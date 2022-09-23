Read full article on original website
Related
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.・
Parents Of Siblings, What Are The Funniest, Most Outrageous Things You've Heard Your Kids Say To Each Other?
I assume the main reason someone has kids is to hear them say funny things.
KIDS・
KiKi Layne Claims She And "Don't Worry Darling" Costar Ari'el Stachel Were Cut From "Most Of The Movie"
It's out now, and yet the drama surrounding the twisty Olivia Wilde–directed thriller just won't stop.
Comments / 0