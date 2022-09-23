Read full article on original website
Letter: Facts Not Falsehoods Should Prevail on Coindre Hall
We are fortunate to have two of the premier Suffolk County historic properties in Huntington, the Vanderbilt Museum and West Neck Farm, A.K.A. Coindre Hall. Both properties are owned by the County and listed on the National Register of Historic Places and dedicated to the Suffolk County Historic Trust. As such, they mandate protection and restoration.
New Jersey Globe
22-year-old daughter of Rahway mayor dies
The 22-year-old daughter of Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe and his wife, school board member Laura Giacobbe, has died. Annabella Marie Giacobbe passed away on Saturday following a recent medical procedure. “The Giacobbe family is in tremendous grief as they mourn the death of their oldest child and asks that the...
Women’s EXPO returns to Middle Country Public Library Oct. 6
Popular marketplace of LI women entrepreneurs back for its 22nd year. Save the date! The highly popular Women’s EXPO heads back to the Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach on Thursday, October 6, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Featuring more than 80 vendors, the indoor event...
Blakeman calls on residents to help struggling families ahead of Diaper Needs Awareness Week
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is calling on residents to help families who are struggling to buy diapers before the start of Diaper Needs Awareness Week.
Widower fights for late husband's pension, 6 years later
Six years after her husband’s death, Judy Lynch is still fighting to receive his hard earned pension.
Protesters assemble outside Mather Hospital, condemn forest clearing
Mather Hospital has recently come under fire after removing trees, including walking trails, to expand its northern parking lot among other improvements. On Sunday, Sept. 18, a small group of protesters gathered near the hospital parking lot, most of whom were from the local environmental group, EcoLeague, founded by Holly Fils-Aime with friends about a year and a half ago.
Herald Community Newspapers
FDNY Firefighter Stephen Geraghty, dead at 62
Stephen J. Geraghty, 62, a retired FDNY Battalion Chief and Rockville Centre native, died on Wednesday, Sept. 21, after a long-fought battle with a World Trade Center-related illness. He is the fourth member of the FDNY to lose his life this week due to the devastating impact of the 9/11 terror attacks.
Synagogue in the Bronx needs help surviving
THE BRONX (PIX11) – The Khal Adath Yeshurun Synagogue on Cruger Avenue in the Bronx is struggling to survive. Russell Wiener, president of the synagogue, said they grapple with maintaining free weekly Shabbat services and meals. “Against all odds, we’re still here,” Wiener said. “People gave us up for dead like a dozen years ago, […]
longisland.com
Officers Rescue Woman and Dog from House Fire
Two Suffolk County Police Third Precinct officers rescued an elderly woman and her dog from a house fire in Central Islip on Satruday. Third Precinct Officers Sergio Rivera and John Votta responded to a 911 call and observed smoke coming from the attic of a residence located at 3 Rossmore Ave. at approximately 3:20 p.m. Officers Rivera and Votta knew an elderly woman was living in the house and was unaccounted for so they gained entry to the home by breaking down the door.
NewsTimes
Westport EMT and Weston firefighter dies with COVID
WESTPORT — Longtime Westport EMT crew chief and Weston firefighter Mark Blake died Tuesday after a “valiant battle" with COVID-19, his obituary said. Blake, 61, of Stratford is survived by his wife, Eileen, and his sons Ryan, 16, and Liam, 13, among others. Blake was born in Boston...
Campaign 2022: Democrats Canvass; Republicans Schedule Fundraisers
Huntington Democrats rallied Sunday before heading out to knock on doors and canvass for votes for the Nov.8 election. Showing up to encourage supporters were congressional candidate Bridget Fleming, State Sen. Jim Gaughran, State Assemblyman Steve Stern and candidates Susan Berland, who is running for State Senate, and Cooper Macco, running for State Assembly. Fleming is running against Republican Nick LaLota in the newly drawn First Congressional District.
Melville farm welcomes visitors to see first baby giraffe born on Long Island
You can now visit the first baby giraffe ever born on Long Island.
Annual Ujamaa Festival to take place this weekend in Wyandanch
The fifth annual Ujamaa Fest will take over Delano Stewart Plaza in Wyandanch.
Dragon boat festival returns to Port Jeff
Dragon boats were back in the water during the 8th annual Port Jefferson Dragon Boat Race Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17. Sponsored by The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, this event is a way to foster community togetherness. It also serves to promote Asian and Asian American culture and customs.
Theatre Three to honor Jeffrey Sanzel at dinner/dance fundraiser
If you’ve been to Theatre Three in Port Jefferson at any point in the last 30 years, you have Jeffrey Sanzel to thank. Of course, he doesn’t see it that way, but as Executive Artistic Director, he’s responsible for overseeing everything from the upcoming season’s lineup to hiring actors and managing day-to-day operations.
The Halal Hut celebrates grand opening in Stony Brook with ribbon cutting
The community came out to celebrate the grand opening of The Halal Hut in Stony Brook on Sept. 2 with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by members of the Three Village Chamber of Commerce and Brookhaven Town Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich. Located at 1075 North Country Road, the business is the...
Suffolk SPCA: Guide Dog Foundation employee arrested after dog left in company van died
An employee at the Guide Dog Foundation in Smithtown was arrested after a dog was found dead in one of their company vans.
westchestermagazine.com
Red Horse by David Burke Brings Steakhouse Fare to Westchester
The celebrity chef is launching his second Red Horse, an American steakhouse with Asian accents, at The Opus, Westchester. Westchester loves its steakhouses. So, to kick off the new year right, it only makes sense to celebrate with an exciting — dare we say juicy? — newcomer in White Plains.
Editorial: Redistricting — a lesson in community solidarity
After months of controversy, the Town of Brookhaven’s redistricting process is nearing completion. Earlier this week, the town released its latest proposal to reapportion its six council districts. While this new map signals progress for the residents of Council District 1, our work is unfinished. This map still splits...
Firefighters Extinguish Blaze At North Hills House
An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a Long Island home that is under construction. Emergency responders rushed to the scene of the blaze in North Hills on Cherry Wood Lane at about 4 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, according to the Nassau County Police Department. The...
