Is Italy vs England on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture

England must not lose against Italy tonight in Milan if they are to avoid suffering relegation from the Uefa Nations League .

Gareth Southgate ’s side come into the international break bottom of Group 3 on just two points, following two shock defeats to Hungary in June.

With the Azzurri on five points, England will be relegated to League B before their final match against Germany on Monday if the Italians manage a draw.

England will also be making any late preparations ahead of their World Cup opener against Iran on 21 November, in what is Southgate’s penultimate match before the start of the Qatar tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Italy vs England?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm BST on Friday 25 September at the San Siro, Milan.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Channel 4, with coverage starting from 7pm. It will also be available to stream live on All 4.

Confirmed line-ups

Italy XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Acerbi Bonucci, Toloi; Jorginho, Cristante, Dimarco; Raspadori, Scamacca, Barella

England XI: Pope; James, Walker, Dier, Maguire, Saka; Rice, Bellingham; Sterling, Kane, Foden

Odds

Italy: 2/1

Draw: 9/4

England: 18/11

Prediction

England are overdue a performance but it was overlooked that their run of four games without a win in June came at the end of a long season. Southgate’s squad should be refreshed and look far stronger than their Italian counterparts on paper. England to win through goals from Kane and Sterling. Italy 1-2 England