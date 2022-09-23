The year was 1957, the game show was called "I've Got A Secret" and the guest had a most mysterious and ominous name: Dr. X. Since the premise of "I've Got A Secret" was that contestants had to guess an unknown fact about the show's guests (Dr. X was joined that night by a popular comedian, Buster Keaton), the contestants immediately probed Dr. X for details. When one of them asked if he invented a machine that is painful when used, the soft-spoken Dr. X cracked up the audience by replying, "Yes, sometimes it's most painful."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO