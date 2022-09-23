Browns quarterback timeline: Every starting QB for Cleveland since 1999, from Tim Couch to Baker Mayfield

Read full article on original website
Mike Tomlin Makes Huge Decision on Mitch Trubisky After Rough TNF Loss
Following the Pittsburgh Steelers losing to rival Cleveland Browns 17-29, head coach Mike Tomlin made a huge decision about Mitch Trubisky’s position on the NFL team. Fox News reports that during a brief press conference following the Pittsburgh Steeler’s second straight loss, Mike Tomlin stated that Pittsburgh’s inability to stop Browns’ running Nick Chubb was their “greatest” mistake.
NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw Warning News
Terry Bradshaw had a notable warning for an NFL quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst is warning Jameis Winston. Bradshaw believes that Winston could be at risk of losing his starting job. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." Winston...
Sunday Could Be Major Turning Point For Tom Brady, Gisele
Sunday is expected to be a potential turning point in the marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been going through some struggles as of late. Brady, 45, is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite Bundchen wishing he would be more present at home with their family.
Erin Andrews Reacts To Tom Brady's Sideline Tantrum
Last weekend, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a minor tantrum on the sideline, tossing his Microsoft Surface tablet and helmet on the sideline. Sideline reporter Erin Andrews was right there for all of the action. She said she loves to see when Brady is fired up on the sideline.
Look: OJ Simpson Calls For NFL Quarterback's Benching
Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson is calling for a starting quarterback benching. Simpson, who starred in the NFL before being accused - and later acquitted - of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, took to social media this week. The former NFL star believes...
Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Goes Viral Sunday
Erin Andrews is off to a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports reporter is part of a new No. 1 broadcasting team for the network, as her old partners, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, left for ESPN's "Monday Night Football." Last weekend, Andrews and...
Dak Done in Dallas? McCarthy & Zeke Forced to React to Jerry Jones “Welcoming” QB Controversy.
The Cowboys have never been shy about inviting controversy into their locker room. Least of all at QB. Even the Hall of Fame QB, Troy Aikman, struggled to win over the Dallas fan base at the beginning of his career. After Dak signed a massive extension last year, most fans thought his job was secure, but despite Prescott making over 40 million dollars this season, Jerry Jones proclaimed that there is a chance Cooper Rush may win the starting job. Jerry went so far that he even said he ‘welcomed’ the QB controversy if Rush continues to play well.
Are the Dallas Cowboys Going to Sign Retired Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger?
Less than a year after Ben Roethlisberger officially retired from the Pittsburgh Steelers after 18 seasons, the Dallas Cowboys are allegedly considering signing the former NFL quarterback. Sports Illustrated reports that Ben Roethlisberger may see himself in Dallas as the next quarterback to sign. He is currently sitting at 50/1...
Photos: Meet The Wife Of Troubled NFL Star Brett Favre
Former NFL star Brett Favre has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons as of late. The Hall of Fame quarterback is currently in the middle of a welfare scandal in his home state of Mississippi. Favre has not yet been charged with anything, though it's possible his role...
Cowboys Quarterback Cooper Rush Has Telling Comment On Wide Receiver Michael Gallup
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup is back on the practice field for the first time since suffering a torn ACL during Week 17 of the 2021 season. Cooper Rush, the Dallas quarterback starting in place of an injured Dak Prescott, shared his thoughts on having Gallup back in action on Friday.
Look: Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Decision
Despite being linked to jobs like Nebraska and Auburn, Urban Meyer has no plans to coach again. The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators head coach announced this week that he's happy working in television and spending more time with his family. Meyer, who was fired less than one...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Michael Irvin News
Michael Irvin looked noticeably different when he appeared on NFL Network earlier today. The Playmaker's trademark eyeglasses were nowhere to be found, leaving some to wonder if he had ditched them. As it turns out, Irvin simply forgot them at his hotel. Fans are having some fun with this information,...
Look: Terrifying Sight On Bucs Field Sunday Afternoon
Usually it's hard to keep fans away from the field leading up to an NFL game. But there was something so terrifying on the field at Raymond James Stadium that fans were ready to run away. Prior to today's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers in...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/25: No, Hell No, and a One-Day In-Season News Desert
Listen. I’m being sincere here. Let me say this as clearly as I can: It’s not my fault that today’s newswire is weak. I mean, you would think that a mid-season newswire two or three days away from a convincing win over a division rival would be full of good stuff.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele Ex-Boyfriend News
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's marriage continues to be in the spotlight, fairly or unfairly. Headlines about Brady and Bundchen's marriage struggles have gone viral on social media over the past several weeks. Brady, 45, has continued to play football, despite his wife, Bundchen, reportedly wishing that he would spend more time at home with their family.
Should the Steelers make another 'Minkah Fitzpatrick' trade this week?
Back in 2019, the Pittsburgh Steelers found themselves in trouble early in the season. The team has a calamity at the quarterback position and the season was in a spiral after only a few games. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was lost for the season and the season appeared to be lost.
Ex-NFL QB on Bears: 'Where quarterbacks go to die'
If you want to have a long-term, successful career as a quarterback in the NFL, do not go to the Chicago Bears, according to one former Pro-Bowl quarterback. "This is a franchise where quarterbacks go to die," Boomer Esiason said on CBS Sports. Esiason played 14 years in the NFL...
Super Bowl locations in 2023, 2024 and beyond
Anyone who wishes to attend a Super Bowl in the near future now can start planning. The NFL has announced where the Super Bowl will be played for the next three seasons, with this year's game being played in Glendale, Arizona. Here are the Super Bowl locations for the next...
Monday Night Football Best Same Game Parlay for Cowboys vs. Giants (Saquon Barkley a Quarterback's Best Friend)
The New York Giants can do something on Monday Night Football that they haven't done in 12 years; get off to a 3-0 start. In fact, since MetLife Stadium opened, the Giants have never gone 2-0 to start a season in their home arena. They'll put their undefeated record to...
Denzel Ward is the worst PFF graded player for the Cleveland Browns after Week 3
The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 after three weeks of football but how are the players performing?. The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 through their easiest stretch of the schedule and could really give themselves a shot at the playoffs if they were to go 3-1 over this stretch. The players are performing very well as well, helping the team stay on course even if they don’t have their embattled and disgraced starting quarterback in Deshaun Watson.
