GoCreighton.com
Women’s Soccer Falls at #23 Georgetown, 4-0
OMAHA, Neb. – The Creighton Women's Soccer team fell to #23 Georgetown, 4-0, in its BIG EAST road opener on Sunday, Sept. 25. The loss moved the Bluejays to 4-2-4 on the season and 0-2-0 in BIG EAST action, while Georgetown improved to 6-1-3 overall and 2-0-0 in conference play.
GoCreighton.com
#22 Volleyball Sweeps Villanova, 3-0
OMAHA, Neb. -- Powered by a combined 23 kills from sophomore Norah Sis and freshman Ava Martin, No. 22 Creighton Volleyball disposed of Villanova in straight sets on Sunday, Sept. 25. Set scores for the match were: 25-17, 25-15, 25-18. With the win the Bluejays moved to 10-3 on the...
GoCreighton.com
Women's Soccer Heads to Nation's Capital to Face #23 Georgetown on Sunday
Match #10: Creighton Bluejays (4-1-4, 0-1-0 BE) at #23 Georgetown (5-1-3, 1-0-0 BE) Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 • 12 p.m. (CT) | Washington, D.C. | Shaw Field. VIDEO | FloSports Info | LIVE STATS | CU NOTES (PDF) Creighton (4-1-4, 0-1-0) embarks on its first BIG EAST road trip...
GoCreighton.com
#22 Volleyball Sweeps Georgetown in BIG EAST Opener
OMAHA, Neb. -- No. 22 Creighton Volleyball never trailed in a dominating 3-0 win over Georgetown in the BIG EAST opener for both teams on Friday, Sept. 23. Scores of the match in favor of Creighton (9-3, 1-0 BIG EAST) were 25-13, 25-10, 25-11 as the Bluejays needed just 76 minutes to win its ninth straight league lid-lifter.
Journal Inquirer
Ostrout: UConn gambled, and keeps paying
Kevin Ollie played as big a role in the rise of the UConn men’s basketball team to a national power as anyone outside of Jim Calhoun and Ray Allen. From his days as the Huskies’ point guard in the mid-1990s when they became the dominant program in the Big East, to his time as an assistant coach under Calhoun when he helped UConn win the 2011 national championship, to his time as the program’s head coach when he guided it to the 2014 title, Ollie was instrumental.
New Britain Herald
No. 6 Southington rallies from 21 down to beat No. 1 Greenwich 29-28
GREENWICH – The No. 1 Greenwich Cardinals and No. 6 Southington Blue Knights proved why they are two of the top two teams in the state Saturday afternoon. Despite the tough competition, Southington pulled out a late game victory beating Greenwich 29-28. Southington’s Lincoln Cardillo said there are no words to describe the feeling of pulling off this upset. He said for those who believed that they were the underdogs coming into the game, “keep thinking that.”
Berkeley Beacon
Women’s volleyball team stranded after bus catches fire on Mass Pike
The bus carrying Emerson’s women’s volleyball team caught fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported. The team was traveling to a game at Springfield College when their bus suffered a flat tire and came to a stop on the side of the highway, at around 11 a.m., according to Pat Nicol, the college’s athletic director. The team disembarked the vehicle and watched as their ride began smoking—and eventually, became “engulfed” in flames.
Connecticut fixed a beauty industry problem that did not exist
Despite the evidence, Connecticut brought back licensing for manicurists following a 40-year reprieve that started in 1980.
Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law
In August of 2022, a 14-year-old Black football player from Enfield High School was going door to door in town selling raffle tickets to support his team. When he ventured onto the property of one home in the largely white town, a woman began screaming at him to get off her property and her son […] The post Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Eyewitness News
Route 262 reopen in Watertown
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 262 was closed earlier today between Park Road & Di Nunzio Road because of a two vehicle crash. The crash occurred around 6pm tonight, and the road was reopened around 9:30pm. Injures are unknown at this time.
Lucky Connecticut Resident Wins A Cool $2 Million From The Lottery
We don't know their name, but they won a cool 2 million bucks recently from the Connecticut Lottery. It was a resident from Prospect, and in the state of Connecticut, winners cannot remain anonymous. According to The Patch, the resident wishes to keep their identity as anonymous, I guess for...
NewsTimes
Employees make a splash with customers at Milford-based car wash chain
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mark Curtis regularly spends millions of dollars as CEO of Splash Car Wash, building new locations in Connecticut, New York and Vermont. But while state-of-the-art equipment at his locations is important, it is the human component, the people that...
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | Can Connecticut Preserve America’s Largest Wildlife Refuge?
Rarely, we have the remote chance of seeing the Northern Lights if there is a geomagnetic storm when there are no clouds and we are in a part of the state that is free of light pollution, whereas in Alaska, you can stand in a gravel driveway north of Fairbanks at 3 in the morning and take in the dazzling performance of undulating emerald and amethyst ribbons overhead, as if you were just going outside to listen to the crickets. This might seem to be the beginning and end of any relationship between these two distant places, and the distance is notable.
New DOT study looks expanding Shore Line East from Norwich to Rhode Island
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Riding the rails in southeastern Connecticut usually means being on an Amtrak train but there is a study underway that looks at expanding Shore Line East which now goes from New Haven to New London. The state Department of Transportation is looking at extending the passenger rail service north to […]
NewsTimes
Westport EMT and Weston firefighter dies with COVID
WESTPORT — Longtime Westport EMT crew chief and Weston firefighter Mark Blake died Tuesday after a “valiant battle" with COVID-19, his obituary said. Blake, 61, of Stratford is survived by his wife, Eileen, and his sons Ryan, 16, and Liam, 13, among others. Blake was born in Boston...
Connecticut’s First Sound on Sound Left Attendees Saying ‘SoS’ — Here’s What Happened at the Music Festival
Sound on Sound had plenty of 'poor planning' according to attendees at the first day of the music festival. Here's what fans are saying on social media.
townofcantonct.org
Town of Canton
Six months into the Town’s StopSpeeders program and we still have a long way to go. About half of the traffic on town roads obeys the speed limits. The other half treats speed limits as suggestions. Some even accelerate. The current tally of dollars spent, accidents impeding traffic and...
Work begins on East Haddam swing bridge
EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — If you use the East Haddam Swing Bridge to get across the Connecticut River, get ready for construction-related delays. Work is getting started on the 110-year-old bridge along Route 82. The construction includes new bridge equipment, structural repairs and a new sidewalk. “Both towns are thrilled with the addition of […]
Matt Scott's beard: Shave it or Save it?
HARTFORD, Conn. — Over the past month, Meteorologist Matt Scott has sported a beard after having grown it while on vacation. FOX61 has teamed up with The Village with the goal to help keep kids warm this winter season with "Save It or Shave It: The Village Winter Coat Drive."
NBC Connecticut
SpaceX Rocket Launch Seen in Connecticut
NBC Connecticut viewers sent in photos and videos of a bright light that was racing through the sky. What appeared to be a meteor was actually the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch. The rocket launch sent 52 Starlink satellites into orbit Saturday evening. The rocket was launched from the Cape...
