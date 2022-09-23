Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Portola Festival Mayhem Similar To Astroworld Tragedy
After the tragic events of the Astroworld Festival in 2021 and a COVID-driven concern with huge crowds, it's natural to see audiences and artists more concerned with proper festival safety and security protocols being enforced. It's something that continues to put concertgoers in peril, as most recently shown at the Portola Festival in San Francisco. Videos have surfaced of hundreds of people gathered around a small entrance to a warehouse stage, where eyewitness accounts claim many in the crowd were being crushed as a result.
SFist
Gigantic Weekend of Events Is Upon Us, With Street Closures Galore
It’s the first ‘Everything’s happening this weekend’ weekend in years, with Folsom Street Fair, the Portola festival, a Cat Extravaganza, and that’s just scratching the surface. SFist used to write an article pretty much every year in early autumn called Everything's Happening This Weekend to...
Julia Morgan Berkeley Arts and Crafts home hits the market for $2.5M
Morgan built this home in 1905, just one year into her solo career.
KTVU FOX 2
Beloved San Francisco sports bar burns down
The Double Play Bar and Grill in San Francisco's Mission District was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday. "The Double Play has burned down," the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. "Thank you to all the customers that have shared amazing memories here and enjoyed the food ... We will be closed until further notice."
This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says
(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
Eater
This Bayview Bakery Brings Vegan and Gluten-Free Comfort Food and Cupcakes to the Neighborhood
There’s a new-ish bakery and comfort foods supplier in the Bayview, and this one is all gluten-free and vegan. The Happy Vegan Bakery and Cafe, run by Tobias Patella, dishes up shockingly tasty-looking dishes, given the myriad of allergies he’s accounting for. The shop offers everything from spicy chicken sandwiches slathered in coleslaw to hash brown-stuffed bagel sandwiches to strawberry muffins that look positively gluten-filled (but, somehow, are not).
indiacurrents.com
Two Bay Area Chefs Are Elevating Indian Food And Bevvies To New Heights
If you live in the Bay Area, you are spoiled for choice when it comes to Indian food. We have so many niche Indian restaurants, helmed by a generation of young chefs eager to showcase their heritage, proudly serving native foods from various regions. Most people concede that Indian cuisine...
SFGate
A guide to San Francisco Fleet Week 2022
One of San Francisco's most notable — and loudest — civic traditions continues this year. Although many cities around the country host annual celebrations of the United States Armed Forces, San Francisco's Fleet Week is the largest in the country. San Francisco's yearly event began in 1981 at the direction of then-Mayor Dianne Feinstein, and has grown to a nine-day event. It has a somewhat divisive reputation in San Francisco, due largely to the noise disruptions and spending, but still draws thousands of visitors to enjoy air shows, ship tours and concerts.
thecommunityvoice.com
2022 Wheels and Wings Car Show
The 2022 Wheels and Wings Car Show at the Pacific Coast Air Museum located at the Santa Rosa Airport had close to 200 cars on display. Vintage cars, Hot Rods, Customs and modern muscle cars were displayed around the museums 35 airplanes. The car show is a major fundraiser for the museums work. These pictures are a small sampling of the event.
oaklandside.org
Popular Mexican spot leaves Oakland for San Francisco
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
Central Subway project in SF gets opening date after years of delays
Muni’s subway service extension between Chinatown and Mission Bay in San Francisco finally has an opening date after years of delays, with a soft opening planned for mid-November before full service opens next year. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency first broke ground on the Central Subway in 2010...
Caltrain debuts its new electric train fleet in San Francisco
Caltrain is set to electrify the corridor by 2024.
KCRA.com
'Not even an angry bump of shoulders' at Hells Angels founder funeral despite safety concerns
STOCKTON, Calif. — Thousands turned out at a celebration of life ceremony for Modesto native and founder of the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels, Ralph “Sonny” Barger. Barger died from cancer at the age of 83 back in June, but a large-scale service in his honor...
How a routine open ocean swim in San Francisco ended in death
A 67-year-old San Francisco resident died after a perilous swim off China Beach on Sept. 16.
New renderings unveiled for BART's 2nd transbay crossing, Amtrak Capitol Corridor collaboration
Transit leaders say the $29 billion proposed project would finish by 2040. It's going to include two different types of rail technology.
San Francisco German store saved by loyal customer, will reopen this fall in Noe Valley
"It was very clear that I wanted to keep the name, keep the location."
californiaexaminer.net
Sonny Barger Net Worth: What Happened To Him? Truth Behind His Death!
The following is a proclamation regarding the likely Sonny Barger Net Worth. Many people have opinions regarding how much money Sonny Barger possesses. Here you may find out more about Sonny Barger’s financial struggles. Sonny Barger’s recent commercial success has sparked widespread curiosity about his wealth. This article elaborates.
San Francisco's Outerlands restaurant to change ownership: 'It feels like a good moment'
"This project was one of a kind for us."
Warmer weather coming to the Bay Area. How hot will it get?
The region is expected to start fall with a warm spell.
Why is San Francisco’s fog named Karl?
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – What would the City By The Bay be without its smothering companion filling the space between Victorians on a summer’s day? But while it may be the city’s oldest resident, San Francisco’s fog only got its name relatively recently, when the Twitter account @KarlTheFog started in August 2010. The account, which […]
