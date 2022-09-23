Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
vfpress.news
‘We Need You’: County Clerk Calling On Veterans To Be Election Workers
The polling place at Roosevelt Elementary School, 1927 S. 15th Ave. in Broadview, which opened later during the June 28 election because no election workers showed up. Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough said there’s a “serious shortage” of poll workers ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election. She’s hoping military veterans heed her call to be election workers. | File.
Wheel tax Illinois: Vehicle registration fines, fees to end for unincorporated Cook County
"The Cook County Wheel Tax is regressive and unnecessary. And it disproportionally impacts the Black and Brown residents of Cook County who can least afford to pay it," President Toni Preckwinkle said.
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanstonians open their homes to show solar power
Two Evanston homeowners, who are also Illinois Solar Ambassadors, opened their homes and shared their experiences with people curious about solar technology on Saturday, Sept. 24, as part of the 2022 Solar Tour. The Illinois Solar Education Association hosted the event and lined up more than 100 homes and businesses...
Progressive groups call out growth of anti-LGBTQ local school board candidates
As the debate over local school curriculum for sex education and equity moves from school board meetings to the voting booth, protesters with Equality Illinois and the Anti-Defamation League Midwest criticized groups like Awake Illinois.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald & Review
WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Why are prices rising? Because there’s cover.
Rushing to your gate at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, your eye might alight on a book for sale at Barbara’s Bookstore. Its title? “How to Raise Prices.”. It must be a bestseller. Anyone who has eaten out has felt the sticker shock of a $13 fast food lunch or an entree at the neighborhood bistro that was $21 just a few months ago and is now $29.
evanstonroundtable.com
Take the lakefront improvements plan survey
Evanston has begun long-term planning for shoreline repairs and potential lakefront improvements following record-high lake levels in recent years. As part of this process, the City of Evanston wants to hear from its citizens about how you use the lakefront parks and amenities. Take the city’s survey!. The RoundTable...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County eliminates 'Wheel Tax' to help working families
COOK COUNTY - Cook County's Wheel Tax is no longer, beginning next year. The Board of Commissioners unanimously passed an elimination ordinance ending the county's vehicle registration fines and fees. Commissioners say the move will create new savings for working families by reducing the costs of owning and operating a...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valpo School Board member becomes campaign issue in township trustee race
The Valparaiso School Board's first Black member has found herself at the center of a political battle in the Center Township trustee race. The township board's appointment of Erika Watkins to the school board last year was cited as a poor decision in materials from Casey Schmidt's campaign, according to residents. Schmidt currently serves as Valparaiso City Council president.
IN THIS ARTICLE
City Council Approves Ordinance Prohibiting Local Officials From Cooperating With Investigations From Anti-Abortion States
An ordinance aimed at prohibiting local officials from cooperating in any investigation from another state regarding abortion access or gender-affirming care passed the City Council on Wednesday. The "Bodily Autonomy Ordinance," introduced by Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez and Ald. Matt Martin, codifies prohibitions originally introduced by Mayor Lori...
‘Deceptive’ Chicago City Wire Hitting Mailboxes Looks Like A Newspaper. But It’s Really A Conservative Campaign Mailer
CHICAGO — Upon first glance, the Chicago City Wire looks like any local newspaper. It’s printed on familiar, low-cost newsprint, and lays out a variety of articles, photographs and infographics, many with named bylines or wire service attributions. It’s folded like a traditional tabloid, and even has a high school sports section on the back.
wheaton.il.us
Changes to Garbage/Recycling/Yard Waste Rates Effective Oct. 1
In 2021, the City approved a 3-year contract extension with LRS (formerly Lakeshore Recycling Services) to provide garbage, recycling and yard waste removal services for Wheaton residents. The contract includes price adjustments for the second and third years of the contract. Starting Oct. 1, 2022, the new prices per pickup...
Week in Review: Navy Pier tragedy • Billion-dollar lottery winners • PPP loans used to bond out of jail
CHICAGO - Cook County prosecutors say a woman pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier and then pretended she didn't know the child, two people have come forward to claim a billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot, and police in suburban Chicago have arrested 15 people for allegedly using PPP loans to bond out of jail: Here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Courthouse News Service
Chicago’s decadeslong parking privatization contract goes before Seventh Circuit
CHICAGO (CN) — The Seventh Circuit heard oral arguments Thursday challenging Chicago's infamous parking meter privatization deal, in the latest of several legal attempts to oust a billion-dollar corporation that has made street parking spots in the Windy City some of the most expensive in the country. In some...
blockclubchicago.org
$5 Million Chatham Car Wash Approved By City A Day After Neighbors Protest Plan: ‘We’re Not Being Heard’
CHATHAM — A $5 million car wash on the South Side was approved by the city Wednesday, less than a day after neighbors demanded officials go back to the drawing board and introduce a development that better fits the community’s needs. Neighbors said the fight against the Buddy...
Herald & Review
Chicago real estate agents say market is strong despite rise in interest rates
CHICAGO - Home sales across the nation slowed in recent months as interest rates started to creep up, but Chicago real estate agents say the local market is still hot enough that buyers need to move fast. In 2020 and 2021, record-low interest rates for 30-year mortgages, combined with soaring...
nypressnews.com
Chicago, suburbs back down to low COVID-19 risk level: CDC
For the first time in almost five months, Chicago’s COVID-19 risk level is considered low by federal standards, as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue a gradual decline across most of Illinois. The statewide map that was covered in orange for much of the summer — indicting a high level...
Bob Fioretti on running for Cook County Board President
Candidate for the Cook County Board Presidency, Bob Fioretti joined WGN Radio’s Steve Dale to talk about his campaign and what exactly the Cook County Board does. Later, Bob addressed why he’s running for the President of the Cook County Board and what he plans on doing if he acquires the position.
nypressnews.com
Electric bill scam: Woman scammed out of $500 after sending money to scammer through Zelle app
CHICAGO (WLS) — The I-Team has a new warning about scammers threatening to turn off your electricity. Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles talked exclusively with a woman who was ripped off. Scared her power would be shut off, a local woman lost $500 to the electric bill scam. She sent...
CPS lacks inclusion of special education classroom assistants, BGA investigation finds
The Better Government Association is investigating complaints that the school system is lacking inclusion of classroom assistants in the decision-making process.
fox32chicago.com
Oak Lawn mayor becomes latest suburban official to denounce SAFE-T Act
OAK LAWN, Ill. - The Oak Lawn mayor has become the latest suburban official to denounce the SAFE-T Act. The SAFE-T Act is a new law that is slated to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, and is aimed at reforming Illinois’ cash bail system. The law will...
Comments / 0