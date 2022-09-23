Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Ford Breaks Ground On Six Square Mile Electric Vehicle And Battery Production Facility
Ford has officially broken ground on BlueOval City, a massive “mega campus” that will herald the future of the brand. The facility will be the largest and most advanced automotive production facility in the brand’s history. Located in Stanton, Tennessee, the automaker has started erecting structural steel...
Carscoops
Toyota Officially Shuts Down Russian Factory After Pausing Production Last March
Toyota today announced that it will end vehicle production at its plant in Saint Petersburg, Russia. The decision follows the automaker’s decision to suspend activities at the plant in March. Toyota said in a statement today that it paused production at the plant on March 4 “due to interruption...
Amazon Prime Day Sequel Shaking Up October
Months after speculation suggested that Amazon might stage a second “Prime Day” in the fall, the tech titan is turning reports into reality. Amazon will host a new Prime-member exclusive shopping extravaganza ahead of the holidays with the 48-hour Prime Early Access Sale arriving in early October. The event begins Oct. 11 at 12 a.m. PT and runs through end of day Oct. 12 in 15 countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Austria, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Turkey. Prime Early Access Sale is offering “hundreds of thousands of deals” to Prime members on brands...
Carscoops
Stellantis Dealership Specializes In Offering Add-Ons That People Actually Want
When customers see a window sticker with a bunch of dealer add-ons it can be a real turn-off. One dealer in Florida, Daytona Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, offers add-ons that people actually want so much that it’s creating more brand loyalty, says owner Randy Dye. Instead of gimmicky stuff like lifetime nitrogen fills or wheel protection packages, it offers more power, more performance, and more capability.
