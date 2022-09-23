Prep football: T.J. Haberman tosses three TDs to Boden Gardner, Mt. Spokane shuts out Ferris 44-0

SPOKANE, Wash - Crews responded to a warehouse fire that has sparked up twice overnight near Northeast Spokane. Spokane Fire District 9 says they responded to a call around 10 p.m. on Sept. 25 and when they initially arrived, the fire was small and they were able to completely put it out. Then at 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 26 they responded to another call for the same location. When they arrived, the fire was much bigger.

