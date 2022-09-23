Prep football: T.J. Haberman tosses three TDs to Boden Gardner, Mt. Spokane shuts out Ferris 44-0

Read full article on original website
Friday Night (High)lights: Heavyweights tussle in GSL's upper division; Contenders emerge in 2A
Toe-to-toe The marquee matchup this week was at Union Stadium, where Gonzaga Prep and Mead traded shot for shot with each other until the final horn sounded. It came down to the end, as Colby Danielson’s fourth-down pass from the G-Prep 16 with mere seconds left was just out of reach for Max Workman at the goal line.
gozags.com
Bulldogs Fall to Saint Mary's in Four
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga volleyball kept things tight in each set in a WCC home matchup with Saint Mary's Saturday afternoon, but late pushes from the Gaels (5-5, 2-0 WCC) held the Bulldogs (3-9, 0-2 WCC) off just enough for a four-set loss (19-25, 20-25, 25-20, 21-25) in the Martin Centre.
Things to watch: Eastern Washington will have plenty of challenges against No. 4 Montana State
Eastern Washington (1-1) is looking to win its Big Sky Conference opener against a Montana State program that the Eagles have historically played well against. They lead the overall series 32-11 and have won seven of the past eight. That one loss, though, came in their most recent meeting, a...
As Gonzaga honors former standout Sophie Whittle, she and other women's players reflect on impact of Serena Williams
The most decorated and winningest player in the history of Gonzaga tennis had a banner hung in her honor inside of the Stevens Center on Saturday before the second day of the Gonzaga Hidden Duel Tournament. “It’s really special,” Whittle said. “I don’t really have any other words other than...
Downriver Disc Golf Course and TJ Meenach access area to close for Stormwater Treatment Facility construction
SPOKANE, Wash. — Construction will begin on Sept. 26 for the Cochran Basin Treatment Facility project. The project will temporarily close the Downriver Disc Golf Course and the TJ Meenach watercraft access area starting on Monday, Sept 26. The Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility will be the main point...
Gonzaga Bulletin
4AM has entered the chat: New thrift shop keeps Spokane fitted
4AM is the newest place for premium streetwear in Spokane located at 1009 N Washington St. The former law office – with gray carpets and bare walls – was transformed into a spunky vintage oasis. Currently decked out with turf carpets, spacious and organized clothing racks and intricate...
NWS Spokane launching balloons to help with hurricane forecasting
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are out and about in Spokane for the next few days, you might see some more balloons in the area. The National Hurricane Center is asking the National Weather Service of Spokane to do six-hour balloon watches over the next few days. The balloon launches will help NHC- Atlantic forecast and track Tropical Cyclone Ian. Tropical Cyclone Ian formed late Friday evening in the Central Caribbean Sea.
KXLY
Above-average weekend with warmer temperatures moving in – Mark
Here is what you need to know about the upcoming forecast. We’re going to see some partly cloudy skies and cool nights before it warms up next week. We are expected to be near 90 degrees on Tuesday, and there is no sign of rain in the foreseeable future.
Brush fire burning near Newman Lake, fully contained
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. — Fire crews report a brush fire burning Saturday afternoon in McKenzie Conservation Area has been 100% contained. Crews were able to put out the fire with the help of DNR, Fire District 9 and Spokane Valley Fire. There are no evacuations and no structures are...
Warehouse fire burns twice overnight in Northeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash - Crews responded to a warehouse fire that has sparked up twice overnight near Northeast Spokane. Spokane Fire District 9 says they responded to a call around 10 p.m. on Sept. 25 and when they initially arrived, the fire was small and they were able to completely put it out. Then at 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 26 they responded to another call for the same location. When they arrived, the fire was much bigger.
ifiberone.com
Police: Moses Lake woman found dead in Lincoln Co. had injury consistent with strike from shovel
MOSES LAKE — Investigators say Charles Bergman, still unaccounted for, purchased a shovel on the same day he left to pick up his wife Theresa Bergman from the Spokane airport. Theresa was found with an injury to her head consistent with a strike from a shovel, according to court records.
Firefighters battling brush fire near Newman Lake
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - A brush fire has broken out by the Makenzie Conservation Area in Newman Lake. Right now, planes are landing in the lake to get water to fight the fire. We do not know how big the fire is. This is a breaking news story and will...
Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Injury Wreck South Of Coeur d'Alene On Highway 95
COEUR D'ALENE - Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian collision that occurred at 0154 hours on September 24, 2022, on US 95 at approximately mile post 429, Coeur d'Alene, Kootenai County, Idaho. A 50-year-old man was driving a small Hyundai coupe, southbound on US 95, just crossing...
Spokane man struck, killed by car near Royal City
ROYAL CITY, Wash. — A Spokane man was struck and killed while running in Royal City. Washington State Patrol says Sean D. Whisenhunt was running in the eastbound lane of Highway 26 near Dodson Rd. when he was hit. The driver of the car was transported to Othello Community...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Home grown produce is just around the corner
Fall in the Inland Northwest is a beautiful time of year, and provides Spokane with an abundance of seasonal fruits and vegetables. For students who want to support the local community or incorporate more fresh produce into their lifestyle, getting involved is as easy as taking a closer look at the region’s agricultural community.
Crews respond to house fire near Franklin Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews from the Spokane Fire Department put out a house fire burning near Franklin Park. The fire was burning off North Howard Street and West Wabash Avenue inside the garage of a home on Saturday. When arriving to the home, firefighters saw smoke and fire coming from the home. Crews confirmed with the homeowner that no one was inside the garage.
Missing Moses Lake Pair Takes Deadly Twist, Woman’s Body Found
The case of a missing Moses Lake couple has taken a deadly turn, as the woman's body has been found. They were last seen very early Sunday morning in Spokane. Missing woman found in a remote area of Lincoln County. The Grant County Sheriff's office reports that a missing 53-year-old...
ifiberone.com
Body believed to be missing Moses Lake woman, Theresa Bergman, found in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY - In a sad turn of events, the body believed to be Theresa Bergman, the missing woman out of Moses Lake, has been found in a rural part of Lincoln County. Lincoln County Sheriff Gabe Gants says the woman’s missing husband, Charles Bergman, remains unaccounted for. At...
KREM
One man injured in Spokane Valley shooting Friday Night
Man in stable condition after shooting in Spokane Valley, Friday night. Suspect has been taken into custody.
Valleyfest returns to Spokane Valley this weekend
Valleyfest is back in Spokane Valley Sept. 23-25. Festivities kicked off Friday evening with the Heart of Gold festival. You can find a full list of the events here.
