Bryant Lopes, late interception leads No. 9 Longmeadow football past No. 4 West Springfield (photos)
LONGMEADOW — No. 9 Longmeadow did not play its best game on Friday night against No. 4 West Springfield.
whdh.com
Emerson College women’s volleyball team bus goes up in flames in Sturbridge
STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Emerson College women’s volleyball team was heading to its game against Springfield College Saturday morning when their bus went up in flames. “We thought that one of the tires exploded, just from the sound that happened,” said volleyball player Isabella Cubba. The bust...
Berkeley Beacon
Women’s volleyball team stranded after bus catches fire on Mass Pike
The bus carrying Emerson’s women’s volleyball team caught fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported. The team was traveling to a game at Springfield College when their bus suffered a flat tire and came to a stop on the side of the highway, at around 11 a.m., according to Pat Nicol, the college’s athletic director. The team disembarked the vehicle and watched as their ride began smoking—and eventually, became “engulfed” in flames.
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston
USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
SpaceX rocket spotted in the sky over western Massachusetts
It was a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
WCAX
Daily attendance record broken on Vermont Day at the Big-E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WCAX) - They set an attendance record at the Big-E in West Springfield, Massachusetts. Possibly thanks to Vermont Day. Officials say more than 177-thousand people visited the annual exposition and festival supporting New England agriculture and commerce. The Vermont building provided 23 Vermont vendors with a unique way to share their Green Mountain products. Some of the vendors included The Skinny Pancake, Danforth Pewter and Ben and Jerry’s.
What Is The Deepest Lake In Massachusetts?
For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
Springfield, Agawam, Easthampton among WMass communities sharing $2.5 million in state funding for parks, open space projects
A splash pad, a new dam and nature trails — these are some of the projects officials say will be funded through the $12 million in grants going to communities across the commonwealth for open space acquisitions and park improvements. In all, 43 communities will be receiving grants, according...
homenewshere.com
Looking for old growth forests in Massachusetts
The lure and legend of finding an old growth forest was the impetus for a recent hike at Wachusett State Reservation. An old growth forest is one that has been undisturbed by man for at least 150 years, though specimens have been found in different locations that are hundreds of years old.
thereminder.com
Masons open medical equipment exchange in Westfield
WESTFIELD – Gail Joubert was so happy to get a new motorized power wheelchair that tears streamed down her face. The best thing about her brand-new wheelchair: there was no charge. The wheelchair was loaned to her by the Mount Moriah Masonic Lodge in Westfield through its innovative Western...
6 Brick’s, LLC opens to the public Saturday
The 6 Bricks Cannabis dispensary in Springfield opened on Saturday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a reception. According to the 6 Bricks website, they are a cannabis dispensary located in Springfield. It is a black, local, and family-owned business, which is the first of its kind in the industry.
fallriverreporter.com
Despite big win on State Lottery scratch ticket, Massachusetts woman has no plans to move
People make big plans when they hit big money on lottery games but moving doesn’t appear to be on the list for a Massachusetts woman that just hit on a million-dollar scratch ticket. Beth Brown has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Millions” $30 instant...
Hip-hop superstar Nelly packs Big E Arena
WEST SPRINGFIELD - Like the title of his hit song, “Hot in Herre,” hip-hop superstar Nelly turned on the heat at his concert Friday night at the Eastern States Exposition. Ticket-holders packed the sold-out show in the 6,500-seat Big E Arena to watch the Grammy Award winner perform, with frenzied fans cheering and dancing during Nelly’s sets.
Statewide Cannabis Cup Competition taking place
Some of the people who shop at the INSA dispensary in Springfield, who've developed a wide palate of the strains on the market, will help determine the winners of the state wide Cannabis Cup Competition.
westernmassnews.com
2 Longmeadow teens saved from CT River
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two teens were rescued by from the Connecticut River after their boat took on water Saturday morning. According to the Hampden County Sheriff’s office, deputies of their Marine Patrol Unit were flagged down by two teens just before 8:30 a.m. under I-391 near the Medina Street boat ramp.
westernmassnews.com
East Longmeadow High remembers two graduates killed in wrong-way crash
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning more about the wrong-way crash on I-91, just over the border in Windsor, CT overnight. On Thursday, a horrifying two car crash claimed the lives of two 25-year-olds from East Longmeadow. Connecticut State Police Sgt. Christine Jeltema told Western Mass News the details surrounding that accident.
