ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KAKE TV

Tens of thousands pack McConnell tarmac for first day of air show

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) – It was all-things aviation Saturday as tens of thousands of people packed the tarmac at McConnell Air Force Base. "We're out here watching the planes go, and it's been a blast so far," said. John & Caleb Burdg. "It was awesome. As usual," said Heidi...
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Wichita, KS
Lifestyle
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at El Sonorense

I was driving home as dinner was ready. On my way, I passed by a food truck I’ve never seen before called El Sonorense. Then I was presented a dilemma: do I stop by real quick for the sake of a blog? Or do I play the role of good family man and go straight home knowing dinner was waiting?
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Let’s Review Red Lobster’s Ultimate Endless Shimp

Founded in 1968, Red Lobster is an American casual dining seafood restaurant chain who started in Lakeland, Fl and is now headquartered in Orlando. With roughly 750 locations all over the world, two can be found here in Wichita, KS. For this particular review, we stopped by 555 S. West...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secret Admirer#The Times Sentinel#Conway Springs Star#Sedgwick Sumner#Tsnews
KSN News

Medical professionals to recommend adults younger than 65 get screened for anxiety

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A panel of medical professionals is now recommending that adults 65 and younger get screened for anxiety, regardless of symptoms. This recommendation comes after the pandemic and other stressors, like high inflation. Shi-Metria Slaughter, a behavioral health expert at Ascension Via Christi, says these screenings could be a proactive step. “The […]
WICHITA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

City of Gold Royalty Crowned

The Miss El Dorado Pageant was held Thursday night. The 2022 Court of Royalty was crowned and over $3,000 in cash scholarships were awarded. Emmie Johnston took home the top title as Miss El Dorado Teen 2022. She was also awarded as the top Talent Winner with her acro-dance to “Warrior.”
EL DORADO, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Lamyah Shaffer

A mom is asking for the community’s help with finding her 13-year-old daughter. There is concern for her mental health. Lamyah Shaffer was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20., near Central and Ridge in Wichita, her mother, Whitney Davis shares. Lamyah suffers with mental health issues,...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

El Agave Mexican Restaurant Revisited

I met some friends over lunch and put the decision on where to go in their hands. They chose El Agave Mexican Restaurant. For this particular review, we made our way to northwest Wichita and stopped by their Maize Road location. ===========. 3560 N Maize Rd #110, Wichita, KS 67205.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

War medals awarded 77 years later to soldier’s former wife

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, September 24, 99-year-old Pat Hathaway received her late husband, Charles Jennings war medals after he died 77 years ago. “Surprised because it’s such a long time ago,” said Pat Hathaway who was formerly married to Charles Jennings. Hathaway’s daughter Ann Boll surprised her with these medals. Charles Jennings was […]
WICHITA, KS
eldoks.com

Butler County Ghost Towns Tours & Light Lunch

Grab your friends and history enthusiasts! Due to popular demand, the Kansas Oil Museum will have two Ghost Town Tours across Butler County on Saturday, September 24th. Each Ghost Town Tour includes transportation on a luxury bus, a light lunch prepared by Chef Natasha from The Kitchen, and engaging commentary by Ken Spurgeon and Suzanne Walenta. These tours are of towns that were once thriving communities but today aren't on the map. What happened to them? What was the town story and impact on the county? What's left of the town? What structures remain?
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Animal shelters across Kansas participating in “Empty the Shelters”

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Animal shelters across the state of Kansas are participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” from Saturday, Oct. 1, through Saturday, Oct. 8. “Empty the Shelters” is the nation’s largest funded adoption event, having helped 117,716 pets find loving homes since 2016. The event promotes a national call for […]
WICHITA, KS
tsnews.com

Fast speeder, drug suspects in Goddard

GODDARD – Police officers in Goddard had several notable incidents last week.On Sunday evening, an officer used radar to cite the out-of-state driver of an SUV for going 95 miles per hour in a 60 m.p.h. zone while passing through Goddard.Two separate incidents of shoplifting at Orscheln’s led to drug charges against captured suspects.A vehicle stolen from the Season’s Addition in Goddard was recovered in southeast Wichita. The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside. Wichita Police Depar...
GODDARD, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy