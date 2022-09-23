ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy vs England live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV tonight

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

England will resume their preparations ahead of the Qatar World Cup when they face Italy at the San Siro tonight.

But ahead of what is their penultimate match before facing Iran in the World Cup group stages, England’s more immediate concern is avoiding relegation from the Uefa Nations League .

After damaging defeats to Hungary in June, as well as draws against Italy and Germany, England come into the international break bottom of Group 3 on just two points.

They are three points behind Italy with two matches remaining, which means Gareth Southgate ’s side will be relegated to League B if they lose at the San Siro.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match.

When is Italy vs England?

The Three Lions take on the Azzurri at the San Siro at 7:45pm BST on Friday 23 September.

Where can I watch?

The match will be screened live on Channel 4. It can also be streamed via the All 4 app or desktop platform on most devices including smart TVs.

Confirmed line-ups

Italy XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Acerbi Bonucci, Toloi; Jorginho, Cristante, Dimarco; Raspadori, Scamacca, Barella

England XI: Pope; James, Walker, Dier, Maguire, Saka; Rice, Bellingham; Sterling, Kane, Foden

Odds

Italy: 2/1

Draw: 9/4

England: 18/11

Prediction

England are overdue a performance but it was overlooked that their run of four games without a win in June came at the end of a long season. Southgate’s squad should be refreshed and look far stronger than their Italian counterparts on paper. England to win through goals from Kane and Sterling. Italy 1-2 England

