Read full article on original website
Related
montanarightnow.com
Montana law enforcement receiving funding part of Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants
HELENA, Mont. - Cities and counties across Montana are receiving funding from Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants to train and equip law enforcement to prevent crime. A release from Senator Jon Tester says the funding will be distributed to cities and counties in Montana through the Department of Justice via Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Grants.
New Movie Coming Out Features Local Actor
If Montanans love doing one thing, it's supporting other Montanans. Deadline reports that Nova Vento Entertainment has acquired the distribution rights to the film The Year of the Dog. The film is by Rob Grabow, who is from Montana. He directed, wrote, and starred in this film. The story is...
NBCMontana
Montana Tech takes down Montana Western in rivalry game
BUTTE, Mont. — In a rivalry game on Saturday afternoon with major implications in the Frontier Conference standings, Montana Tech picked up a road victory over Montana Western, 33-24. Montana Tech had to play without its starting quarterback Jet Campbell, but the team got out to a fast start right out of the gates. Campbell's backup, Blake Thelen, was phenomenal all game long. He finished the contest 15-of-27 for passing, with 200 yards and three touchdowns, two of which came in the first quarter to give the Orediggers an early 14-0 lead.
KULR8
No. 4 Montana State overcomes scary injury, wins thriller at No. 15 Eastern Washington
CHENEY, Wash. — Roos Field has been a house of horrors for the Montana State football team, and it delivered several more scares on Saturday. But MSU didn’t let “The Inferno” unsettle another season. The Bobcats survived a scary injury to starting quarterback Tommy Mellott, a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Popular Montana Breakfast Spot Is Closing. Here’s Why
One of my favorite places to have breakfast is closing, and I'm absolutely heartbroken. When I first moved to Montana, I discovered a hidden gem located along the Gallatin River between Bozeman and Big Sky. The Inn on the Gallatin instantly became one of my favorite places for breakfast in the Bozeman area.
This is One of The Most Unique Places to Stay in Montana
If you're planning a trip to Montana and are looking for somewhere to stay, you need to check out this incredible place. One of Montana's most unique bed & breakfasts is close to Bozeman and offers guests something extraordinary. That's because it's also a wolf sanctuary. The Howlers Inn B&B...
FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Montana State loses Tommy Mellott but beats Eastern Washington
From the start it was a shootout at the Red Inferno in Cheney, WA as the Eastern Washington University Eagles and Montana State Bobcats exchanged blows from the beginning.
Looking To Make Some Quick Fun Cash? Apply For This Montana Gig.
With many upcoming concerts in Montana, and many of those in Bozeman, there are going to be numerous opportunities for you to be a part of shows. Working backstage and helping stars set up their show is not only fun, but rewarding. You can tell your friends, "Yeah, I set up all those lights" or "I brought all of Thomas Rhett's equipment on stage."
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Delicious Montana Favorite Has Been Popular For Years
I was blessed to grow up in a town that hosts a state fair. Every year, for 10 days, the fair would come and us locals would head out to see all the attractions. Of course, as a youth, I wanted to spend all of my time in the midway. That's where all of my friends—and to be honest, most of the fun—was located.
Tallest Masonry Structure In The World Is In Montana. It’s Huge.
Did you know the largest surviving masonry structure in the whole world resides in Montana? How cool is that?. In the mining town of Anaconda, Montana, resides a monument to construction. The Anaconda Smelter Stack. With an overall height of 585 feet, it's the biggest masonry structure in the whole world.
Fairfield Sun Times
Faster flights to and from Seattle coming to the Helena Regional Airport
HELENA, Mont. - The Alaska Airlines aircraft being used on the Helena/Seattle route are being upgraded to an Embraer 175 Jet in October. With the new jet, the flight time will be decreased, and now three classes of seating will be available including First Class, Economy Comfort and Economy. The...
New Helena fire truck arrives after cross-country journey
After a three-day cross-country journey, the Helena Fire Department’s newest emergency vehicle has arrived.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Helena carousel to close indefinitely
Helena's Great Northern Carousel announced it will close indefinitely. According to a post on Facebook
montanarightnow.com
Bicyclist killed in accident in Gallatin County
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A bicyclist was killed in an accident near the corner of Huffine Ln and Gooch Hill Rd. Richard Evers, 75, was trying to cross Huffine Ln. on his bicycle when a vehicle struck him, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reported. The cause of death was determined...
buttesports.com
Maroons Beaten by the Blue Devils
The Butte Central Maroons put together three good quarters of football but the fourth quarter belonged to the Corvallis Blue Devils. The Devils scored two scores in the fourth quarter in a come from behind 20-16 victory. “We didn’t do a good job tackling in the fourth quarter,” Coach Don...
Fairfield Sun Times
Car v. bicycle crash in Gallatin Co. kills one
A bicyclist was killed in an accident near the corner of Huffine Ln and Gooch Hill Rd. Richard Evers, 75, was trying to cross Huffine Ln. on his bicycle when a vehicle struck him, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Montana's newest wildfire quadruples in size, but so far is not threatening homes: officials
Montana's firefighters are battling a new blaze that’s expanded to about 400 acres since Sunday. The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said on Sunday that fire personnel were responding to a new fire located on Cliff Mountain east of Deer Lodge. On Sunday, the first was estimated to be...
Man identified in fatal crash on Huffine Lane Friday morning
An early morning crash left one man dead Friday morning at the intersection of Gooch Hill Rd and Huffine Lane.
buttesports.com
Bulldogs notch Homecoming Night victory over Eagles
Friday night was already Homecoming and Silver B’s Night for Butte High School and its football team. The Bulldogs decided to throw Christmas into the mix, too. Throw was the operative word. Senior quarterback Jace Stenson threw for five touchdowns and ran for another as the Bulldogs chewed up Missoula Big Sky 54-7 in a Western AA Conference game at Naranche Stadium.
Comments / 0