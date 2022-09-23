BOZEMAN, Mont. - In a field, nestled between the mountains and the Yellowstone River just east of Livingston, will be a two day festival full of music, family fun, and food. On Saturday and Sunday starting at 9:30AM there will be local bands, arts and crafts, and games for all ages at Ferry Landing Ranch. That is the property of David Gorton and his family, who have lived there for 60 years. Gorton said he got this inspiration for the festival while walking around the property.

LIVINGSTON, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO