The Houston Texans can’t close out games. The Texans held a 17-point lead in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium, but the game resulted in a 20-20 tie. In Week 2, the Texans led 9-6 heading into the final frame, but lost 16-9 to the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 20 MINUTES AGO