Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
The Denver Nuggets Have Waived A Player
On Sunday, the Denver Nuggets waived Justin Tillman.
Mazzulla: Celtics ‘can’t rush trust’ in wake of Udoka ban
CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla said he will take his time giving people time to “feel and heal” after predecessor Ime Udoka was suspended for the season for an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the organization. “You can’t rush trust. You...
Gregg Popovich gave bettors advice they really didn't need at Media Day: Fade the Spurs this season
The San Antonio Spurs aren’t winning an NBA title any time soon. If you’re a fan of the team or simply like some of the young players they have over there, get that delusion out of your head right now. The 2022-23 season will be another year of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB Power Rankings: AL Central Playoff Race Settles, Pujols Headlines NL
The Guardians clinched the division title, crushing the White Sox’s playoff hopes. Plus, Albert Pujols’s home run milestone gives life to the Cardinals despite a series vs. the Dodgers.
Comments / 0