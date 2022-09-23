ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Women’s Soccer Falls at #23 Georgetown, 4-0

OMAHA, Neb. – The Creighton Women's Soccer team fell to #23 Georgetown, 4-0, in its BIG EAST road opener on Sunday, Sept. 25. The loss moved the Bluejays to 4-2-4 on the season and 0-2-0 in BIG EAST action, while Georgetown improved to 6-1-3 overall and 2-0-0 in conference play.
#22 Volleyball Sweeps Villanova, 3-0

OMAHA, Neb. -- Powered by a combined 23 kills from sophomore Norah Sis and freshman Ava Martin, No. 22 Creighton Volleyball disposed of Villanova in straight sets on Sunday, Sept. 25. Set scores for the match were: 25-17, 25-15, 25-18. With the win the Bluejays moved to 10-3 on the...
#22 Volleyball Sweeps Georgetown in BIG EAST Opener

OMAHA, Neb. -- No. 22 Creighton Volleyball never trailed in a dominating 3-0 win over Georgetown in the BIG EAST opener for both teams on Friday, Sept. 23. Scores of the match in favor of Creighton (9-3, 1-0 BIG EAST) were 25-13, 25-10, 25-11 as the Bluejays needed just 76 minutes to win its ninth straight league lid-lifter.
