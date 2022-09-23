Read full article on original website
Dons Fall to Santa Clara in WCC Opener
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Back home to begin West Coast Conference play, the University of San Francisco volleyball team (7-5, 0-1 WCC) dropped their Friday night match to Santa Clara (5-8, 1-0 WCC) as the Broncos defeated the Dons, 3-0, in straight sets at War Memorial at the Sobrato Center.
USF Heads East To Co-Host Tournament With Howard
POTOMAC, MD – Following their tournament in New Mexico, the University of San Francisco men's golf team will head east to the Washington D.C. area as the Dons will co-host the Howard/USF Intercollegiate at TPC Potomac at Avenal Farm on Monday and Tuesday. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION:. Dates: Monday, Sept. 26...
Men's Golf Completes Rounds at William H. Tucker Intercollegiate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Hitting the road for the first time this year, the University of San Francisco men's golf team finished eleventh overall as a team at the William H. Tucker Intercollegiate at The Championship Course at UNM in Albuquerque this weekend. TOURNAMENT RESULTS:. Beginning play with a strong...
Men's Basketball Releases Full 2022-23 Schedule
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – The University of San Francisco men's basketball program and head coach Chris Gerlufsen officially announced their full 2022-23 schedule on Friday afternoon. Fresh off of their first NCAA Tournament in 24 years, the Dons are hungry to get back to the Big Dance after a...
Report: ACC suspends ref who blew Cal-Notre Dame call, won't publicly acknowledge mistake
According to college football analyst Roxy Bernstein, the ACC doesn't plan to make public acknowledgment of the blown call or suspension.
Final Quarter: High school football week 5 recap
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Another week of high school football in the Sacramento region is in the books. One of this week’s most notable games was the Folsom Bulldogs visiting the De La Salle Spartans in Concord. In a matchup between two of the state’s top programs, the Bulldogs left the Bay Area with a […]
Traffic Advisory for Tuesday in Santa Clara Due to Mexico-Colombia Game at Levi's Stadium
A traffic advisory has been issued by the Santa Clara Police Department for Tuesday for Levi's Stadium and the surrounding area due to the soccer match being played there. The soccer match is between the Mexican Men's National Team and the Colombia Men's National Team as part of the MexTour Sendoff Series leading up to the FIFA 2022 World Cup.
Mountain Mike’s Pizza Expanding its San Jose Footprint
A new Mountain Mike's Pizza is coming soon to 670 River Oaks Parkway, becoming its ninth San Jose location.
Bay Area Halloween Events Guide 2022
Fall is here, which means spooky season has officially arrived! Many Halloween events are returning and most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. From spooky mazes to more family-friendly ones. We've compiled a list below of the events we've come across throughout the Bay Area to help you celebrate this Halloween season!
Crowd control issues plague Day 1 of San Francisco's Portola music fest
Fans rushed over barriers at the Warehouse Stage when a bottleneck limited access.
'Not even an angry bump of shoulders' at Hells Angels founder funeral despite safety concerns
STOCKTON, Calif. — Thousands turned out at a celebration of life ceremony for Modesto native and founder of the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels, Ralph “Sonny” Barger. Barger died from cancer at the age of 83 back in June, but a large-scale service in his honor...
Beloved San Francisco sports bar burns down
The Double Play Bar and Grill in San Francisco's Mission District was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday. "The Double Play has burned down," the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. "Thank you to all the customers that have shared amazing memories here and enjoyed the food ... We will be closed until further notice."
Bay Area gas prices climbing again
(KRON) — There is more pain filling up these days. After prices trickled down for several months, they have soared again in the past few weeks. “California for the past month has seen an increase and really in the past week, it has jumped about 14 cents,” said AAA spokesperson John Treanor. Here we go […]
Missing at-risk woman reported in San Jose
UPDATE: The woman has been found, police announced on Twitter at 9:12 p.m. SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An at-risk woman is reported missing, the San Jose Police Department announced Saturday evening on Twitter. Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 87-year-old Suchun Sun. Sun is described to be 5-foot-1 and 120 pounds. She […]
Traffic signals inoperable in parts of San Francisco, delays expected
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Traffic signals are currently inoperable in parts of the city, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management. The Dept. of Emergency Management reminded drivers that when a signal is down it should be treated as a four-way stop. Delays are expected across the city. For real […]
This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says
(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
Sonny Barger Net Worth: What Happened To Him? Truth Behind His Death!
The following is a proclamation regarding the likely Sonny Barger Net Worth. Many people have opinions regarding how much money Sonny Barger possesses. Here you may find out more about Sonny Barger’s financial struggles. Sonny Barger’s recent commercial success has sparked widespread curiosity about his wealth. This article elaborates.
Dozens of mystery bowls found on top of SF buildings
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Somebody is placing bowls on the rooftop of multiple San Francisco buildings. It is unknown at this time who is mysteriously leaving these bowls on top of the buildings. A Reddit user (u/kimboallan) posted pictures on a San Francisco Reddit page that has 371,000 members. The user says the bowls were […]
Rescued Bay Area mountain lions find forever home
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two mountain lions who were rescued as tiny cubs in the San Francisco Bay Area are heading to a new forever home, Oakland Zoo officials announced. Rose and Sage were found separately as orphans in the wild just two months apart before they became best friends at the zoo’s wildlife rescue […]
San Francisco's Portola Festival announces last-minute headliner
The late addition to the lineup comes after M.I.A. dropped out of the festival.
