localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores has monster first quarter in 64-14 shocker of Grand Rapids Union
Mona Shores football and senior running back Dahmir Farnum had different plans for Grand Rapids Union in a Week-4 matchup that was billed to be a shootout. Farnum scored four touchdowns on his first five runs of the game and finished with 152 yards rushing as the Sailors ran away with a 64-14 win.
MLive.com
Muskegon-area high school football highlights and reactions for Week 5
MUSKEGON – Another week is in the books and that means another full slate of highlights, recaps and reactions to what transpired on local gridirons Friday night. Below is a look at how every Muskegon-area high school football performed during Week 5 of the 2022 season. Coaches are asked to submit results and player stats to jvandyke@mlive.com at the conclusion of their game each week.
Mason McKenzie, Caledonia football surge past Grandville in battle of unbeaten teams
GRANDVILLE, MI — In a battle of unbeaten teams with high-flying offenses, Caledonia's proved to be superior in a 50-40 win over Grandville Friday night at Bulldog Stadium. Here are three takeaways from the game. Caledonia is legit Up until this point, Caledonia hadn't been challenged too much this ...
MLive.com
Grand Rapids football rewind: Week 5 highlights, standouts, scores and more
Fighting Scots quarterback Mason McKenzie rushed for four touchdowns and threw for three more to lead Caledonia past the Bulldogs in a game between a pair of undefeated, state-ranked teams. McKenzie rushed for 336 yards on 14 carries, and he passed for 148. Caledonia, ranked fourth in Division 1, rolled up 524 yards of offense, while Grandville, No, 8, finished with 466. Jayden Terry sparked the Bulldogs with 241 yards rushing on 28 attempts and three touchdowns. Carson Kopko added 122 yards and two scores for Grandville. Click here for extended coverage. Click here for the photo gallery.
hollanddutchsports.com
Girls Varsity Cross Country finishes 6th place at Chargers Autumn Sunrise Invite
Girls Varsity Cross Country finished 6th place at the Chargers Autumn Sunrise Invitational. Finishing 1st for Holland and 9th overall in the Division 1/2 race was Alisa Mason with a time of 19:38. Emma Margaron finished 26th with a medal time of 20:44. Rounding out the top seven finishers for...
MLive.com
Grand Rapids Week 5 scoreboard: Friday night results
Storms move through West Michigan
Over a thousand people were left without power Sunday night after strong storms moved through West Michigan.
grmag.com
Things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend
“Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale” explores the rich history of the Boblo Island amusement park and its iconic ferries. The film opens on Friday, Sept. 23 at Celebration Cinema North. The documentary is narrated from the perspective of the beloved steamboat SS Columbia. The documentary follows the efforts...
WATCH LIVE: Kent Co. Prosecutor, Schurr defense team meet to decide if preliminary hearing is ready to move forward
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Friday, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker and former GRPD officer Christopher Schurr's defense team are meeting to discuss whether the case is ready to move forward. Schurr, 31, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya. In August, the team defending...
westernherald.com
Goodbye date night boredom: Explore Kalamazoo's best date spots
Love is in the air as WMU students come together for a new school year. While some are still searching for that special someone and others are returning to campus with a partner, here you’ll find a list of the best date spots in the Kalamazoo area. Some may...
Injuries reported in crash near Byron Center
Serious injuries have been reported following a crash near Byron Center Friday, authorities say.
3 injured in M-6 crash in Jamestown Twp.
Three people were injured in a crash on M-6 that involved multiple vehicles Saturday night, deputies said.
3 people in hospital after crash near Grandville
Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash near Grandville, deputies said.
Michigan’s Best Grocery Store Is In West Michigan And It’s Not Meijer
Michiganders have a lot of options when it comes to grocery shopping. Off the top of my head, I can think of Meijer, Aldi, Family Fair, Sam's Club, Wal-Mart, Sam's Club, Costco, Trader Joe's, and Kroger. these grocery stores not only offer groceries but a lot of them also have all of your shopping needs covered.
2 people injured in I-96 crash in Kentwood
Two people were severely injured in a crash on I-96 in Kentwood Thursday night, dispatch said.
Right to Life of Michigan: 84-year-old volunteer was shot while canvassing
Right to Life of Michigan says one of its volunteers was shot Tuesday while canvassing for the upcoming election in Lake Odessa, a West Michigan village located between Lansing and Grand Rapids. The organization said the 84-year-old was going door-to-door to talk about Proposal 3, a Nov. 8 election proposal seeking to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. ...
Sheriff: M-6 reopens after crash
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a crash shut down part of M-6 Saturday night. It has since been reopened.
Rollover crash on I-96 pins driver, throws passenger
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A single-car rollover crash Friday night caused some traffic tie-ups on I-96 in Kentwood. The Michigan State Police said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on westbound I-96 at Forest Hills. One car rolled, pinning the driver and possibly ejecting the passenger. MSP said the passenger...
Man dies after 3-truck crash near Paw Paw
A man has died after a crash that involved three trucks on Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Brooklyn Bodega in Grand Rapids serves East Coast-style subs made ‘with love’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — At Brooklyn Bodega, customers can find sub sandwiches, bagels, homemade cream cheese, salads, breakfast sandwiches and more. The deli modeled after the corner bodegas found in New York City, prides itself on serving big sandwiches with top-quality Boar’s Head meat as well as unique menu items that are common on the East Coast, said owner Myleka Jefferson, whose husband was born in Brooklyn.
