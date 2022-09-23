Read full article on original website
Related
thebeveragejournal.com
Farm Fresh Rhode Island Returns to Newport
Farm Fresh Rhode Island hosted its annual Local Food Fest, a celebration of local food growers and food producers, on the grounds of Newport’s Castle Hill Inn on Aug. 9. Sponsored by Castle Hill Inn and Newport Restaurant Group, guests of the sold-out event enjoyed freshly made seasonal fare prepared by local chefs paired with cocktails, wine and beer selections on the venue’s Chalet Patio and lawn, which overlooks Newport Bridge and the Narragansett Bay. Proceeds benefited Pawtucket’s Farm Fresh Rhode Island, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting local farms and increasing community access to locally grown foods.
Brown Daily Herald
Student DJs turn tables, heads on College Hill
Manny Quezada ’23.5 learned the basics of DJing from his best friend while attending high school in New York. He was quickly hooked – he soon purchased a controller, a device DJs use to mix music, and began practicing on his own, using his experience in guitar and piano to shape his craft.
GoLocalProv
Hundreds Celebrate Dedication of Michael S. Van Leesten Bridge in Providence
More than 200 family, friends, and officials joined together at the Michael S. Van Leesten Memorial Bridge in Providence for the official dedication on Sunday. The bridge was named in honor of the business and civil rights leader who died in August of 2019. A GoLocal editorial recommended the bridge...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Luxury Hotels in Providence, Rhode Island
Providence is one of the oldest cities in the United States, and it fully earns its nicknames, like the Renaissance City and the Creative Capital! Boasting a multitude of acclaimed colleges, including Brown University and Rhode Island School of Design (RSID), it’s not hard to see how Providence has become a cultural hotspot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WaterFire honors educators before full lighting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WaterFire honored several state educators, including the RI Teacher of the Year Lisa Leaheey, at Saturday’s lighting. The event is part of WaterFire’s Celebrating Educational Excellence in Rhode Island with the Rhode Island Department of Education. “It’s heartwarming to know they appreciate what we do.” Said Leaheey. “They come through our classrooms […]
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
New women-owned-and-operated grocery store opens in Providence, R.I.
Rory’s Market and Kitchen opened its newest store in downtown Providence, R.I., on Friday. The 6,000-square-foot store is located at 113 Washington Street on the ground floor of the Nightingale Building. Rory’s, an independent, second-generation owned, local, natural grocery store and kitchen offers grocery staples, as well as access...
Rhode Islanders capture light in sky
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45 p.m. The light in the sky is described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. A […]
rinewstoday.com
Recovery Month – 4 Rhode Islanders in recovery, paying it forward
September is Recovery Month. Featuring the real stories of real people is one way we can all see that recovery is actually possible. These four stories are all compelling stories of real people – who all now work to help others who are struggling on their recovery road. Jessica...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whatsupnewp.com
Home on Decatur Avenue in Jamestown sells for $2.2 million
Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced that the East Passage home at 34 Decatur Avenue has sold for $2,200,000. Nicole Carstensen, a Sales Associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller. Steven Sitrin of William Raveis Inspire represented the buyer. According to data...
rinewstoday.com
Michael S. Van Leesten Memorial Bridge Dedication
The Michael S. Van Leesten Memorial Bridge Dedication ceremony will be held on Sunday, September 25th from noon to 2pm. The Van Leesten family and friends will honor the life and legacy of Michael S. Van Leesten at the DEDICATION CEREMONY, to be emceed by Lenny Cabral. Michael S. Van...
GoLocalProv
Man Rescued After Jumping in Water at WaterFire Saturday Night in Providence
Providence police assisted with rescuing a man who jumped in the Woonasquatucket River during WaterFire. Police were called to Waterplace Restaurant Saturday night to assist with WaterFire detail with a man who was hanging from the pier. Upon arrival, police said they saw the man was already in a police...
New grocery store sets up shop in downtown Providence
What was once deemed a food desert is no longer as downtown Providence celebrated the opening of its first grocery store Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nrinow.news
The weekend: Fall kicks into gear with outdoor fun; 42 things to do in northern RI
Northern, RI – Autumn is officially upon us and for many in New England, it’s considered the best time of year to be outdoors. Northern Rhode Islanders will certainly get their chance to enjoy the fresh fall air this weekend with guided hikes, family festivals and even an all-day cornhole tournament at The Island. Events over the next several days include Alpaca Farm Days, outdoor yoga and the 13th annual Fun Shoot at Addieville East Farm.
Friday Night Blitz: Full slate as high school football season enters Week 3
Fall is officially in the air as the high school football season enters its third week.
Meet Mac, Seekonk’s first official comfort dog
The Seekonk Police Department's newest four-legged recruit reported for duty for the first time Friday.
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Waterfront Stunner on a Pond in Rhode Island
With walls of windows providing panoramic water views, it'll be impossible not to relax in this contemporary abode. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $11,250,000. Size: 6,023 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 3. Getting sick of the frenetic...
GoLocalProv
New Downtown Providence Grocery Store to Celebrate Grand Opening on Friday
Downtown Providence will officially have a new grocery store on Friday. Rory’s Market + Kitchen, a woman-owned and operated family business, opens to the public at 9 AM on Friday. The store -- located at 113 Washington Street -- will be open daily from 7 AM to 8 PM...
fallriverreporter.com
Battleship Cove, South Coast LGBTQ+ Network, Browning the Green Space, receive $377,000 from Mayflower Wind
FALL RIVER, MA – September 22, 2022—Mayflower Wind, the developer of an offshore wind energy lease area located off the coast of Massachusetts, today announced that Browning the Green Space, South Coast LGBTQ+ Network, and Battleship Cove were awarded grants as part of the company’s efforts to support diversity, equity and inclusion in the renewable energy industry and preserve local historic sites for generations to come.
Dartmouth celebrates diversity of high school mascot
Dartmouth High School unveiled a new plaque Friday honoring its mascot, which the town overwhelmingly agreed to keep earlier this year.
WPRI
Welcome fall at the ‘Cranston Harvest Festival’!
We be Jammin’ Events joins The Rhode Show for a preview of The Cranston Harvest Festival, Saturday, September 24 from 10am – 4pm at 100 Socanosset Crossroads, Cranston (across from Garden City). There will be crafts, demonstrations, food trucks, exhibitors, K-9 demonstrations, dance and karate exhibits! Meet Cali, Cranston Police Department’s first children’s and hospital therapy dog!
