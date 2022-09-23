Read full article on original website
Theatre Three to honor Jeffrey Sanzel at dinner/dance fundraiser
If you’ve been to Theatre Three in Port Jefferson at any point in the last 30 years, you have Jeffrey Sanzel to thank. Of course, he doesn’t see it that way, but as Executive Artistic Director, he’s responsible for overseeing everything from the upcoming season’s lineup to hiring actors and managing day-to-day operations.
Theater Review: Theatre Three rolls the dice and comes up with a winning ‘Guys and Dolls’
These familiar songs are part of the rich tapestry that makes up American musical theatre history and all are in the classic, Guys and Dolls, the perfect choice to launch Theatre Three into its 52nd season of bringing fine entertainment to Long Island audiences. Frank Loesser’s stunning music combined with...
Dragon boat festival returns to Port Jeff
Dragon boats were back in the water during the 8th annual Port Jefferson Dragon Boat Race Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17. Sponsored by The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, this event is a way to foster community togetherness. It also serves to promote Asian and Asian American culture and customs.
Women’s EXPO returns to Middle Country Public Library Oct. 6
Popular marketplace of LI women entrepreneurs back for its 22nd year. Save the date! The highly popular Women’s EXPO heads back to the Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach on Thursday, October 6, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Featuring more than 80 vendors, the indoor event...
Kids Korner: September 22 to 29, 2022
Drop by the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor through the month of September to enjoy seasonal, self-serve crafts in their workshop. Free with admission of $6 adults, $5 kids. Call 367-3418. Pumpkin Party – just added!. Celebrate the first day of fall with a pumpkin party...
Oil painter Robert Roehrig to be featured at Apple Bank of Smithtown
Smithtown Township Arts Council has announced in a press release that the works of East Setauket artist Robert Roehrig will be on view at Apple Bank of Smithtown, 91 Route 111, Smithtown from September 19 to November 17. The exhibition, part of the Arts Council’s Outreach Gallery Program, can be viewed during regular banking hours Monday – Thursday 9 am – 4 pm; Friday 9 am – 6 pm; Saturday 9 am – 1 pm.
North Shore school districts embrace English language learners
School districts across the North Shore have experienced an increase in English language learners over the last several years. English language learner refers to a student who is age 5 or older and who is learning English as a New Language — formerly known as English as a Second Language. This is an approach in which students who are not native English speakers are mainly taught in English. The respective abbreviated current terms are ELL and ENL.
Shelter Pets of the Week: Holly & Mistletoe
This week’s shelter pets are Holly and Mistletoe, up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. This mother/daughter duo have been together for 7 years and the shelter hopes to keep them together in their next home. Both small in stature, Holly (in the cat house) was just a...
Town of Smithtown goes gold for childhood cancer
Local officials joined together with the Daniela Conte Foundation, Thomas Scully Foundation, Smithtown Children‘s Foundation, Smithtown Central School District, local parent advocate Amy Beach, families and friends to kick off Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with the annual ‘Go Gold’ Tree lighting ceremony at Town Hall on Sept. 7.
PJ village board nears acquisition of 49 Sheep Pasture, addresses Six Acre Park, ticks, rental property code
The Port Jefferson Village Board of Trustees covered a range of issues during a business meeting Monday, Sept. 19. With trustees Stan Loucks and Lauren Sheprow absent, the board approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into a contract to purchase the historic derelict home at 49 Sheep Pasture Road.
Theatre Three hosts food drive Sept. 18
Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson hosts a food and personal care items drive at Infant Jesus Convent, 110 Hawkins Ave.(off Myrtle Ave.), Port Jefferson on Sunday, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to noon to benefit the pantry at Infant Jesus Church. Items needed include juice, complete pancake mix, syrup, jelly, mac & cheese, cooking oil, cereal, oatmeal, canned fruit, black beans and healthy snacks as well as shampoo, conditioner and deoderant. Grocery store cards and cash also accepted.
TOB’s New Village Recreation Center announces fall events
Call: 631-451-5307 to register. Check out these new Karate classes. Kids will learn confidence, concentration and respect. Be the next Karate Kid!. September 20, 27, October 4, 11, 18, 25, November 1, 15. Pre-register by Monday, September 19, 2022. $50.00 per 8-week session. Yoga. This class offers a balanced approach...
Local Italian American lodge honors the fallen during Sept. 11 memorial
The Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America Vigiano Brothers Lodge 3436 held a memorial service at Harborfront Park on Sunday, Sept. 11, to honor two brothers who lost their lives on 9/11. The Sons and Daughters of Italy is a nationwide Italian American fraternal organization. Lodge 3436 comprises...
New exhibit, ‘Preserving Eagle’s Nest,’ opens at the Vanderbilt Museum
Why should we care about historic houses that have been turned into museums? How can these inert structures speak to us and how, a century or two later, might their histories and the lives of their famous inhabitants be relevant to contemporary life, and to museum visitors?. These are a...
Port Jeff Documentary Series kicks off fall season
Line-up spotlights how singular stories impact society. What responsibility to people have to each other and the planet? This question is a recurring theme examined when the award-winning Port Jefferson Documentary Series’ film festival returns this fall. The season kicks off Monday, Sept. 19 and runs on select Mondays through Nov. 28.
Your Turn: The privilege and responsibility of freedom
Though Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur, the High Holy Days, are late in our secular calendar, they will soon once again be upon us. I am honored to have been asked to bring words of greeting at this important time from my family, from Temple Isaiah and from my own heart.
Despite rain, 9/11 ceremony goes on in East Northport
It began to ran the evening of Sept. 11, but that didn’t stop the East Northport community from gathering to remember those whose lives were lost on Sept. 11, 2001. The East Northport Fire Department hosted a memorial service the morning of Sept. 11. In the evening, despite the rain, a candlelight vigil was held. The department members invited neighboring firefighters and community members to honor the victims with them.
WMHO scarecrow competition seeks entries
The Ward Melville Heritage Organization is currently accepting submissions for its annual Scarecrow Competition. This will be the 32nd year the spooky and silly six-foot creations will adorn the pathways of picturesque Stony Brook Village Center for visitors to enjoy and vote for their favorite. You can pick up a...
Three Village area becomes Culper country for the day
The Three Village area and downtown Port Jefferson were filled with local history buffs Saturday, Sept. 10. Culper Spy Day, presented by the Three Village Historical Society and Tri-Spy Tours in collaboration with more than 30 local historical and cultural organizations, returned in full force for its eighth annual event. Due to COVID-19, organizers hosted a downsized version last year and a virtual presentation in 2020.
RPFD honors the fallen, hosts candlelight vigil on Sept. 11
To mark the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the Rocky Point Fire Department held a commemorative ceremony at its dedicated 9/11 Memorial Garden on the evening of Sept. 11. The fire department invited community members, firefighters from neighboring towns and Rocky Point High School student-musicians for an evening...
