Tennis

What time is Roger Federer playing today alongside Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup?

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Roger Federer bids farewell to his tennis career alongside his great rival Rafael Nadal as the 41-year-old plays his final match against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe in the Laver Cup tonight.

Federer said it would be a dream to play his final match in the doubles with Nadal and the Europe captain Bjorn Bjorg has granted the 20-time grand slam champion his wish, setting up a brilliant occasion at the O2 Arena.

“It’s going to be a special thing,” Nadal said. “Going to be difficult to handle everything. The most important player in my tennis career is leaving. Of course I am super excited and grateful to play with him.”

Federer said of his rivalry with Nadal: “For us as well to go through a career that we both have had and to come out on the other side and being able to have a nice relationship I think is maybe a great message as well to not just tennis but sports and maybe even beyond.”

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Roger Federer playing tonight?

Federer will be playing alongside his great rival Nadal in Friday night’s doubles, which will take place following Andy Murray’s match against Alex De Minaur.

The evening session begins at 7pm so Federer and Nadal, who play Sock and Tiafoe, may play at around 9:30pm local time at the O2 Arena - but it could be slightly earlier or later.

Is the Laver Cup on TV?

The tournament will be shown in the UK on Eurosport. It will also be available to stream online on Discovery Plus.

How does the Laver Cup work?

Singles and doubles matches are played on each day, with Friday’s matches worth one point, Saturday’s worth two and Sunday’s worth three.

Each player plays in at least one singles match over the first two days but no player can play singles more than twice during the three days.

At least four players from each team must play doubles but no doubles combination can be used more than once.

Best of three sets are played, but the third set is a 10-point match tiebreaker if the first two sets are split.

The winning team is the first to reach 13 points. With 24 points available, a decider will be played in the event of a 12-12 draw.

What is the Laver Cup schedule and results?

Friday September 23, 2022

1.00pm Day Session

Match 1 – Casper Ruud def. Jack Sock - 6-4 5-7 (10-7)

Match 2 – Stefanos Tsistipas def. Diego Schwartzman - 6-2 6-1

7.00pm – Night Session

Match 3 – Andy Murray vs Alex De Minaur

Match 4 – Roger Federer / Rafael Nadal vs Jack Sock / Frances Tiafoe

Saturday September 24, 2022

1.00pm Day Session

Match 5 – Singles

Match 6 – Singles

7.00pm – Night Session

Match 7 – Singles

Match 8 – Doubles

Sunday September 25, 2022

12.00pm – Day Session

Match 9 – Doubles

Match 10 – Singles*

Match 11 – Singles*

Match 12 – Singles*

*if required

