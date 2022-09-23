ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

underdogdynasty.com

#4 Montana State Wins Wild Shootout over Eastern Washington

In a game that featured over 800 yards of total offense and 73 points it was visiting Montana State (3-1) that came out victorious over Eastern Washington (1-2). It seemed as though “The Inferno” threw everything it could at the Bobcats; from an injury to their starting quarterback to another firework show from Gunner Talkington. In the end, though, it didn’t matter for Brent Vigen’s team as they outlasted EWU for a big win.
BOZEMAN, MT
msubobcats.com

Bobcat Block Baffles Bears

Montana State out-blocked Northern Colorado 14-6, while Jourdain Klein and Jordan Radick provided an offensive spark as the Bobcats rolled to a 25-20, 25-20, 17-25, 25-20 win over the Bears to remain undefeated in Big Sky Conference play after the opening week of league action. "Between our block and digging...
BOZEMAN, MT
Bozeman, MT
Bozeman, MT
msuexponent.com

Bobcats Postgame Reaction

Brent Vigen, Ty Okada and Sean Chambers talk about their win and some of the key moments that led to the victory. #4 Bobcats Secure 38-35 Win Over #15 Eastern Washington. The offenses were off and running early Saturday afternoon in Cheney, Washington as No. 15-ranked Eastern Washington hosted No. 4 Montana State in each team's first conference game of the year.
CHENEY, WA
msubobcats.com

Bobcats Head to Spokane for the Eagle Invitational

BOZEMAN, Montana — The Montana State University women's golf team's fall season continues at Eastern Washington's Eagle Invitational, held at Indian Canyon Golf Course in Spokane, Wash. from Sept. 26-28. The 54-hole tournament will be held at the par-72, 6,000-yard Indian Canyon Golf Course, where 60 players from 11 teams will play a single round on each day between Monday, Sept. 26 and Wednesday, Sept. 28. Monday and Tuesday's rounds start at 11 a.m. MT, while Wednesday's round is set to begin at 9 a.m. MT.
BOZEMAN, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

This is One of The Most Unique Places to Stay in Montana

If you're planning a trip to Montana and are looking for somewhere to stay, you need to check out this incredible place. One of Montana's most unique bed & breakfasts is close to Bozeman and offers guests something extraordinary. That's because it's also a wolf sanctuary. The Howlers Inn B&B...
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

This Delicious Montana Favorite Has Been Popular For Years

I was blessed to grow up in a town that hosts a state fair. Every year, for 10 days, the fair would come and us locals would head out to see all the attractions. Of course, as a youth, I wanted to spend all of my time in the midway. That's where all of my friends—and to be honest, most of the fun—was located.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

New Movie Coming Out Features Local Actor

If Montanans love doing one thing, it's supporting other Montanans. Deadline reports that Nova Vento Entertainment has acquired the distribution rights to the film The Year of the Dog. The film is by Rob Grabow, who is from Montana. He directed, wrote, and starred in this film. The story is...
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Montana’s Favorite Fall Event Is Happening THIS Weekend!

We all love the charming town of Livingston, and the beautiful drive there from Bozeman doesn't hurt, either. Livingston is not only home to many locally owned businesses and restaurants, but it also hosts the Yellowstone Harvest Festival. This yearly event is family-friendly and one that the locals look forward to every fall.
montanarightnow.com

First ever Yellowstone Harvest Fest hits Livingston this weekend

BOZEMAN, Mont. - In a field, nestled between the mountains and the Yellowstone River just east of Livingston, will be a two day festival full of music, family fun, and food. On Saturday and Sunday starting at 9:30AM there will be local bands, arts and crafts, and games for all ages at Ferry Landing Ranch. That is the property of David Gorton and his family, who have lived there for 60 years. Gorton said he got this inspiration for the festival while walking around the property.
LIVINGSTON, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem

I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
KULR8

Yellowstone Harvest Festival in Livingston

If you're looking for some live music and fun this weekend, there's a new festival happening in Livingston. The Yellowstone Harvest Festival is taking place east of town in a field that has been owned by the festival organizer's family for about 60 years.
LIVINGSTON, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Bicyclist killed in accident in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A bicyclist was killed in an accident near the corner of Huffine Ln and Gooch Hill Rd. Richard Evers, 75, was trying to cross Huffine Ln. on his bicycle when a vehicle struck him, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reported. The cause of death was determined...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT

