How to watch Netflix Tudum 2022 online right now: Start time, shows, movies, schedule and more

By Henry T. Casey
 4 days ago
Okay folks, it's finally time to hit play on the Netflix Tudum 2022 live stream (we'll be tracking it on our Netflix Tudum live blog !). Not only do we have the video embedded below, but we're more than excited to see the future of Netflix.

After a very turbulent year, and without a strong fall TV lineup , Netflix has an hours-long sizzle reel with cast appearances to tease why you should stick around — and why it deserves to keep its spot atop our best streaming services list.

Netflix Tudum date and start time

The U.S. and Europe portion of Netflix Tudum began today (Sept. 24) at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST, but that's not the start of the event.
Korea, on Friday (Sept. 23) got the first leg of Tudum, at 11 a.m. KST / 7 p.m. PT.
Full schedule is below.

The biggest Netflix show that exists right now is Stranger Things, as its most recent season was a huge success that makes us plenty excited for Stranger Things season 5 (which writers recently began work on). Of course, Stranger Things 5 trailers would be too far off in the distance. That said, if they told us Eddie Munson was coming back ? We would accept this as enough news.

Want something bigger? Well, since Squid Game's first month numbers beat Stranger Things 4's, we should talk about the fact that Squid Game is on the list of shows whose stars we'll see at Tudum. How much of Squid Game 2 could be revealed at Tudum? A description would be the least we'd accept, while casting news, a first look at one of the games, a teaser trailer or some sort of cryptic tease would be much better.

As for upcoming shows that could be teased at Netflix, let's talk about The Crown season 5 and The Witcher season 3 . The former is due this November, so a trailer is very possible, though with the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II, we wonder if Netflix might consider waiting.

As for the next stories from Geralt of Rivia and Yennefer of Vengeberg? In the below trailer, an appearance from Henry Cavill has us seemingly sure a sneak peek is coming.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Netflix Tudum 2022 online.

How to watch Netflix Tudum 2022 online from anywhere on Earth

Just hit play below. It's already started!

The Netflix Tudum live stream will be free online, and late-breaking confirmation reveals it will not just be on YouTube.com/Netflix , but on Netflix's Twitter , Twitch and Facebook .

Netflix Tudum 2022 trailer

Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot, Jamie Foxx, , Rian Johnson, practically half the Stranger Things cast (including David Harbour, Gaten Matarazzo and Joe Keery) and many other stars of Netflix shows and movies showed up to hype us all to watch Netflix Tudum. Gadot is here to talk about her new movie, while Henry Cavill's appearance seems to tease a behind the scenes look at The Witcher season 3 .

The start time for your region will differ by country, as explained in our Tudum schedule below.

Netflix Tudum 2022 start times

Netflix Tudum will be shown in five parts, with regional-content focused streams for Korea, India and Japan taking place before and after the two-part stream that starts with a US & Europe section and ends with a Latin America section.

Here's all of the details.

Date Time Region
Friday, September 23 11 a.m. KST / 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET Korean
Friday, September 23 11 a.m. IST / 10:30 p.m. PT (1:30 a.m. ET Saturday) India
Saturday, September 24 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST US & Europe (Part 1 of 2)
Saturday, September 24 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. BST Latin America (Part 2 of 2)
Saturday (US) / Sunday (Japan) 9 p.m. PT / 1 p.m. JST Japan

Netflix Tudum 2022 schedule: Shows and movies

Initially, Netflix only gave out details for the list of shows. Now we have times, at least for the US/Europe/Latin America section:

1 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET

  • Extraction 2
  • Vikings: Valhalla
  • 1899
  • They Cloned Tyrone
  • The Witcher
  • Lupin
  • Squid Game
  • Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area
  • Games Spotlight
  • Dead to Me
  • Heartstopper
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Outer Banks

2:30 p.m. ET

  • The School for Good and Evil
  • Stranger Things
  • Triada
  • Carga Máxima
  • Matrimillas
  • El Elegido
  • Belascoarán
  • Ardiente Paciencia
  • Squid Game
  • Love is Blind: Brazil
  • La Firma

2:55 p.m. ET

  • Alice in Borderland
  • The Kingdom
  • El Amor Después del Amor
  • You
  • Élite
  • Beyond the Universe
  • The Marked Heart
  • A través del mar

