International Break - Fixtures & Results Featuring Liverpool Players

By Neil Andrew
Fixtures schedule, and results for UEFA Nations League and friendly matches involving Liverpool players.

As domestic leagues take a break, a whole host of Liverpool players will be representing their national teams and we can bring you all the fixtures and results involving Reds squad members.

Thursday, 22nd September, 2022

UEFA Nations League A, Group 4

7:45pm     Poland 0-2 Netherlands (Virgil van Dijk)

Friday, 23rd September 2022

Friendlies

5:00pm    Iran 1-0 Uruguay (Darwin Nunez)

7:30pm    Brazil 3-0 Ghana - (Alisson Becker, Fabinho) (Roberto Firmino - unused)

7:00pm    Egypt 2-0 Nigeria (Mohamed Salah - 2 goals)

UEFA Nations League A, Group 3

7:45pm    Italy 1-0 England (Trent Alexander-Arnold - unused)

Saturday, 24th September 2022

UEFA Nations League A, Group 2

7:45pm      Czech Republic 0-4 Portugal (Diogo Jota - 1 goal)

UEFA Nations League C, Group 2

5:00pm     Northern Ireland 2-1 Kosovo (Conor Bradley)

7:45pm     Cyprus 1-0 Greece (Kostas Tsimikas)

Sunday, 25th September 2022

Friendlies

12:30am    Colombia 4-1 Guatemala (Luis Diaz)

UEFA Nations League A, Group 4

7:45pm     Netherlands 1-0 Belgium (Virgil van Dijk - 1 goal)

Monday, 26th September 2022

UEFA Nations League A, Group 3

7:45pm     England 3-3 Germany (Jordan Henderson)

Tuesday, 27th September 2022

Friendlies

5:00pm     Canada 0-2 Uruguay (Darwin Nunez - 1 goal)

7:30pm     Brazil 5-1 Tunisia (Alisson Becker, Unused subs - Fabinho, Roberto Firmino)

UEFA Nations League A, Group 2

7:45pm Portugal 0-1 Spain (Diogo Jota)

UEFA Nations League C, Group 2

7:45pm Greece 3-1 Northern Ireland (Kostas Tsimikas, Conor Bradley)

Wednesday, 28th September 2022

Friendlies

3:00am Mexico v Colombia (Luis Diaz)

