food truck I’ve never seen before called El Sonorense. Then I was presented a dilemma: do I stop by real quick for the sake of a blog? Or do I play the role of good family man and go straight home knowing dinner was waiting?
wichitabyeb.com
Let’s Review Red Lobster’s Ultimate Endless Shimp
Founded in 1968, Red Lobster is an American casual dining seafood restaurant chain who started in Lakeland, Fl and is now headquartered in Orlando. With roughly 750 locations all over the world, two can be found here in Wichita, KS. For this particular review, we stopped by 555 S. West...
KAKE TV
'This is very traumatic for us': Family of Wichita man remember his life following deadly shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The family of a 21-year-old Wichita man who police say was shot and killed nearly two weeks ago at a south Wichita mobile home park say his loss has been difficult to process. The shooting happened at around 1:30 a.m. on September 15 in the 4500...
Mural at historic Wichita building set to be demolished, but artist wants to save it
Steve Murillo says the mural at Eaton Place can be removed and stored until a new home can be found.
wichitabyeb.com
One of my favorite restaurants, Taqueria La Chona, is getting a second location!
One of my favorite restaurants in Wichita is getting a second location! On my most recent visit to Taqueria La Chona, I was told they are planning to expand to southwest Wichita later this year. The Mexican restaurant, located at 3415 E Harry St. has been on our rotation since...
Medical professionals to recommend adults younger than 65 get screened for anxiety
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A panel of medical professionals is now recommending that adults 65 and younger get screened for anxiety, regardless of symptoms. This recommendation comes after the pandemic and other stressors, like high inflation. Shi-Metria Slaughter, a behavioral health expert at Ascension Via Christi, says these screenings could be a proactive step. “The […]
butlercountytimesgazette.com
City of Gold Royalty Crowned
The Miss El Dorado Pageant was held Thursday night. The 2022 Court of Royalty was crowned and over $3,000 in cash scholarships were awarded. Emmie Johnston took home the top title as Miss El Dorado Teen 2022. She was also awarded as the top Talent Winner with her acro-dance to “Warrior.”
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Lamyah Shaffer
A mom is asking for the community’s help with finding her 13-year-old daughter. There is concern for her mental health. Lamyah Shaffer was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20., near Central and Ridge in Wichita, her mother, Whitney Davis shares. Lamyah suffers with mental health issues,...
wichitabyeb.com
El Agave Mexican Restaurant Revisited
I met some friends over lunch and put the decision on where to go in their hands. They chose El Agave Mexican Restaurant. For this particular review, we made our way to northwest Wichita and stopped by their Maize Road location. ===========. 3560 N Maize Rd #110, Wichita, KS 67205.
War medals awarded 77 years later to soldier’s former wife
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, September 24, 99-year-old Pat Hathaway received her late husband, Charles Jennings war medals after he died 77 years ago. “Surprised because it’s such a long time ago,” said Pat Hathaway who was formerly married to Charles Jennings. Hathaway’s daughter Ann Boll surprised her with these medals. Charles Jennings was […]
eldoks.com
Butler County Ghost Towns Tours & Light Lunch
Grab your friends and history enthusiasts! Due to popular demand, the Kansas Oil Museum will have two Ghost Town Tours across Butler County on Saturday, September 24th. Each Ghost Town Tour includes transportation on a luxury bus, a light lunch prepared by Chef Natasha from The Kitchen, and engaging commentary by Ken Spurgeon and Suzanne Walenta. These tours are of towns that were once thriving communities but today aren't on the map. What happened to them? What was the town story and impact on the county? What's left of the town? What structures remain?
Animal shelters across Kansas participating in “Empty the Shelters”
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Animal shelters across the state of Kansas are participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” from Saturday, Oct. 1, through Saturday, Oct. 8. “Empty the Shelters” is the nation’s largest funded adoption event, having helped 117,716 pets find loving homes since 2016. The event promotes a national call for […]
KAKE TV
As Thunderbirds get ready for Wichita airshow, we take you through our archives to show the team's incredible history
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's a sound just about anyone in the Air Capital will recognize – the piercing roar of the Thunderbirds' F-16 fighter jets ripping through the skies. Taking a look through the KAKE News archives, Thunderbird pilots have all felt the same way about being on this elite team.
tsnews.com
Fast speeder, drug suspects in Goddard
GODDARD – Police officers in Goddard had several notable incidents last week.On Sunday evening, an officer used radar to cite the out-of-state driver of an SUV for going 95 miles per hour in a 60 m.p.h. zone while passing through Goddard.Two separate incidents of shoplifting at Orscheln’s led to drug charges against captured suspects.A vehicle stolen from the Season’s Addition in Goddard was recovered in southeast Wichita. The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside. Wichita Police Depar...
WPD writes dozens of citations at Rock Road and K-96
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) put an extra emphasis on traffic tickets in east Wichita on Wednesday.
