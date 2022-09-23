Evanstonians had a lot of choices on what to do this weekend. Besides the Farmers’ Market, there were the Latinx Heritage Festival at Elk Park, ETHS sports – a whole bunch of ’em – and “Bike the Ridge” on Sunday morning. For Julia Ferguson (above) it’s a tradition. RoundTable photographer Richard Cahan caught up with Julia as she led her family down Ridge Avenue during the annual September event. Hundreds of bikers filled the two-mile stretch between Church and Howard streets until brief afternoon sprinkles. That’s when they pedaled home. And now, we move on to other important Evanston news as we let in the sunshine to your morning.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO