Providence, RI

thebeveragejournal.com

Farm Fresh Rhode Island Returns to Newport

Farm Fresh Rhode Island hosted its annual Local Food Fest, a celebration of local food growers and food producers, on the grounds of Newport’s Castle Hill Inn on Aug. 9. Sponsored by Castle Hill Inn and Newport Restaurant Group, guests of the sold-out event enjoyed freshly made seasonal fare prepared by local chefs paired with cocktails, wine and beer selections on the venue’s Chalet Patio and lawn, which overlooks Newport Bridge and the Narragansett Bay. Proceeds benefited Pawtucket’s Farm Fresh Rhode Island, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting local farms and increasing community access to locally grown foods.
NEWPORT, RI
Brown Daily Herald

Student DJs turn tables, heads on College Hill

Manny Quezada ’23.5 learned the basics of DJing from his best friend while attending high school in New York. He was quickly hooked – he soon purchased a controller, a device DJs use to mix music, and began practicing on his own, using his experience in guitar and piano to shape his craft.
PROVIDENCE, RI
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Luxury Hotels in Providence, Rhode Island

Providence is one of the oldest cities in the United States, and it fully earns its nicknames, like the Renaissance City and the Creative Capital! Boasting a multitude of acclaimed colleges, including Brown University and Rhode Island School of Design (RSID), it’s not hard to see how Providence has become a cultural hotspot.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Providence, RI
Lifestyle
Providence, RI
Food & Drinks
Providence, RI
Restaurants
City
Providence, RI
WPRI 12 News

WaterFire honors educators before full lighting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WaterFire honored several state educators, including the RI Teacher of the Year Lisa Leaheey, at Saturday’s lighting.  The event is part of WaterFire’s Celebrating Educational Excellence in Rhode Island with the Rhode Island Department of Education.  “It’s heartwarming to know they appreciate what we do.” Said Leaheey. “They come through our classrooms […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

New women-owned-and-operated grocery store opens in Providence, R.I.

Rory’s Market and Kitchen opened its newest store in downtown Providence, R.I., on Friday. The 6,000-square-foot store is located at 113 Washington Street on the ground floor of the Nightingale Building. Rory’s, an independent, second-generation owned, local, natural grocery store and kitchen offers grocery staples, as well as access...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Rhode Islanders capture light in sky

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45 p.m. The light in the sky is described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. A […]
BARRINGTON, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Home on Decatur Avenue in Jamestown sells for $2.2 million

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced that the East Passage home at 34 Decatur Avenue has sold for $2,200,000. Nicole Carstensen, a Sales Associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller. Steven Sitrin of William Raveis Inspire represented the buyer. According to data...
JAMESTOWN, RI
rinewstoday.com

Michael S. Van Leesten Memorial Bridge Dedication

The Michael S. Van Leesten Memorial Bridge Dedication ceremony will be held on Sunday, September 25th from noon to 2pm. The Van Leesten family and friends will honor the life and legacy of Michael S. Van Leesten at the DEDICATION CEREMONY, to be emceed by Lenny Cabral. Michael S. Van...
PROVIDENCE, RI
nrinow.news

The weekend: Fall kicks into gear with outdoor fun; 42 things to do in northern RI

Northern, RI – Autumn is officially upon us and for many in New England, it’s considered the best time of year to be outdoors. Northern Rhode Islanders will certainly get their chance to enjoy the fresh fall air this weekend with guided hikes, family festivals and even an all-day cornhole tournament at The Island. Events over the next several days include Alpaca Farm Days, outdoor yoga and the 13th annual Fun Shoot at Addieville East Farm.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Waterfront Stunner on a Pond in Rhode Island

With walls of windows providing panoramic water views, it'll be impossible not to relax in this contemporary abode. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $11,250,000. Size: 6,023 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 3. Getting sick of the frenetic...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Battleship Cove, South Coast LGBTQ+ Network, Browning the Green Space, receive $377,000 from Mayflower Wind

FALL RIVER, MA – September 22, 2022—Mayflower Wind, the developer of an offshore wind energy lease area located off the coast of Massachusetts, today announced that Browning the Green Space, South Coast LGBTQ+ Network, and Battleship Cove were awarded grants as part of the company’s efforts to support diversity, equity and inclusion in the renewable energy industry and preserve local historic sites for generations to come.
FALL RIVER, MA
WPRI

Welcome fall at the ‘Cranston Harvest Festival’!

We be Jammin’ Events joins The Rhode Show for a preview of The Cranston Harvest Festival, Saturday, September 24 from 10am – 4pm at 100 Socanosset Crossroads, Cranston (across from Garden City). There will be crafts, demonstrations, food trucks, exhibitors, K-9 demonstrations, dance and karate exhibits! Meet Cali, Cranston Police Department’s first children’s and hospital therapy dog!
CRANSTON, RI

