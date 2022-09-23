Read full article on original website
Three Woefully Underrated Restaurants In The Areas Surrounding NYCOssiana TepfenhartNew York City, NY
Cops Release Pics of Elwood Bank RobberTimothy BolgerSuffolk County, NY
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
White Plains Farmers Market: Court Street Between Martine & Main St., White Plains, NY 10601. Wednesdays 8.30 am-3.30 pmBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
sacredheartpioneers.com
Pioneers Beat Merrimack 4-0 in First NEC Victory
FAIRFIELD, Conn. – Sacred Heart women's soccer blanked Merrimack 4-0 for the Pioneers first Northeast Conference victory of the season at home on Sunday afternoon. Sacred Heart: 5-3-3 (1-0-2 NEC) Merrimack: 4-5-2 (2-1 NEC) Top Performers. Grace O'Hara (SHU): 1 goal. Morgan Bovardi (SHU): 1 goal. Nichol Green (SHU):...
Do You Remember The Classic Pepsi Commercial That Was Filmed in Maine?
Pepsi People Feelin' Free. That was the title of a Pepsi commercial that was filmed in Maine way back in 1973. The commercial actually played during the 1974 Super Bowl Pretty cool. The spot's premise is classic: a bunch of cool 70's kids get together and throw a charity car wash. All while hammering some Pepsi-Cola. Check out the price of the car wash at the beginning of the spot....only a BUCK!. Hey, it was 1973, after all. The best part of this commercial, other than it being filmed in Maine, is the 70's fashion and the throwback cars. And of course, the schmaltzy Pepsi singers and jingle. Be wary-the song will be stuck in your head all day.
It’s Fall: Here Are the Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership in Maine
The Bangor Police are more than just our Maine heroes that fight crime and protect us every day. They are also our moral compass. And they understand the issues that cause disruption and chaos in Maine households. One of their most popular Facebook posts of all time is their Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership.
sacredheartpioneers.com
SHU Returns to Campus Field For Homecoming Versus Dartmouth
NEC Front Row | Live Stats | Tickets | SHU Game Notes. Following three-straight road games to start the 2022 campaign - the first time since the opening to the 2012 season - the Sacred Heart University football team will finally play a game at Campus Field. The Pioneers open the first of three-consecutive home games versus Dartmouth. The Big Green have won the last four contests in the series, including a 41-3 decision last year.
sacredheartpioneers.com
Pioneers Place 10th at Ted Owen Invitational
NEW BRITAIN, Conn.- The Sacred Heart University men's cross country team placed tenth at the Ted Owen Invitational on Saturday. Christian Savage led the Pioneers throughout the race and finished 53rd with a time of 28:10.00 while first-year Matthew Vene was right behind in 55th with a time of 28:12.00.
Paddle Your Way Through an Incredible Shipwreck Off the Coast of Maine
The Maine coastline can offer any traveler a host of amazing sights. And while lighthouses, beaches, and wildlife offer incredible amounts of adventure, there's something truly mysterious and intriguing about shipwrecks. That includes the one that sits on the coast of Castine, Maine, that looks it could be straight out of a Pirates of the Caribbean movie.
colbyecho.news
Gravy train stops in Waterville
The annual Fall Concert is officially back, and it’s coming in full steam ahead. The Student Programming Board (SPB) released the highly anticipated news of the Fall Concert’s headliner through an email on Saturday, Sept. 17. As the news rippled through the campus, murmurs of Yung Gravy—dubbed the Gravy Train—and his future arrival, could be heard everywhere.
Maine Corn Maze Named Best in the USA
The results were announced Friday for USA Today's 10 best corn mazes in the USA. Treworgy Orchards was in the running for the title and definitely had plenty of tough competition. Thanks to everyone that voted and helped Treworgy end up winning the title of the best corn maze in the USA. Treworgy Orchard is no stranger to this contest, having placed second in 2021 and been in the top ten for the last five years. The theme of this year's winning maze is "Winnie the Pooh".
wgan.com
Two rural Maine dental practices to close amid workforce shortage
Workforce shortages have led to the closures of two dental offices in Maine. Community Dental says it’s closing two of its six locations in Maine. The Rumford Center and Monson dental clinic will be closing on November 23rd. According to CBS 13 news, Community Dental said it’s been unable...
WMTW
Chronic staffing shortages forces closure of Maine dental offices
RUMFORD, Maine — Community Dental leaders announced Friday that they will close their offices in Rumford and Monson. The offices in Portland, Biddeford, Lewiston and Farmington will remain open. The Board of Directors for Community Dental blamed chronic workforce shortages for both dentists and dental hygienists. They said the...
3 Great Pizza Places in Maine
What is one food that you would never get tired of eating? If the answer is a delicious pizza then keep on reading to find out about three amazing pizza spots in Maine that you should visit if you've never tried their food. No matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
penbaypilot.com
Rockland commemorates installation of El Faro Salute
ROCKLAND — “Upon seeing the sketch of the faceless seaman and sailors, I actually got chills with such a tremendous tribute to the crew,” said CDR John Buckley (retired), U.S. Navy, who wore his uniform to represent all senior member officers who truly cared for and served the persons in their charge.
Maine Campus
Geaghan’s pub opens up new options and opportunities
Geaghan’s Pub & Craft Brewery is a highly popular restaurant located in Bangor, Maine known for its tasty meals, craft brews and distinct Irish flair. The recent addition of a beer garden was constructed and completed on July 1, 2022 as a way to give customers the flexibility of outdoor dining.
WGME
UMaine closes dining and residence halls because there aren't enough students
(BDN) -- The University of Maine has closed one of its three dining halls and a residence hall for the fall semester, reflecting some of the lowest enrollment the Orono campus has seen in years and staffing troubles that have plagued virtually every industry. The university closed Hancock Hall, one...
wabi.tv
The world’s first hybrid ship was in Rockland Thursday
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Cruise ships anchored along the coast of Maine in the fall are nothing new, but this week, there’s been a new kind of cruise ship making its debut on Maine’s coast. The M-S Roald Amundsen, the world’s first hybrid cruise ship, was in Rockland...
wabi.tv
Mainers voice concerns over possible 200% price hike for natural gas
CUMBERLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A public hearing was held in Cumberland Thursday night to discuss a proposed 200 percent distribution rate increase for Summit Natural Gas. Only a handful of people got up to speak during the public comment period, but their tone was clear: they can’t afford this.
wabi.tv
A small equipment malfunction sparked fire in a Bangor business
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Crews from all three fire stations in Bangor responded to a fire at a business on Godsoe Road Thursday. Calls came in around 12 p.m. for a fire at Fox and Ginn movers and warehousing. An official from the business tells us there was a small...
Rent This 3 Bedroom House in Central Maine For $1,100 Bucks a Month!
Let's face it.. trying to find a new place to live that accommodate a family and a family's budget can be down right impossible given the current market situation. That's one of the reasons we always keep our eyes peeled for houses and apartments in Central Maine that look like they might suit both!
Bangor police arrest man charged with attempted murder
BANGOR, Maine — A LaGrange man was arrested in Bangor on suspicion of attempted murder on Friday. Patrick H. Lloyd, 36, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Webster, Massachusetts, according to a news release issued Friday by the Bangor Police Department. Police said the charge stemmed from a...
WMTW
Death reported inside Bangor’s Penobscot County Jail
BANGOR, Maine — A person being held in the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor has died. According to the sheriff’s office, during routine checks early Sunday morning, a corrections officer found the person in, what the agency calls, “a life-threatening situation.”. The sheriff’s office says staff and...
