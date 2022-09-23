ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

hotnewhiphop.com

Portola Festival Mayhem Similar To Astroworld Tragedy

After the tragic events of the Astroworld Festival in 2021 and a COVID-driven concern with huge crowds, it's natural to see audiences and artists more concerned with proper festival safety and security protocols being enforced. It's something that continues to put concertgoers in peril, as most recently shown at the Portola Festival in San Francisco. Videos have surfaced of hundreds of people gathered around a small entrance to a warehouse stage, where eyewitness accounts claim many in the crowd were being crushed as a result.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Gigantic Weekend of Events Is Upon Us, With Street Closures Galore

It’s the first ‘Everything’s happening this weekend’ weekend in years, with Folsom Street Fair, the Portola festival, a Cat Extravaganza, and that’s just scratching the surface. SFist used to write an article pretty much every year in early autumn called Everything's Happening This Weekend to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Beloved San Francisco sports bar burns down

The Double Play Bar and Grill in San Francisco's Mission District was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday. "The Double Play has burned down," the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. "Thank you to all the customers that have shared amazing memories here and enjoyed the food ... We will be closed until further notice."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says

(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
SAN JOSE, CA
Eater

This Bayview Bakery Brings Vegan and Gluten-Free Comfort Food and Cupcakes to the Neighborhood

There’s a new-ish bakery and comfort foods supplier in the Bayview, and this one is all gluten-free and vegan. The Happy Vegan Bakery and Cafe, run by Tobias Patella, dishes up shockingly tasty-looking dishes, given the myriad of allergies he’s accounting for. The shop offers everything from spicy chicken sandwiches slathered in coleslaw to hash brown-stuffed bagel sandwiches to strawberry muffins that look positively gluten-filled (but, somehow, are not).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

A guide to San Francisco Fleet Week 2022

One of San Francisco's most notable — and loudest — civic traditions continues this year. Although many cities around the country host annual celebrations of the United States Armed Forces, San Francisco's Fleet Week is the largest in the country. San Francisco's yearly event began in 1981 at the direction of then-Mayor Dianne Feinstein, and has grown to a nine-day event. It has a somewhat divisive reputation in San Francisco, due largely to the noise disruptions and spending, but still draws thousands of visitors to enjoy air shows, ship tours and concerts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecommunityvoice.com

2022 Wheels and Wings Car Show

The 2022 Wheels and Wings Car Show at the Pacific Coast Air Museum located at the Santa Rosa Airport had close to 200 cars on display. Vintage cars, Hot Rods, Customs and modern muscle cars were displayed around the museums 35 airplanes. The car show is a major fundraiser for the museums work. These pictures are a small sampling of the event.
SANTA ROSA, CA
oaklandside.org

Popular Mexican spot leaves Oakland for San Francisco

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Sonny Barger Net Worth: What Happened To Him? Truth Behind His Death!

The following is a proclamation regarding the likely Sonny Barger Net Worth. Many people have opinions regarding how much money Sonny Barger possesses. Here you may find out more about Sonny Barger’s financial struggles. Sonny Barger’s recent commercial success has sparked widespread curiosity about his wealth. This article elaborates.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Why is San Francisco’s fog named Karl?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – What would the City By The Bay be without its smothering companion filling the space between Victorians on a summer’s day? But while it may be the city’s oldest resident, San Francisco’s fog only got its name relatively recently, when the Twitter account @KarlTheFog started in August 2010. The account, which […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

