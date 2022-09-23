Read full article on original website
Robby Hauck's career day highlights latest Griz blowout victory
MISSOULA — It was assumed that at some point in Saturday's game against Portland State that Robby Hauck would become Montana's all-time tackles leader. But after he broke that record, Hauck had an encore performance just before halftime, as he took a missed field goal all the way down the east sideline at Washington-Grizzly Stadium for a touchdown, as the Montana Grizzlies improved to 4-0 and rolled to a big win, 53-16.
Montana Tech takes down Montana Western in rivalry game
BUTTE, Mont. — In a rivalry game on Saturday afternoon with major implications in the Frontier Conference standings, Montana Tech picked up a road victory over Montana Western, 33-24. Montana Tech had to play without its starting quarterback Jet Campbell, but the team got out to a fast start right out of the gates. Campbell's backup, Blake Thelen, was phenomenal all game long. He finished the contest 15-of-27 for passing, with 200 yards and three touchdowns, two of which came in the first quarter to give the Orediggers an early 14-0 lead.
Bill Speltz: FCS championship chase feels wide open after Saturday's occurrences
MISSOULA — It was early in the second quarter of Montana's homecoming football game Saturday when my mind started wandering. The Grizzlies' battle with Portland State was still intriguing, with the second-ranked hosts holding a 10-point lead in front of a capacity crowd. But it was hard to focus on the game, knowing what was taking place a thousand miles away in little Vermillion, South Dakota.
Missoula Hellgate edges Kalispell Flathead on last-second field goal
MISSOULA — Leo Filardi booted a 32-yard field goal on the final play of the game to give the Missoula Hellgate football team a dramatic 29-28 win at Kalispell Flathead late Friday night. Sophomore Rylan Davis started at quarterback for the Knights in place of senior Connor Dick. "First...
Maroons Beaten by the Blue Devils
The Butte Central Maroons put together three good quarters of football but the fourth quarter belonged to the Corvallis Blue Devils. The Devils scored two scores in the fourth quarter in a come from behind 20-16 victory. “We didn’t do a good job tackling in the fourth quarter,” Coach Don...
Make Sure You Don’t Get Left Hanging at a Montana Griz Game
Hello, it’s Peter Christian from Newstalk KGVO, but for this article, I’m simply writing as the Public Address Announcer at Montana Grizzly Football games. Being the ‘PA Guy’ for the past 25 years has allowed me to not only witness the most exciting moments in Grizzly football history, like the incredible comeback win in the playoffs against South Dakota State or the battle in the snow during a Winter Storm Warning against Appalachian State that sent us to the National Championship game, but on the flip side to also be an observer of human nature and see close-up and personal, the most heartbreaking scene in sports.
UM Homecoming Parade returns to the streets of Missoula
The popular University of Montana Homecoming Parade returned to Missoula's streets on Saturday morning.
Montana Archery Bull Down
Scott Collinsworth, from Fort Peck Marina, filled his bull elk tag with his good buddy, William Kitchin, from Missoula.
Missoula man embarks on 400 mile paddleboarding trek from Gardiner to Terry
From Gardiner to Terry, that’s the journey Mike Richardson is making but not by foot or car. He’s paddleboarding 400 miles along the Yellowstone River to his destination.
Residents react to seeing grizzly bears in Lolo, Florence area
State wildlife officials are attempting to trap and then relocate two grizzly bears that have been hanging around homes between Lolo and Florence.
Explainer: Know the difference between grizzly and black bears
The recent spike in bear sightings across Western Montana has prompted MTN News to break down tips about how to tell the difference between grizzly bears and black bears.
Missing St. Ignatius man found deceased
Lake County Sheriff Donald Bell reports Chuck Sanders was found deceased Friday morning. Sanders’ family located his truck in a remote area west of Arlee and Lake County 9-1-1 was notified around 10:00 am. Sander was located nearby deceased.
LOL: Strange Things About Missoula That Might Prove It Doesn’t Exist
There are lots of whacky conspiracy theories out there. Like have you heard that the Easter bunny controls the weather? That's crazy, he's too busy painting eggs to have time for weather, duh. But there's one conspiracy theory that should be considered a conspiracy fact— are you ready?. Missoula,...
Bear Break-in Devastates Orchard That Supports Montanans in Need
The outlook for a bountiful 2022 harvest was already rather grim. Then the neighbors made things even worse. Brovold Community Orchard has been a fixture in the Alberton area for decades, sharing their crops and feeding many in Mineral and Missoula Counties. In 2021 alone, they gave away 3,800 pounds of fruit to over 300 people within a 30-mile radius of the orchard.
Nugent Hands Over Mayoral Election to Hess After Chaotic City Council Meeting
“I don’t think that anybody intended the state law to have two guys standing in an alley at 10:30—trying to figure out what to do,” said Mike Nugent while conceding his vote to Jordan Hess for Missoula’s new mayor. On Sept. 12, the Missoula City Council held their election for the interim mayor position after Mayor John Engen passed away. A lengthy 22 rounds of voting and undisclosed recess discussions led the 5-hour meeting to a close, finally electing Hess to serve as the Missoula Mayor until the election next year.
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Man With Sword Scares Churchgoers
The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 16 new criminal complaints this week, which is significantly less than last week and closer to the weekly average. On Friday’s Talk Back show, County Attorney Kirsten Pabst provided her report. “One of those was an interpersonal violent crime involving a violation...
Flu shot clinic canceled at Polson Farmer's Market
MISSOULA, MT — Lake County Public Health canceled its flu shot clinic at the Polson Farmer's Market due to "disrespectful and inappropriate behavior" shown by a few community members. Lake County Public Health says people can still receive flu shots at the office. Lake County Public Health released the...
Investigation continues after vehicle hits man in wheelchair in Missoula
An accident has closed a section of Russell Street near Kensington in Missoula. Expect delays in the area.
Missoula Cold Case murder solved after 30 years
It's a crime that's gone unsolved for 30 years, but there is now a suspect in the murder of a Missoula man.
Reserve Street Camper With Warrants Gets Caught With Meth
On September 20th, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to the report of a disturbance behind a building in the 4800 block of North Reserve Street. When the officer arrived, he met with the reporting party who said that he heard a male and female arguing loudly in the woods behind the construction site where he was working.
