Two Suffolk County Police Third Precinct officers rescued an elderly woman and her dog from a house fire in Central Islip on Satruday. Third Precinct Officers Sergio Rivera and John Votta responded to a 911 call and observed smoke coming from the attic of a residence located at 3 Rossmore Ave. at approximately 3:20 p.m. Officers Rivera and Votta knew an elderly woman was living in the house and was unaccounted for so they gained entry to the home by breaking down the door.

CENTRAL ISLIP, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO