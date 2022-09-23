After the tragic events of the Astroworld Festival in 2021 and a COVID-driven concern with huge crowds, it's natural to see audiences and artists more concerned with proper festival safety and security protocols being enforced. It's something that continues to put concertgoers in peril, as most recently shown at the Portola Festival in San Francisco. Videos have surfaced of hundreds of people gathered around a small entrance to a warehouse stage, where eyewitness accounts claim many in the crowd were being crushed as a result.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO