It’s Week 4 for Wilton High School sports and “Warrior Sports Week on GMW“ has all the action and results on how your favorite teams fared. WSW‘s host, WHS sophomore Alex K., reports from the football sidelines at the first home game of the season with another amazing win and a highlight from Wilton girls soccer and senior captain Heather Plowright.

WILTON, CT ・ 7 HOURS AGO