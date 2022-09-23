ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school football highlights and reactions for Week 5

MUSKEGON – Another week is in the books and that means another full slate of highlights, recaps and reactions to what transpired on local gridirons Friday night. Below is a look at how every Muskegon-area high school football performed during Week 5 of the 2022 season. Coaches are asked to submit results and player stats to jvandyke@mlive.com at the conclusion of their game each week.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Grand Rapids football rewind: Week 5 highlights, standouts, scores and more

Fighting Scots quarterback Mason McKenzie rushed for four touchdowns and threw for three more to lead Caledonia past the Bulldogs in a game between a pair of undefeated, state-ranked teams. McKenzie rushed for 336 yards on 14 carries, and he passed for 148. Caledonia, ranked fourth in Division 1, rolled up 524 yards of offense, while Grandville, No, 8, finished with 466. Jayden Terry sparked the Bulldogs with 241 yards rushing on 28 attempts and three touchdowns. Carson Kopko added 122 yards and two scores for Grandville. Click here for extended coverage. Click here for the photo gallery.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

Things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend

“Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale” explores the rich history of the Boblo Island amusement park and its iconic ferries. The film opens on Friday, Sept. 23 at Celebration Cinema North. The documentary is narrated from the perspective of the beloved steamboat SS Columbia. The documentary follows the efforts...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
westernherald.com

Goodbye date night boredom: Explore Kalamazoo's best date spots

Love is in the air as WMU students come together for a new school year. While some are still searching for that special someone and others are returning to campus with a partner, here you’ll find a list of the best date spots in the Kalamazoo area. Some may...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Right to Life of Michigan: 84-year-old volunteer was shot while canvassing

Right to Life of Michigan says one of its volunteers was shot Tuesday while canvassing for the upcoming election in Lake Odessa, a West Michigan village located between Lansing and Grand Rapids. The organization said the 84-year-old was going door-to-door to talk about Proposal 3, a Nov. 8 election proposal seeking to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. ...
LAKE ODESSA, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Rollover crash on I-96 pins driver, throws passenger

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A single-car rollover crash Friday night caused some traffic tie-ups on I-96 in Kentwood. The Michigan State Police said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on westbound I-96 at Forest Hills. One car rolled, pinning the driver and possibly ejecting the passenger. MSP said the passenger...
KENTWOOD, MI
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Brooklyn Bodega in Grand Rapids serves East Coast-style subs made ‘with love’

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — At Brooklyn Bodega, customers can find sub sandwiches, bagels, homemade cream cheese, salads, breakfast sandwiches and more. The deli modeled after the corner bodegas found in New York City, prides itself on serving big sandwiches with top-quality Boar’s Head meat as well as unique menu items that are common on the East Coast, said owner Myleka Jefferson, whose husband was born in Brooklyn.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

