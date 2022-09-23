ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, NY

Comments / 0

Related
HuntingtonNow

Letter: Facts Not Falsehoods Should Prevail on Coindre Hall

We are fortunate to have two of the premier Suffolk County historic properties in Huntington, the Vanderbilt Museum and West Neck Farm, A.K.A. Coindre Hall. Both properties are owned by the County and listed on the National Register of Historic Places and dedicated to the Suffolk County Historic Trust. As such, they mandate protection and restoration.
HUNTINGTON, NY
New Jersey Globe

22-year-old daughter of Rahway mayor dies

The 22-year-old daughter of Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe and his wife, school board member Laura Giacobbe, has died. Annabella Marie Giacobbe passed away on Saturday following a recent medical procedure. “The Giacobbe family is in tremendous grief as they mourn the death of their oldest child and asks that the...
RAHWAY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Medford, NY
City
Levittown, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

FDNY Firefighter Stephen Geraghty, dead at 62

Stephen J. Geraghty, 62, a retired FDNY Battalion Chief and Rockville Centre native, died on Wednesday, Sept. 21, after a long-fought battle with a World Trade Center-related illness. He is the fourth member of the FDNY to lose his life this week due to the devastating impact of the 9/11 terror attacks.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
PIX11

Synagogue in the Bronx needs help surviving

THE BRONX (PIX11) – The Khal Adath Yeshurun Synagogue on Cruger Avenue in the Bronx is struggling to survive. Russell Wiener, president of the synagogue, said they grapple with maintaining free weekly Shabbat services and meals. “Against all odds, we’re still here,” Wiener said. “People gave us up for dead like a dozen years ago, […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Charity#House
longisland.com

Officers Rescue Woman and Dog from House Fire

Two Suffolk County Police Third Precinct officers rescued an elderly woman and her dog from a house fire in Central Islip on Satruday. Third Precinct Officers Sergio Rivera and John Votta responded to a 911 call and observed smoke coming from the attic of a residence located at 3 Rossmore Ave. at approximately 3:20 p.m. Officers Rivera and Votta knew an elderly woman was living in the house and was unaccounted for so they gained entry to the home by breaking down the door.
CENTRAL ISLIP, NY
NewsTimes

Westport EMT and Weston firefighter dies with COVID

WESTPORT — Longtime Westport EMT crew chief and Weston firefighter Mark Blake died Tuesday after a “valiant battle" with COVID-19, his obituary said. Blake, 61, of Stratford is survived by his wife, Eileen, and his sons Ryan, 16, and Liam, 13, among others. Blake was born in Boston...
WESTON, CT
HuntingtonNow

Campaign 2022: Democrats Canvass; Republicans Schedule Fundraisers

Huntington Democrats rallied Sunday before heading out to knock on doors and canvass for votes for the Nov.8 election. Showing up to encourage supporters were congressional candidate Bridget Fleming, State Sen. Jim Gaughran, State Assemblyman Steve Stern and candidates Susan Berland, who is running for State Senate, and Cooper Macco, running for State Assembly. Fleming is running against Republican Nick LaLota in the newly drawn First Congressional District.
HUNTINGTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
TBR News Media

Dragon boat festival returns to Port Jeff

Dragon boats were back in the water during the 8th annual Port Jefferson Dragon Boat Race Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17. Sponsored by The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, this event is a way to foster community togetherness. It also serves to promote Asian and Asian American culture and customs.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Red Horse by David Burke Brings Steakhouse Fare to Westchester

The celebrity chef is launching his second Red Horse, an American steakhouse with Asian accents, at The Opus, Westchester. Westchester loves its steakhouses. So, to kick off the new year right, it only makes sense to celebrate with an exciting — dare we say juicy? — newcomer in White Plains.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Daily Voice

Firefighters Extinguish Blaze At North Hills House

An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a Long Island home that is under construction. Emergency responders rushed to the scene of the blaze in North Hills on Cherry Wood Lane at about 4 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, according to the Nassau County Police Department. The...
NORTH HILLS, NY
TBR News Media

TBR News Media

East Setauket, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
748K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, opinions and entertainment. We provide you with the latest breaking news and information for your community.

 https://tbrnewsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy