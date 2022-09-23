Read full article on original website
x1071.com
Bureaucracy is a barrier as Wisconsin cities try to curb deadly driving on urban highways
Tristain Thomas remembers seeing plenty of reckless driving while living along Milwaukee’s West Fond du Lac Avenue during his childhood. A police officer would park just blocks away from Thomas’ home in the Grasslyn Manor neighborhood to catch drivers barreling down the four-lane state highway. “He would sit...
x1071.com
UW System overall enrollment down but number of new students up
MADISON, Wis. – More new people signed up for college in the UW System this fall than in the past three years, but overall enrollment is down. New preliminary data released this week by the UW System shows statewide there is an overall one percent drop in enrollment from 2021 to 2022 with nine schools seeing a drop between three and six percent.
x1071.com
DNR urges game-hunters take precautions with bird flu in the air this fall
WISCONSIN — This fall, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials want game-hunters to be cautious of bird flu in the air by remembering some simple tips. The highly pathogenic avian influenza or bird flu was first detected in Wisconsin and the Midwest for the first time in years this March, causing many farmers to have to kill their flocks and avoid bringing birds to live shows and exhibitions.
x1071.com
Michels says he would sign abortion ban with rape, incest exceptions
MADISON, Wis. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels indicated he would be open to allowing for exceptions to the state’s abortion ban in the cases of rape or incest if the Legislature sends him a bill. Michels said during an interview on the conservative talk radio show the...
