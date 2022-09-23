Fighting Scots quarterback Mason McKenzie rushed for four touchdowns and threw for three more to lead Caledonia past the Bulldogs in a game between a pair of undefeated, state-ranked teams. McKenzie rushed for 336 yards on 14 carries, and he passed for 148. Caledonia, ranked fourth in Division 1, rolled up 524 yards of offense, while Grandville, No, 8, finished with 466. Jayden Terry sparked the Bulldogs with 241 yards rushing on 28 attempts and three touchdowns. Carson Kopko added 122 yards and two scores for Grandville. Click here for extended coverage. Click here for the photo gallery.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO