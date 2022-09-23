ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vfpress.news

‘We Need You’: County Clerk Calling On Veterans To Be Election Workers

The polling place at Roosevelt Elementary School, 1927 S. 15th Ave. in Broadview, which opened later during the June 28 election because no election workers showed up. Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough said there’s a “serious shortage” of poll workers ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election. She’s hoping military veterans heed her call to be election workers. | File.
COOK COUNTY, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Evanstonians open their homes to show solar power

Two Evanston homeowners, who are also Illinois Solar Ambassadors, opened their homes and shared their experiences with people curious about solar technology on Saturday, Sept. 24, as part of the 2022 Solar Tour. The Illinois Solar Education Association hosted the event and lined up more than 100 homes and businesses...
EVANSTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evanston, IL
Business
Evanston, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Evanston, IL
Local
Illinois Business
Herald & Review

WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Why are prices rising? Because there’s cover.

Rushing to your gate at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, your eye might alight on a book for sale at Barbara’s Bookstore. Its title? “How to Raise Prices.”. It must be a bestseller. Anyone who has eaten out has felt the sticker shock of a $13 fast food lunch or an entree at the neighborhood bistro that was $21 just a few months ago and is now $29.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Take the lakefront improvements plan survey

Evanston has begun long-term planning for shoreline repairs and potential lakefront improvements following record-high lake levels in recent years. As part of this process, the City of Evanston wants to hear from its citizens about how you use the lakefront parks and amenities. Take the city’s survey!. The RoundTable...
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County eliminates 'Wheel Tax' to help working families

COOK COUNTY - Cook County's Wheel Tax is no longer, beginning next year. The Board of Commissioners unanimously passed an elimination ordinance ending the county's vehicle registration fines and fees. Commissioners say the move will create new savings for working families by reducing the costs of owning and operating a...
COOK COUNTY, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Valpo School Board member becomes campaign issue in township trustee race

The Valparaiso School Board's first Black member has found herself at the center of a political battle in the Center Township trustee race. The township board's appointment of Erika Watkins to the school board last year was cited as a poor decision in materials from Casey Schmidt's campaign, according to residents. Schmidt currently serves as Valparaiso City Council president.
VALPARAISO, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Levy#Tax Policy#Capital Fund#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Evanston Public Library#Library Board#Nea
NBC Chicago

City Council Approves Ordinance Prohibiting Local Officials From Cooperating With Investigations From Anti-Abortion States

An ordinance aimed at prohibiting local officials from cooperating in any investigation from another state regarding abortion access or gender-affirming care passed the City Council on Wednesday. The "Bodily Autonomy Ordinance," introduced by Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez and Ald. Matt Martin, codifies prohibitions originally introduced by Mayor Lori...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

‘Deceptive’ Chicago City Wire Hitting Mailboxes Looks Like A Newspaper. But It’s Really A Conservative Campaign Mailer

CHICAGO — Upon first glance, the Chicago City Wire looks like any local newspaper. It’s printed on familiar, low-cost newsprint, and lays out a variety of articles, photographs and infographics, many with named bylines or wire service attributions. It’s folded like a traditional tabloid, and even has a high school sports section on the back.
CHICAGO, IL
wheaton.il.us

Changes to Garbage/Recycling/Yard Waste Rates Effective Oct. 1

In 2021, the City approved a 3-year contract extension with LRS (formerly Lakeshore Recycling Services) to provide garbage, recycling and yard waste removal services for Wheaton residents. The contract includes price adjustments for the second and third years of the contract. Starting Oct. 1, 2022, the new prices per pickup...
WHEATON, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Week in Review: Navy Pier tragedy • Billion-dollar lottery winners • PPP loans used to bond out of jail

CHICAGO - Cook County prosecutors say a woman pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier and then pretended she didn't know the child, two people have come forward to claim a billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot, and police in suburban Chicago have arrested 15 people for allegedly using PPP loans to bond out of jail: Here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
nypressnews.com

Chicago, suburbs back down to low COVID-19 risk level: CDC

For the first time in almost five months, Chicago’s COVID-19 risk level is considered low by federal standards, as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue a gradual decline across most of Illinois. The statewide map that was covered in orange for much of the summer — indicting a high level...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Bob Fioretti on running for Cook County Board President

Candidate for the Cook County Board Presidency, Bob Fioretti joined WGN Radio’s Steve Dale to talk about his campaign and what exactly the Cook County Board does. Later, Bob addressed why he’s running for the President of the Cook County Board and what he plans on doing if he acquires the position.
COOK COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy