fullcoll.edu
Women’s soccer wins their first home game of the season against LA Harbor
Despite a rough start to the season, the Hornets took down the Seahawks 3-1 during their first home game of the season. Now on a two-game winning streak after dropping their first four games of the season, things are looking better for Fullerton women’s soccer. Fullerton women’s soccer team...
eccunion.com
Warriors dominate San Bernardino in one-sided football game
With five minutes and 38 seconds to go in the third quarter, a one-sided game favoring the El Camino Warriors was halted by an injury timeout. A San Bernardino Valley Wolverine player was carried off the field due to an undisclosed injury. The Warriors held tight to a double-digit lead and would finish 52-18 over the Wolverines.
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Sept. 23
It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week four wraps up with Friday night games. Team reps and coaches, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s score on our scoreboard throughout the night.
Bishop Amat football player claims he was assaulted by Damien HS coach during brawl caught on video
Police said a 19-year-old Bishop Amat football player claims two people battered him, and at least one of them is a Damien High School football coach.
La Verne police investigating battery report involving a Damien High School football coach
Following Bishop Amat's 35-7 win over Damien on Friday, both teams were rushed off the field after the handshake line turned into a rowdy scrum. The La Verne police department confirmed on Saturday morning that it is investigating a "battery report" from the postgame melee. Here's the ...
fullcoll.edu
Beyond the Hive Ep. 1
Ryan Davis (He/Him) is a journalism major from La Habra, Ca. He likes to cook, write, and workout in his free time.
A person suffers major injuries after a golf cart crash in La Quinta
Authorities said today that a crash involving a golf cart sent one person to a hospital with major injuries. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said the accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Friday on Shoal Creek Street south of Riviera Street within the PGA West community in La Quinta. The cause of the crash is under The post A person suffers major injuries after a golf cart crash in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
tnso.news
California Colleges That Made The Top 5
Thinking about going to college? There are tons of colleges to go to in California but sometimes, it can be hard to choose. It would be wise to go to a school that has great education and has great opportunities that can help you in life. Maybe a college that is in the Top 5 Greatest Colleges in California, schools that are great overall for most majors, including sports.
Fontana Herald News
Brush fire burns 6 acres in the hills south of Fontana on Sept. 25
A small brush fire erupted in the hills south of Fontana on the afternoon of Sept. 25, but the forward rate of spread was stopped at 6 acres, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. The Jurupa Fire, located south of Jurupa Avenue, near Tamarind and Alder avenues, was...
Construction underway in Riverside and Jurupa Valley for repairs to Santa Ana River levees
Crews have begun repairing about 2.5 miles of levees along the Santa Ana River in Jurupa Valley and Riverside. "Anytime there's rain in the community, a lot of that rain drains into the Santa Ana River," said Juliana Adams with the Riverside County Flood Control and Water Conservation District. "And so, to provide the cities and the region flood protection, the levees are being used every year, and every time it rains."
iebusinessdaily.com
New Stater Bros. store slated for Riverside
Stater Bros. will open a store next week in Riverside. The supermarket at 7200 Arlington Ave. covers nearly 50,000 square feet in a former Kmart building, according to a statement. It will replace a 44-year-old store, about two miles away, at 10370 Arlington Ave. “With this new store in Riverside,...
1 killed, 2 hurt in fiery multivehicle freeway crash in Irvine
One person was killed and two others injured Saturday during a multivehicle crash on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Irvine that included a well-involved semi-truck fire, authorities said. The crash occurred a little after 4 a.m. on the southbound freeway at Jamboree Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. Firefighters...
Fontana Herald News
Six suspects, including Fontana resident, arrested for allegedly stealing $23,510 worth of Freon
Six suspects, including a Fontana resident, were arrested for allegedly stealing 50 cylinders of Freon valued at $23,510, according to the Rialto Police Department. Between June 26 and July 2, five AutoZone employees and one former AutoZone employee were involved in the alleged theft, the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post on Sept. 23.
Fontana Herald News
Chillin’ and Grillin’ Barbecue Competition is held in Fontana
The 7th Annual Chillin’ N Grillin’ Barbecue Competition is in the books. The Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana, Fontana Police Officers Association, and the City of Fontana sponsor the event. It was held in the Fontana Park Sports Pavilion adjacent to the Jessie Turner Fitness...
redlandscommunitynews.com
New vampire movie a Redlands collaboration
Just in time for the Halloween season, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, a new Vampire movie made by Redlanders is released on several streaming platforms. Redlands–based Fire Breathing Films and director Mark Allen Michaels is behind the movie “VampyrZ on a Boat.” Michaels wrote the movie and stars in it, too.
Fontana Herald News
WEATHER UPDATE: Excessive heat warning will be in effect in Fontana starting Sept. 26
An excessive heat warning will be in effect in Fontana starting on Monday, Sept. 26, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures are expected to rise above 100 degrees on Monday and Tuesday before going back down. Here is the forecast:. Monday, Sept. 26 -- Sunny, with a high near...
spectrumnews1.com
Tiny home village for families opens in Baldwin Park
BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (CNS) — Officials celebrated the grand opening a 16-unit family bridge housing project in Baldwin Park Saturday that will cater to the needs of families with children experiencing homelessness. Serenity Homes is the second tiny home village in Baldwin Park, following the opening of the 25-unit...
1 Killed in 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision on 10 Freeway
Bloomington, San Bernardino County, CA: A two-vehicle traffic collision left one person deceased on the 10 Freeway early Sunday morning, Sept. 25, around 3:17 a.m. in the Bloomington area of San Bernardino County. California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Station and San Bernardino County Fire responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision...
Thousands attend 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow hosted by Morongo Band of Mission Indians
Thousands of people attended the 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow in Cabazon this weekend. The three day powwow kicked off on Friday, which also happened to be California Native American Day. A spokesperson with the Morongo Band of Mission Indians says the annual event drew over 900 tribal dancers and 20 drum groups. This The post Thousands attend 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow hosted by Morongo Band of Mission Indians appeared first on KESQ.
Injury crash on I-215 caused by motorist speeding, losing control
A motorist who suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision with a pickup truck on Interstate 215 in Murrieta, causing an hourslong shutdown of lanes, was allegedly going too fast and making abrupt turns, triggering the wreck, the California Highway Patrol said Thursday. Conner Campos, 18, of Menifee suffered major injuries...
