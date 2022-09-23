Italy vs England confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League fixture tonight

Ivan Toney could make his England debut tonight as Gareth Southgaet’s side resume their preparations ahead of November’s World Cup.

The Brentford striker received his first call-up as a reward for his excellent start to the Premier League season and now has the chance to stake a late claim in Southgate’s World Cup squad.

Toney will not be the only one keen to prove a point, in what is England’s penultimate fixture before heading out to Qatar in November.

England also play Germany on Monday but they will be relegated from League A of the Nations League if they lose to the Italians in Milan tonight.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Italy vs England?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm BST on Friday 25 September at the San Siro, Milan.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Channel 4, with coverage starting from 7pm. It will also be available to stream live on All 4.

Confirmed line-ups

Italy XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Acerbi Bonucci, Toloi; Jorginho, Cristante, Dimarco; Raspadori, Scamacca, Barella

England XI: Pope; James, Walker, Dier, Maguire, Saka; Rice, Bellingham; Sterling, Kane, Foden

Odds

Italy: 2/1

Draw: 9/4

England: 18/11

Prediction

England are overdue a performance but it was overlooked that their run of four games without a win in June came at the end of a long season. Southgate’s squad should be refreshed and look far stronger than their Italian counterparts on paper. England to win through goals from Kane and Sterling. Italy 1-2 England