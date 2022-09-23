Read full article on original website
Utah Man Indicted In Homer Kidnapping And Death
A Kenai Grand Jury on Wednesday, September 21 indicted 32-year-old Kirby Foleni Calderwood of Utah on several charges in the death of Anesha ‘Duffy’ Murnane of Homer. The charges include murder in the first degree, three counts of murder in the second degree, kidnapping, sexual assault in the first degree, manslaughter, and tampering with physical evidence. Calderwood was arrested in May by police in Ogden, Utah.
Witness comes forward weeks after alleged excessive force by Alaska trooper
Necropsy results indicate bear involved in Tuesday attack not the same as the one in the Butte
Soldotna man claims Alaska State Trooper used excessive force, AST disagrees. Robert “Bob” Bodell was 71 years old in January of 2021 when he claims a rookie Alaska State Trooper tased, maced, and struck him, after exercising his right to remain silent. The physical altercation happened after trooper Brian Glenn approached him in an SUV that had run out of gas in the middle of the night in rural Soldotna. Bodell claims he notified Glenn that he chose to stay behind while his two friends walked to his house to get gas, and he assured Glenn they’d be returning soon to fuel up the vehicle. However, the Department of Public Safety, which oversees state troopers, claims things quickly escalated from there and Bodell became the aggressor, while trooper Glenn was simply doing his job.
Elderly man claims Alaska State Trooper used excessive force, AST disagrees
Anchorage Woman Arrested In Sterling On Saturday For DUI
Alaska State Troopers on Saturday afternoon took multiple Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately (REDDI) phone calls regarding a gray Hyundai Santa Fe. The driver was described as driving varying speeds and crossing center and fog lines while heading southbound on the Sterling Highway starting at approximately mile 48 in the Cooper Landing area. One of the callers observed the driver sideswipe a guard rail in the area.
Assembly approves Nikiski planning commission, the largest in the borough
The community of Nikiski can now form its own advisory planning commission — which will be the largest in the Kenai Peninsula Borough by more than three million acres. That size was a sticking point last night for some members of the borough assembly, who wondered whether communities on the west side of Cook Inlet would be adequately represented by the group making decisions about land use in their area.
SoHi Defense Leads Stars To Commanding Victory Over Wasilla
The Soldotna Stars defense, on the strength of four take-aways in the first six Warrior possessions, dominated play in a 48-14 SoHi victory over the Wasilla Warriors in Northern Lights Conference football action on Friday night in Wasilla. SoHi 48 – Wasilla 14. A fumble recovery scooped-up for a...
Soldotna Field House Provides Multi-Use & Quick Construction
The proposed Soldotna Field House is a 42,000 square foot athletic and community event facility with a multi-purpose sport court, removable turf field, and an ADA-accessible elevated walking and jogging track. The facility was designed over a two-year period with input from multiple community stakeholders, and is the culmination of...
