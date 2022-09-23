ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Jefferson, NY

Dragon boat festival returns to Port Jeff

Dragon boats were back in the water during the 8th annual Port Jefferson Dragon Boat Race Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17. Sponsored by The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, this event is a way to foster community togetherness. It also serves to promote Asian and Asian American culture and customs.
Kids Korner: September 22 to 29, 2022

Drop by the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor through the month of September to enjoy seasonal, self-serve crafts in their workshop. Free with admission of $6 adults, $5 kids. Call 367-3418. Pumpkin Party – just added!. Celebrate the first day of fall with a pumpkin party...
Oil painter Robert Roehrig to be featured at Apple Bank of Smithtown

Smithtown Township Arts Council has announced in a press release that the works of East Setauket artist Robert Roehrig will be on view at Apple Bank of Smithtown, 91 Route 111, Smithtown from September 19 to November 17. The exhibition, part of the Arts Council’s Outreach Gallery Program, can be viewed during regular banking hours Monday – Thursday 9 am – 4 pm; Friday 9 am – 6 pm; Saturday 9 am – 1 pm.
North Shore school districts embrace English language learners

School districts across the North Shore have experienced an increase in English language learners over the last several years. English language learner refers to a student who is age 5 or older and who is learning English as a New Language — formerly known as English as a Second Language. This is an approach in which students who are not native English speakers are mainly taught in English. The respective abbreviated current terms are ELL and ENL.
Shelter Pets of the Week: Holly & Mistletoe

This week’s shelter pets are Holly and Mistletoe, up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. This mother/daughter duo have been together for 7 years and the shelter hopes to keep them together in their next home. Both small in stature, Holly (in the cat house) was just a...
Town of Smithtown goes gold for childhood cancer

Local officials joined together with the Daniela Conte Foundation, Thomas Scully Foundation, Smithtown Children‘s Foundation, Smithtown Central School District, local parent advocate Amy Beach, families and friends to kick off Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with the annual ‘Go Gold’ Tree lighting ceremony at Town Hall on Sept. 7.
Theatre Three hosts food drive Sept. 18

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson hosts a food and personal care items drive at Infant Jesus Convent, 110 Hawkins Ave.(off Myrtle Ave.), Port Jefferson on Sunday, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to noon to benefit the pantry at Infant Jesus Church. Items needed include juice, complete pancake mix, syrup, jelly, mac & cheese, cooking oil, cereal, oatmeal, canned fruit, black beans and healthy snacks as well as shampoo, conditioner and deoderant. Grocery store cards and cash also accepted.
TOB’s New Village Recreation Center announces fall events

Call: 631-451-5307 to register. Check out these new Karate classes. Kids will learn confidence, concentration and respect. Be the next Karate Kid!. September 20, 27, October 4, 11, 18, 25, November 1, 15. Pre-register by Monday, September 19, 2022. $50.00 per 8-week session. Yoga. This class offers a balanced approach...
Port Jeff Documentary Series kicks off fall season

Line-up spotlights how singular stories impact society. What responsibility to people have to each other and the planet? This question is a recurring theme examined when the award-winning Port Jefferson Documentary Series’ film festival returns this fall. The season kicks off Monday, Sept. 19 and runs on select Mondays through Nov. 28.
Despite rain, 9/11 ceremony goes on in East Northport

It began to ran the evening of Sept. 11, but that didn’t stop the East Northport community from gathering to remember those whose lives were lost on Sept. 11, 2001. The East Northport Fire Department hosted a memorial service the morning of Sept. 11. In the evening, despite the rain, a candlelight vigil was held. The department members invited neighboring firefighters and community members to honor the victims with them.
WMHO scarecrow competition seeks entries

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization is currently accepting submissions for its annual Scarecrow Competition. This will be the 32nd year the spooky and silly six-foot creations will adorn the pathways of picturesque Stony Brook Village Center for visitors to enjoy and vote for their favorite. You can pick up a...
Three Village area becomes Culper country for the day

The Three Village area and downtown Port Jefferson were filled with local history buffs Saturday, Sept. 10. Culper Spy Day, presented by the Three Village Historical Society and Tri-Spy Tours in collaboration with more than 30 local historical and cultural organizations, returned in full force for its eighth annual event. Due to COVID-19, organizers hosted a downsized version last year and a virtual presentation in 2020.
RPFD honors the fallen, hosts candlelight vigil on Sept. 11

To mark the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the Rocky Point Fire Department held a commemorative ceremony at its dedicated 9/11 Memorial Garden on the evening of Sept. 11. The fire department invited community members, firefighters from neighboring towns and Rocky Point High School student-musicians for an evening...
