UW System overall enrollment down but number of new students up

MADISON, Wis. – More new people signed up for college in the UW System this fall than in the past three years, but overall enrollment is down. New preliminary data released this week by the UW System shows statewide there is an overall one percent drop in enrollment from 2021 to 2022 with nine schools seeing a drop between three and six percent.
DNR urges game-hunters take precautions with bird flu in the air this fall

WISCONSIN — This fall, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials want game-hunters to be cautious of bird flu in the air by remembering some simple tips. The highly pathogenic avian influenza or bird flu was first detected in Wisconsin and the Midwest for the first time in years this March, causing many farmers to have to kill their flocks and avoid bringing birds to live shows and exhibitions.
