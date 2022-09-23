Read full article on original website
A quick recap of the Montana State Bobcats' game against Big Sky rival Eastern Washington on Saturday at Roos Field in Cheney, Washington.
#4 Montana State Wins Wild Shootout over Eastern Washington
In a game that featured over 800 yards of total offense and 73 points it was visiting Montana State (3-1) that came out victorious over Eastern Washington (1-2). It seemed as though “The Inferno” threw everything it could at the Bobcats; from an injury to their starting quarterback to another firework show from Gunner Talkington. In the end, though, it didn’t matter for Brent Vigen’s team as they outlasted EWU for a big win.
FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Montana State loses Tommy Mellott but beats Eastern Washington
From the start it was a shootout at the Red Inferno in Cheney, WA as the Eastern Washington University Eagles and Montana State Bobcats exchanged blows from the beginning.
Bobcat Block Baffles Bears
Montana State out-blocked Northern Colorado 14-6, while Jourdain Klein and Jordan Radick provided an offensive spark as the Bobcats rolled to a 25-20, 25-20, 17-25, 25-20 win over the Bears to remain undefeated in Big Sky Conference play after the opening week of league action. "Between our block and digging...
Bobcats Postgame Reaction
Brent Vigen, Ty Okada and Sean Chambers talk about their win and some of the key moments that led to the victory. #4 Bobcats Secure 38-35 Win Over #15 Eastern Washington. The offenses were off and running early Saturday afternoon in Cheney, Washington as No. 15-ranked Eastern Washington hosted No. 4 Montana State in each team's first conference game of the year.
Bobcats Head to Spokane for the Eagle Invitational
BOZEMAN, Montana — The Montana State University women's golf team's fall season continues at Eastern Washington's Eagle Invitational, held at Indian Canyon Golf Course in Spokane, Wash. from Sept. 26-28. The 54-hole tournament will be held at the par-72, 6,000-yard Indian Canyon Golf Course, where 60 players from 11 teams will play a single round on each day between Monday, Sept. 26 and Wednesday, Sept. 28. Monday and Tuesday's rounds start at 11 a.m. MT, while Wednesday's round is set to begin at 9 a.m. MT.
