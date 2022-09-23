Read full article on original website
Latest news from Evanston: Your Monday daily digest
Evanstonians had a lot of choices on what to do this weekend. Besides the Farmers’ Market, there were the Latinx Heritage Festival at Elk Park, ETHS sports – a whole bunch of ’em – and “Bike the Ridge” on Sunday morning. For Julia Ferguson (above) it’s a tradition. RoundTable photographer Richard Cahan caught up with Julia as she led her family down Ridge Avenue during the annual September event. Hundreds of bikers filled the two-mile stretch between Church and Howard streets until brief afternoon sprinkles. That’s when they pedaled home. And now, we move on to other important Evanston news as we let in the sunshine to your morning.
Ron Whitmore: The Skin I’m In, Part 1
In the first and second episodes of our second season, we talk with our very own co-host Ron Whitmore. Ron’s career in education started in Evanston and took him to Chicago, where he was the officer of early childhood education and a school principal for many years. Ron delves into a range of topics including family, home, loyalty, racism, education, opportunities, and living in Evanston as a father, teacher and unapologetic Black man. We are proud and honored to share part of Ron’s story with you.
At This Time
Julia Ferguson leads her family down Ridge Avenue during the annual Bike the Ridge. “It’s a tradition,” she said. They’ve done it for eight years. That’s 9-year-old London on the right and dad Doug Lytle in back. Kids Brooklyn, 4, and Lennox, 2, are aboard the trailer. Hundreds of bikers filled the two-mile stretch between Church Street and Howard Street until brief afternoon sprinkles. That’s when they pedaled home. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
Man has car stolen twice in 3 hours in Chicago: 'Luck is on my side'
"I contacted the two officers who helped me previously and said, 'you're never gonna believe this, but my car was stolen again.'"
Take the lakefront improvements plan survey
Evanston has begun long-term planning for shoreline repairs and potential lakefront improvements following record-high lake levels in recent years. As part of this process, the City of Evanston wants to hear from its citizens about how you use the lakefront parks and amenities. Take the city’s survey!. The RoundTable...
7 Things Tourists Should NOT Do in Chicago – What to Avoid When You Visit Chicago, Illinois
I always encourage travelers to get off the tourist route and explore the location they’re in. There’s something about diving into an unfamiliar place that can make even the mundane details interesting. I do, however, caution tourists when looking for too authentic of an experience; especially when they get caught up with some locals. Here are my best tips on what tourists should avoid when traveling to Chicago, Illinois:
MISSING: Jaliyah Luckett, 15, last seen in Garfield Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen girl last seen in the Garfield Park neighborhood Monday. Jaliyah Luckett, 15, was last seen in the 3800 block of West Maypole on Sept. 19. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 130...
Paula Clark Consecrated 13th Bishop of Chicago
[Diocese of Chicago] The Rt. Rev. Paula E. Clark was ordained and consecrated as the 13th bishop of the Diocese of Chicago on Sept. 17 at the Westin Chicago Lombard in Lombard, Illinois. Clark is the first Black person and first woman to serve as Chicago’s diocesan bishop. She leads more than 30,000 Episcopalians in 124 congregations and campus ministries across northern and west central Illinois.
Chicago violence: Man hit in the head with bottle on Red Line train
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for the man and woman who attacked a rider on a CTA Red Line train early Sunday morning. Police said the attacked happened in Roseland near East 95th Street. Video shared on social media shows the suspects surrounding the man as he sat on...
Chicago man killed, 3 others wounded in mass shooting in Hammond, Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind (CBS) – One man is dead and three other people are wounded in a mass shooting in Hammond Sunday morning. Around 1:40 a.m., Hammond police responded to a call of shots fired at Serenity Hall, located in the 6200 block of Kennedy Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located...
Toddler shoved into Lake Michigan dies from his injuries
CHICAGO (WTVO) — Josiah Brown, the 3-year-old boy who was pushed off Navy Pier last week by his aunt, has died, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner. A suburban Chicago woman faces felony charges after she allegedly shoved the boy into Lake Michigan and did nothing to save the boy, who was rescued by […]
Jeri Stenson, Longtime Maywood Museum Curator, Dies At 90
Jeri Stenson gives a tour of the West Town Museum of Cultural History to District 89 students. | District 89. Saturday, September 24, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Laurietta Jeri Stenson, the longtime curator of the West Town Museum of Cultural History, 104 S. 5th Ave. in Maywood, died Sept. 20. Stenson, who was better known by her middle name, was 90 years old. Multiple people affiliated with Operation Uplift Inc., the museum’s nonprofit parent organization, confirmed her death.
Chicago man caught stealing catalytic converter in Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights police caught one member of a crew stealing catalytic converters Saturday. Terrell Davidson, 29 is charged with theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and obstructing a police officer.
Missing Chicago motorcyclist found deceased near Seneca
SENECA – A Chicago man that was last seen leaving a bar on a motorcycle in Seneca on September 17th has been found deceased. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan states in a press release that an apparent motorcycle crash occurred on US Route 6 east of the trailer park in Seneca that same day. On Friday, family members of 69-year-old Contreras Eulalio discovered his motorcycle in high weeds and trees in the south ditch of US Route 6. Contreras had been ejected from the bike and found deceased in the area of his motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Seneca Police Department.
Man Left Dazed, Bleeding on CTA Train in Bottle Attack Captured in Viral Video
Chicago police and the CTA are investigating after a man was robbed and hit over the head with a wine bottle during a brazen attack that has since gone viral after footage was posted to social media. In the video, posted by a Facebook user, multiple assailants are seen assailing...
Best of Chicago Lawn & West Lawn 2022
Best of the South Side 2022 The post Best of Chicago Lawn & West Lawn 2022 appeared first on South Side Weekly.
Looking for the Best Puerto Rican Food in Chicago 🍽️ My Review of Jibaritos y Mas near Logan Square in Chicago, Illinois
One of my favorite meals is a Jibarito and an Alcapurria. There’s something about the garlic, fried and delicious delicacy that has me on a search for the most perfect one in Chicago. I have tried several different Puerto Rican restaurants across the city, but this week I found myself at one of my new favorite establishments near Fullerton and Kimball in the Chicago neighborhood of Logan Square. Let me share with you a little bit about my experience and my review of the food at Jibaritos Y Mas in Chicago, Illinois:
4 dead in Chicago suburb after barricade situation, fire
OAK FOREST, Ill. — The medical examiner said four people were killed after officials responded to a barricade situation and house fire in suburban Oak Forest Friday morning. The city on Twitter said police had a barricade subject in a domestic situation on the 5500 block of Ann Marie Lane around 7 a.m. SkyCam 9 […]
2 men shot in the head, killed in Lawndale
CHICAGO — Two Lawndale men were killed after being shot in the head Sunday morning, according to the Chicago Police Department CPD said a 30-year-old man was found in front of a residence with a gunshot wound to his head around 4:05 a.m. Sunday morning. After entering the residence, a second man, 31, was also […]
